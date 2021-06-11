ກອງປະຊຸມ ສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ ສປຊ ຈະລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ເລືອກເອົາ 5 ປະເທດ ເຂົ້າໄປນັ່ງໃນສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ

ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຈະລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນວັນສຸກນີ້ເພື່ອອະນຸມັດບ່ອນນັ່ງໝູນວຽນ 15 ປະເທດທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນ ໃນສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ 5 ປະເທດ.

ອາລບາເນຍ (Albania), ບຣາຊີລ (Brazil), ກາບົງ (Gabon), ການາ (Ghana), ແລະ ສະຫະລັດອາຣັບເອມິເຣັສ (United Arab Emirates) ທັງໝົດແມ່ນສະໝັກເພື່ອເຂົ້າດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງສອງປີ ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການທ້າທາຍ. ແຕ່ການຈະປະສົບຄວາມສໍາເລັດ, ແຕ່ລະປະເທດ ຍັງຄົງຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນສຽງສອງສ່ວນສາມ. ປະເທດອາລບາເນຍ ເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກພຽງປະເທດດຽວທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງໃນສະພາໝັ້ນຄົງມາກ່ອນ.

ໂດຍປົກກະຕິ ປະເທດຕ່າງໆຈະປະກາດການສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງລ່ວງໜ້າເປັນເວລາຫລາຍປີ, ແຕ່ວ່າກໍ່ມີບາງໂອກາດທີ່ມີຜູ້ເຂົ້າເຂົ້າຮ່ວມປະກາດການລົງສະໝັກຊ້າ. ໃນປີນີ້ ສາທາລະນະລັດປະຊາທິປະໄຕຄອງໂກ (Democratic Republic of Congo) ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ຈະລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ພ້ອມທັງມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ ທີ່ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະ ກາບົງ ແລະ ການາ. ແຕ່ເມື່ອຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ລາຍງານຈາກຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຟລິກສ໌ ຊິເຊເຄດີ (Felix Tsisekedi) ຂອງປະເທດ ຄອງໂກ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈຖອນໂຕອອກຈາກການແຂ່ງຂັນ.

ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຮັບມືກັບບັນຫາສັນຕິພາບ ແລະຄວາມ ໝັ້ນຄົງລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ, ມີອໍານາດທີ່ຈະສົ່ງກອງກໍາລັງຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບ ໄປຍັງບ່ອນທີ່ເກີດບັນຫາ ແລະລົງໂທດຕໍ່ປະເທດທີ່ກະທຳຜິດ.

ການກະທໍາດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງສະພາຄວາໝັ້ນຄົງແມ່ນຄາດຄະເນກັນວ່າ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນ ແລະແກ້ໄຂບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ, ແຕ່ໃນໄລຍະບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີມານີ້ ນັກວິຈານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຄິດເຫັນທີ່ແຕ່ງຕ່າງກັນ ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນບັນດາປະ ເທດສະມາຊິກຖາວອນເຊັ່ນອັງກິດ, ຈີນ, ຝຣັ່ງ, ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງການເອົາມາດຕະການໃນບັນຫາທີ່ຮີບດ່ວນ.

“ປະຫວັດຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ກ່ຽວກັບວິກິດການທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເປັນເລື່ອງທີ່ໜ້າສັງເວດ,” ທ່ານ ຫລຸຍສ໌ ຊາບອນໂນ (Louis Charbonneau) ຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA.

ທ່່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ວ່າຈະກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບອາດຊະຍາກໍາສົງຄາມໃນເຂດກາຊາ ການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ໃນມຽນມາ ຫລືການກໍ່ໂທດກຳໃນເຂດທິເກຣ (Tigray) ຂອງເອທີໂອເປຍ (Ethiopia), ສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານຄາດຫວັງຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດຄື ຖະແຫຼງການສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ, ແລະນັ້ນກໍ່ເທົ່າກັບວ່າ ເຈົ້າໂຊກດີ.”

The U.N. General Assembly will vote Friday to give rotating seats on the powerful 15-nation Security Council to five countries.

Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates are all running unchallenged for two-year terms. But to succeed, each will still need to secure a two-thirds majority of the secret ballots cast. Albania is the only candidate that has never held a seat on the council.

Countries normally declare their candidacy several years in advance. But there are the occasional late entrants. This year, the Democratic Republic of Congo decided in May to challenge what would have been an assured win for Gabon and Ghana. But earlier this week, reports from the region said DRC's president, Felix Tshisekedi, had decided to abandon his nation's bid.

The U.N. Security Council deals with issues of international peace and security. It has the power to deploy peacekeepers to trouble spots and to sanction bad actors.

'Pathetic'

Its actions are supposed to prevent and resolve conflicts, but in recent years, critics have said that diverging views, particularly among its permanent members — Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States — have prevented action on urgent issues.

"The Security Council's record on recent crises has been pathetic," Louis Charbonneau, U.N. director at Human Rights Watch, told VOA.

"Whether it involves war crimes in Gaza, massive human rights abuses in Myanmar or atrocities in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the most you can usually expect is the occasional statement of concern — and that's if you're lucky," he said.

The annual vote always draws hundreds of diplomats to the General Assembly Hall, where candidate countries hand out nationally themed treats, capping off their monthslong campaigns.

But U.N. headquarters is in the heart of New York City, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city declared itself "reopened" only three weeks ago, and several health protocols remain in effect inside the U.N. complex, which means the vote is likely to be subdued.

The countries running for the Security Council will replace exiting members Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam. The new members will take up their two-year terms on January 1.

They will join the five other nonpermanent members — India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway — and the five veto-wielding permanent members.