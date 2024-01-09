ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານຂອງ ສປຊ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຕໍ່ການທໍລະມານທາງເພດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລ

ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານສິດທິ ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດສອງທ່ານ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຮັບຜິດຊອບ​ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາກ່ຽວກັບອາຊະຍາກຳໃນຫຼາຍຮູບແບບ ທີ່ລວມທັງການທໍລະມານທາງເພດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຂອງຕົນຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລ ໃນວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາຜ່ານມານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງອາລິສ ຈີລ ແອດວອດສ ທູດພິເສດຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່ຽວກັບການທໍ​ລະມານ ແລະທ່ານມໍຣິສ ທີດບອລ-ບິນສ໌ ທູດພິິເສດກ່ຽວກັບການເຂັ່ນ ຂ້າໂດຍຮວບຮັບຕັດຕອນ ເປັນນັກຊ່ຽວຊານອິສສະຫຼະ ທີ່ຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໂດຍສະ ພາສິດທິມະນຸດ ຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນນາມຂອງອົງການສະ ຫະປະຊາຊາດ.

ທັງສອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມີຫຼັກຖານຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ບົ່ງບອກເຖິງຄວາມສະເທືອນໃຈແບບທີ່ກ່າວມານັ້ນ ອັນເປັນການກະທຳຂອງ “ການທໍລະມານທາງເພດ ລວມທັງການຂົ່ມຂືນ ແລະການຂົ່ມຂືນໝູ່, ການທຳຮ້າຍທາງເພດ, ການຕັດອະໄວຍະວະ ແລະການຍິງປືນໃສ່ບໍລິເວນອະໄວຍະວະທາງເພດ.”

ພວກເພິ່ນໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການວ່າ “ການກະທຳທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຖືວ່າ ເປັນການລະເມີດຕໍ່ກົດໝາຍສາກົນຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ທີ່ເທົ່າກັບ ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ເຊິ່ງເມື່ອພິຈາລະນາຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ແລະໄດ້ມີການໄຕ່ຕອງໄວ້ລ່ວງໜ້າ ແລະການວາງແຜນຂອງການໂຈມຕີຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ, ທີ່ອາດຈະເທົ່າກັບອາຊະຍາກຳຕໍ່ມະສຸດຊາດນຳດ້ວຍ.”

ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນຫຼັກຖານຂອງບຸກຄົນທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ຖືກເຜົາທັງເປັນ ແລະສົບຂອງພວກຄົນທີ່ຖືກຕັດຫົວ, ຖືກຕັດອະໄວຍະວະ ຫຼື ບາດແຜທີ່ສອດຄ່ອງກັບການປະຫານຊີວິດຕ່າງໆ.

ພວກເພິ່ນໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ແຕ່ລະສົບ ແລະຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍທັງໝົດ ສົມຄວນໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຮູ້, ບໍ່ວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະແມ່ນເຊື້ອຊາດໃດ, ສາສະໜາໃດ ຫຼື ເພດໃດກໍຕາມ ແລະບົດບາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນນຳເອົາສຽງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອອກມາ.”

ອິສຣາແອລ ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ສຳລັບການທີ່ບໍ່ດຳເນີນການພຽງພໍເພື່ອຈັດການກັບການກະທຳຂອງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດສົງຄາມໂຈມຕີຖະຫຼົ່ມເຂດກາຊາ ແລະສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ມີຊາວອິສຣາແອລ ປະມານ 1,140 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອແອັຟພີ ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳການນັບ ບົນພື້ນຖານຂອງຕົວເລກຂອງທາງການອິສຣາແອລ.

Two United Nations rights experts demanded Monday that Hamas be held accountable for a multitude of alleged crimes, including sexual torture, during its terror attack on Israel October 7.

Alice Jill Edwards, U.N. special rapporteur on torture, and Morris Tidball-Binz, special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, are independent experts appointed by the U.N. Human Rights Council but do not speak on behalf of the United Nations.

Both said that a growing body of evidence points to such disturbing, grave acts of “sexual torture (including) rapes and gang rapes, sexual assaults, mutilations and gunshots to genital areas."

"These acts constitute gross violations of international law, amounting to war crimes which, given the number of victims and the extensive premeditation and planning of the attacks, may also qualify as crimes against humanity," they said in a statement.

The experts pointed to evidence of individuals burned alive and bodies found decapitated, mutilated or with trauma consistent with executions.

“Each and every victim deserves to be recognized, regardless of their ethnicity, religion or sex, and our role is to be their voice,” they added.

Israel has previously criticized the U.N. for not doing enough to address such acts of violence that occurred during Hamas’ terror attack, which triggered the war raging in Gaza and resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, according to an Agence France-Presse tally based on official Israeli figures.