ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຈະຖືກຈັດຜ່ານທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ທ່າມກາງໂຣກລະບາດ

ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນການເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຂອງນານາຊາດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງປີ ແລະ ໄດ້ມີ ການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ທີ່ມີກຽດ ປອດໄພ. ແຕ່ສຳລັບປີນີ້, ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳໂລກແມ່ນຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການເຕົ້າ ໂຮມກັນ ຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ, ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຈັດ ການປຶກສາຫາລືຕ່າງໆຜ່ານທາງອອນໄລນ໌. ສະນັ້ນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍແມ່ນຈະແຕກ ຕ່າງກັນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ແອຣອນ ຟີດໍ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຄັ້ງທີ 75 ໄດ້ໄຂຂຶ້ນໃນວັນອັງ ຄານ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາໃນນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງໃໝ່. ກອງປະຊຸມ ແລະ ການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕ່າງໆແມ່ນຍັງເກີດ ຂຶ້ນຢູ່. ແຕ່ຜູ້ຄົນ ແລະການສັນຈອນແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນຄືເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານ ເບຣັສເດັນ ວາມາ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການດ້ານການສື່ສານຂອງສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນ, ປີນີ້ພວກເຮົາຈະມີວິດີໂອຄຳປາໄສສາຍຢູ່ໃນຫໍປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ທີ່ເປັນສັນ ຍາລັກຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ແລະ ພວກເຮົາມີຄົນນຶ່ງ, ຜູ້ນຶ່ງຈາກທຸກປະເທດສະມາຊິກ, ຢູ່ໃນຫໍປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່, ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະຕັດຈຳນວນລົງຍ້ອນ COVID-19.”

ແຕ່ວ່າການຈັດງານທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ຮູບແບບໃໝ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍຈຳນວນຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ນຳທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນກອງປະຊຸມທາງຄອມພິວເຕີດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ເບຣັນເດັນ ວາມາ.

ທ່ານ ເບຣັນເດັນ ວາມາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນ, ປີນີ້ພວກເຮົາມີປະມຸກລັດເກືອບ 120 ທ່ານທີ່ຈະກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຜ່ານທາງວິດີໂອ. ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ, ກໍຈະມີຫົວໜ້າລັດຖະບານປະມານ 54 ທ່ານເຊິ່ງລວມທັງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ. ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈະເຫັນຕົວເລກທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າເກົ່າຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ. ໃນອະດີດ, ພວກເຮົາມີປະ ມຸກລັດພຽງ 70-80 ທ່ານທີ່ທຳການລາຍງານດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ.”

ປະຊາຊົນຊາວ ນິວຢອກ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບຕຶກອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ດີ ແລະ ບໍ່ດີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜູ້ຢ້ຽມຢາມຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດໃນປີນີ້.

ແມ່ຍິງທີ່ຢູ່ຍ່າງຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນນັ້ນ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ປະມານຫ້າປີແລ້ວ. ແລະ ມັນກໍວຸ້ນວາຍຫຼາຍ, ແລະ ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນມັນຈະຮູ້ສຶກອັນຕະລາຍໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງໃນຍາມກາງຄືນ. ສະນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າດີໃຈຫຼາຍທີ່ຄັ້ງນີ້, ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດບໍ່ໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມ.”

ຜູ້ຊາຍຢຸ່ຖະໜົນກ່າວວ່າ “ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວມັນເປັນງານທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍຢູ່ນີ້ ແລະ ມັນຂ້ອນຂ້າງເປັນຕາຕື່ນ ເຕັ້ນທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນຄົນຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ, ມາທີ່ນີ້ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມ ແລະ ຊ່ວຍເຮັດໃຫ້ໂລກເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າສຳລັບທຸກຄົນ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກເສຍໃຈສຳລັບທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນນັ້ນ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນໂຣກລະບາດລົງເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ດ້ວຍມາດຕະການຫ້າມໃນສັງຄົມຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ, ການຟື້ນຟູເສດຖະກິດຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ອາດໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍປີ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ. ການສຶກສາໂດຍກຸ່ມພົນລະເຮືອນກຸ່ມນຶ່ງຊື່ວ່າ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມສຳລັບນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ກ່າວວ່າ ນຶ່ງສ່ວນສາມຂອງທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍໃນນະຄອນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຫຼື ພະນັກງານປະ ມານ 77,000 ຄົນ ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າຈະຫາຍຕົວໄປ ຍ້ອນການຂາດກິດຈະກຳທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ.

ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ດ້ວຍຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດຫຼາຍພັນຄົນນັ້ນ ອາດຊ່ວຍຫຼຸດຜ່ອນພັນທະດ້ານການເງິນຂອງນະຄອນທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ. ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນດ້ວຍການຈັດງານທາງອອນໄລນ໌ຂອງປີນີ້.

ທ້າວ ຊອນ ເທເລີ, ຜູ້ຈັດການຮ້ານອາຫານ ກ່າວວ່າ “ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດແມ່ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນບໍລິ ເວນຊ່ວງຕຶກນີ້. ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວມັນຈະມີຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນມາກິນອາຫານເຊົ້າຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້, ກິນຊຸມແຊວກ່ອນອາຫານຄໍ່າ, ອາຫານທ່ຽງ ແລະ ອາຫານຄໍ່າ, ສະນັ້ນມັນຈະສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ລາຍໄດ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ໃນອີກດ້ານນຶ່ງ, ປະຊາຊົນຊາວ ນິວຢອກ ຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຄິດຮອດການປິດຖະໜົນ ແລະ ລົດທີ່ລຽນແຖວຍາວຫຼາຍຊ່ວງຕຶກຜ່ານຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງເຂດ ແມນແຮັດຕັນ, ເຊິ່ງປົກກະຕິແລ້ວຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນເວລາມີກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.

ແມ່ຍິງຢູ່ຖະນົນຄົນນຶ່ງເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມັກອັນທີ່ວ່າມັນຈະມີລົດຕິດ ແລະ ຄວາມແອອັດໜ້ອຍລົງ.”

ການຂາດຄວາມຄຶກຄັກທີ່ຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັນຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແມ່ນສິ່ງບົ່ງບອກອີກອັນນຶ່ງວ່າ COVID-19 ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກປາບປາມເທື່ອ.

ແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າວ່າມັນເປັນຄວາມຊົງຈຳທີ່ຂ້ອນຂ້າງເສົ້າທີ່ທົ່ວໂລກໄດ້ຢຸດນິ້ງ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະກັບຄືນມາປີໜ້າ.”

The United Nations General Assembly in New York City is one of the biggest international gatherings of the year and requires massive security to keep the dignitaries safe. But this year, the world’s leaders are not attending the gathering because of the coronavirus pandemic, and instead are holding discussions virtually – so the challenges are different. Aaron Fedor in New York has details.

The 75th UN General Assembly opened Tuesday on a changed New York City. The meetings and speeches are still happening. But the crowds and traffic are not.



“So, this year we'll be having a video statement delivered in our large iconic general assembly hall. And we'll have one person, per every member state, in the General Assembly hall, in order to cut down on numbers because of COVID-19.”

Yet the new online format has increased the number of world leaders taking part in these virtual “meetings,” says UN spokesman Brendan Verma.

“So, this year we have almost a 120 heads of state that will be giving addresses via video message. Also, around 54 heads of government which includes prime ministers. So we are definitely seeing larger numbers. In the past, we’ve had 70-80 heads of state briefing in person.”



New Yorkers who live nearby the UN building have mixed feelings about the absence of foreign visitors this year.

“I live in the neighborhood and I've been living here for about five years. And it's very busy and also, it feels a little bit dangerous at night. So I'm really happy that this time, the UN is not in session.”

“It's actually a big event here and it's kind of exciting to see people from all over the world, coming here to try and help make the planet a better place for everybody. And I also feel bad for the small businesses in the area.”

While New York City has largely curbed the pandemic with restrictive social measures, a full economic recovery could take years, say experts. A study by a civic group (Partnership for New York City) says one-third of the city’s small businesses – or some 77,000 employers – will likely vanish because of the lack of economic activity.

The UN General Assembly with thousands of international participants could have eased the city’s financial burden. But not with this year’s online format.

“The United Nations is right down the block. Normally there are hundreds of people who are here for breakfast, Happy Hour, lunch and dinner, so it will affect our bottom line.”

On the other hand, New Yorkers will not miss street closures and blocks-long lines of cars stretching through parts of Manhattan, which normally happen when the General Assembly is in session.

“I like the fact that there'll be less traffic and congestion.”

The absence of that familiar UN bustle is one more indicator that COVID-19 has not been conquered.

“I also think it's a kind of sad reminder that the whole world has been put on pause. I'm hopeful it'll come back next year.”