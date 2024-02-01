ສານສູງສຸດສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ສໍານວນຟ້ອງຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ກ່າວຫາ ຣັດເຊຍວ່າ ມີການຈໍາແນກຕໍ່ຊຸມຊົນໃນແຫຼມໄຄຣເມຍ ແລະສະໜັບສະໜຸນພວກກະບົດ

ສານສູງສຸດຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຄຳ​ເວົ້າສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໃນສໍານວນຟ້ອງຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງກອງທຶນໃຫ້ພວກກະບົດແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງປະເທດໃນໄລຍະນຶ່ງທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະມີການຈໍາແນກຕໍ່ຊຸມຊົນທີ່ມີຫຼາຍຊົນເຜົ່າຂອງແຫຼມໄຄຣເມຍ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່​ເຂົ້າຢຶດຄອງເອົາແຫຼມດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການ AP.

ສານຍຸຕິທຳສາກົນ, ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນວ່າ ມົສກູ ລະເມີດຕໍ່ມາດຕາຕ່າງໆຂອງສົນທິສັນຍາ 2 ​ສະ​ບັບ ຄື: ນຶ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບການໃຫ້ທຶນແກ່ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະອີກອັນນຶ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບການລຶບລ້າງການຈຳແນກເຊື້ອຊາດຜິວພັນ. ​ແຕ່​ສານ​ໄດ້​ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ການກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ຂອງ ກີຢິບ ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂໍ້ ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ສົນທິສັນຍາ.

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າປະຕິເສດການຮ້ອງຂໍຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ມົສກູ ຈ່າຍເງິນຄ່າຊົດເຊີຍ ໃນການໂຈມຕີພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ເຊິ່ງມີ​ການ​ຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່ພວກກະບົດຊາວຢູເຄຣນທີ່ໃຫ້ການສະຫນັບສະຫນຸນຣັດເຊຍ, ລວມທັງການຕົກຂອງຖ້ຽວບິນທີ 17 ຂອງເຮືອບິນ​ໂດຍ​ສານມາເລເຊຍ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ສັງຫານຜູ້ໂດຍສານ ແລະລູກເຮືອທັງຫມົດ 298 ຄົນ.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ top court has rejected large parts of a case filed by Ukraine alleging that Russia bankrolled separatist rebels in the country’s east a decade ago and has discriminated against Crimea’s multiethnic community since its annexation of the peninsula. The International Court of Justice ruled Wednesday that Moscow violated articles of two treaties — one on terrorism financing and another on eradicating racial discrimination. But the court rejected far more of Kyiv’s claims under the treaties. It rejected Ukraine’s request for Moscow to pay reparations for attacks in eastern Ukraine blamed on pro-Russia Ukrainian rebels, including the July 17, 2014, downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 that killed all 298 passengers and crew.