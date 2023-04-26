ຫົວໜ້າ ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຮຽກຮ້ອງ ຕໍ່ພວກນາຍພົນ ຂອງຊູດານ ໃຫ້ຍຸຕິ ການສູ້ລົບກັນ ໃນທັນທີ

ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີໂອ ກູເຕເຣັສ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ “ຍຸຕິໃນທັນທີ” ການສູ້ລົບກັນ ລະຫວ່າງນາຍພົນສອງຄົນທີ່ເປັນຄູ່ປໍລະປັກ ຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ ແລະໄດ້ເຕືອນອີກວ່າ ຕ້ອງບໍ່ໃຫ້ຫັນປ່ຽນໄປເປັນສົງຄາມເຕັມຮູບແບບ ທີ່ແກ່ຍາວອອກໄປ.

“ບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງນີ້ ຈະບໍ່ໃຫ້ ແລະຕ້ອງບໍ່ໃຫ້ແກ້ໄຂຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມລົບ-ດ້ວຍຊາກສົບຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊູດານ” ທ່ານກູເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຕອນແລງຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບສະຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຝ່າຍຕ່າງໆຕ້ອງເຄົາລົບນັບຖື ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢຸດຍິງໄລຍະ 72 ຊົ່ວ ໂມງ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ໄກ່ເກ່ຍ ໂດຍເລີ້ມ​ມີ​ຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ໃນຕອນກາງຄືນວັນຈັນ.

ທັງນາຍພົນອັບແດລ ແຟດຕາ ເບີຮານ ຂອງກອງທັບຢູດານ ແລະກອງກຳລັງທະຫານກອງໜູນເຄື່ອນ​ທີ່ວ່ອງໄວ ຫຼື RSF ນຳພາໂດຍນາຍພົນ ໂມຮຳເມັດ ຮຳດານ ດາໂກລ ໄດ້ປະຕິຍານຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໂຈະການສູ້ລົບ.

ນັກການທູດຂັ້ນສູງຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນຊູດານ ທ່ານໂວລເກີ ເປີເຕັສ (Volker Perthes) ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ສະພາດັ່ງກ່າວຜ່ານກອງປະຊຸມທາງວີດີໂອ ຈາກເມືອງທ່າຊູດານ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານແລະພະນັກງານຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກຍ້າຍອອກໄປ ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງຄາຣ໌ທູມ ວ່າ ການຢຸດຍິງຊົ່ວຄາວນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກປະຕິບັດພຽງຢູ່ໃນບາງພື້ນທີ່ຂອງປະເທດເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແລະວ່າ ກອງທັບ ແລະ RSF ຕ່າງກໍກ່າວຫາຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການລະເມີດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢຸດຍິງ.

ທ່ານເປີເຕັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ວ່າ “ເຖິງຢ່າງນັ້ນກໍຕາມ ພວກເຮົາຍັງໄດ້ຍິນລາຍງານຢູ່ຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ກ່ຽວກັບການສູ້ລົບ ແລະເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງກຳລັງທະຫານ.”

“ຢູ່ໃນຄາຣ໌ທູມ ການສູ້ລົບຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມ ທຳ​ນຽບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຂອງຊູດານ, ສະໜາມບິນສາກົນ ຄາຣ໌​ທູມ, ກອງບັນຊາການຂອງກອງທັບ, ຖານທັບແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆຂອງ RSF ແລະຈຸດຍຸດທະສາດແຫ່ງອື່ນໆ ໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ ຫຼື ຢູ່ໃນບາງກໍລະນີ ຍັງເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ” ທ່ານເປີເຕັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ແລະກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ແລະດ້ວຍປືນໃຫຍ່ ຍັງມີຢູ່ຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ໂດຍສະເພາະ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງບາຣີ ແລະ ໂອມດູຣ໌ມານ.”

ເມືອງໂອມດູຣ໌ມານ ເມືອງເອກຂອງພາກເໜືອ ເປັນເມືອງໃຫຍ່ສຸດ ໃນຊູດານ ໂດຍມີພົນລະເມືອງ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2 ລ້ານ 3 ແສນຄົນ.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed Tuesday for the fighting between rival generals in Sudan to "stop immediately" and warned that it must not turn into a prolonged, full-scale war.

"This conflict will not and must not be resolved on the battlefield — with the bodies of Sudan's people," he told an evening meeting of the Security Council to discuss the situation.

He said the parties must respect the U.S.-brokered, 72-hour cease-fire that started at midnight Monday.

Both the Sudanese Armed Forces of General Abdel Fattah Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces led by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo publicly pledged to uphold the halt in fighting.

The U.N.'s top diplomat in Sudan, Volker Perthes, told the council via a video briefing from the city of Port Sudan, where he and hundreds of U.N. staff have relocated from Khartoum, that the temporary cease-fire was holding only in some parts of the country, and that the army and RSF were each accusing the other of truce violations.

"However, we also hear continuing reports of fighting and movement of troops," he told the council.

"In Khartoum, fighting around the Republican Palace, Khartoum international airport, the army headquarters, RSF bases and other strategic locations has largely continued or, in some cases, intensified," Perthes said. "Airstrikes and heavy shelling have also continued, particularly in Bahri and Omdurman."

Omdurman, north of the capital, is the largest city in Sudan, with more than 2.3 million residents.