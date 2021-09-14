ຫົວໜ້າອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຊີວິດ 11 ລ້ານຄົນ

ປະຊາຄົມນາໆຊາດໄດ້ປະຕິຍານທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳແລະການພັດທະນາ ແກ່ອັຟການິສຖານ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1,200 ລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໃກ້ຈະເຂົ້າສູ່ໄພພິບັດທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳແລະເສດຖະກິດ.

ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີໂອ ກູເຕເຣສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມ ວ່າ “ມີສຽງສະໜັບສະໜຸນຢ່າງເປັນເອກະພາບ ໃນການຍອມຮັບວ່າ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລານີ້ທີ່ຈະລະດົມປະຊາຄົມນາໆຊາດເພື່ອສະໜອງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບແກ່ປະຊາຊົນຊາວ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານພວມປະສົບກັບສະຖານະການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ.”

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຍັງຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານຕໍ່ໄປ ພ້ອມກັບອົງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອສາກົນອື່ນໆນຳດ້ວຍ. ປະຊາກອນຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບສະ ພາບການເປັນຢູ່ທີ່ຍາກລຳບາກສຸດ ຍ້ອນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ແກ່ຍາວມາຫຼາຍປີ ໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງຢ່າງໜັກ ແລະການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແມ່ນກະທັງກ່ອນລັດຖະບານຈະລົ້ມລະລາຍ ແລະກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມອຳນາດໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ໃນວັນທີ 15 ສິງຫາ ດ້ວຍຊ້ຳ.

“ປະຊາຊົນຂອງອັຟການິສຖານຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ອຍຊີວິດ” ທ່ານກູເຕເຣສ ໄດ້ກ່າວທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມ ໃນນະຄອນເຈນີວາ.

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຂໍທຶນ 606 ລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນຊ່ວງທີ່ເຫຼືອຂອງປີນີ້ ສຳລັບອາຫານ ການຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບ ທີ່ພັກອາໄສ ແລະສິ່ງຈຳເປັນ ອື່ນໆທີ່ຕ້ອງການ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ 11 ລ້ານຄົນ. ຫົວໜ້າອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ການບໍລິຈາກນັ້ນມີຈຳນວນຫຼາຍປານ ໃດ ສຳລັບການຮຽກຮ້ອງຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນແລະຈຳນວນຫຼາຍປານໃດສຳລັບໂຄງ ການອື່ນໆ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມລະດັບພາກພື້ນໃນການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຮັບເອົາພວກອົບພະຍົບຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ແຕ່ໂດຍລວມແລ້ວ ທ່ານກໍເພິ່ງພໍໃຈກັບຜົນຕອບຮັບນັ້ນ.

ອັດຕາຄວາມທຸກຍາກຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນກຳລັງທະວີຂຶ້ນ ການບໍລິການຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະແມ່ນໃກ້ຈະລົ້ມລະລາຍ ແລະອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຄົນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍອາດຈະຂາດອາຫານພາຍໃນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຖີບຕົວສູງຂຶ້ນ ແລະເງິນເດືອນ ແລະເງິນທີ່ອອມໄວ້ ຄ່ອຍໆໝົດໄປ. ໃນຂະນະລະດູໜາວໃກ້ຈະກ້າວເຂົ້າມາ ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳທັງຫຼາຍ ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຈັດສັນອາຫານແລະສິ່ງຂອງອື່ນໆໄວ້ໃນພື້ນທີ່ບ່ອນທີ່ເຂົ້າເຖິງໄດ້ ຈະກາຍເປັນບັນຫາຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ຍ້ອນສະພາອາກາດທີ່ບໍ່ດີ.

“14 ລ້ານຄົນ ຄືນຶ່ງໃນສາມຄົນໃດ ແມ່ນກໍາລັງກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ຄວາມອຶດຫີວ” ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງຜູ້ອຳນວຍການບໍລິຫານ ອົງການອາຫານໂລກ ຫຼື WFP ທ່ານເດວິດ ບີສລີ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ຮູ້ເລີຍວ່າ ອາຫານຄາບຕໍ່ໄປຂອງພວກເຂົາ ມາຈາກໃສ.”

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

The international community pledged more than $1.2 billion for humanitarian and development assistance for Afghanistan on Monday, as the country teeters on the brink of a humanitarian and economic catastrophe.

“There was a unanimous support to the recognition that this is the moment to mobilize the international community to provide effective humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, a moment in which the Afghan people is suffering an enormous, a dramatic humanitarian situation,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters at the conference.

The United Nations has remained in Afghanistan, along with numerous international aid organizations. The population faced dire living conditions from years of conflict, severe drought and COVID-19, even before the government collapsed and the Taliban swept into Kabul on August 15.

“The people of Afghanistan need a lifeline,” Guterres told the gathering in Geneva.

The U.N. appealed for $606 million for the remainder of this year for food, health care, shelter and other vital needs to assist 11 million people. The U.N. chief said it was unclear exactly how much of the donations were for the flash appeal and how much for other programs, such as a regional effort to help countries hosting Afghan refugees, but overall, he was pleased with the result.

The country’s poverty rate is spiraling, public services are close to collapse, and the U.N. says many people could run out of food by the end of this month as prices climb and salaries and savings dry up. With winter approaching, humanitarians urgently need to preposition food and other supplies in areas where access will become difficult because of bad weather.

“Fourteen million people — one out of three — are marching to the brink of starvation,” World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley told the conference. “They don't know where their next meal is.”