ສປຊ ຮຽກຮ້ອງທະຫານມຽນມາ ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການສົ່ງຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ ເຂົ້າໄປ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກ ສິ່ງກີດຂວາງໃດໆ

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ອໍານາດການປົກຄອງທະຫານຂອງມຽນມາ ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຈັດສົ່ງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີ​ການຂັດຂວາງໃດໆ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທີ່ກໍາລັງ​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານຈາກຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ, ຄວາມທຸກຍາກ, ການເຈັບປ່ວຍທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ແລະຄວາມອຶດຫິວຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ. ລິຊາ ສະໄລນ໌ ​ມີລາຍງານໃຫ້ VOA ຈາກນະຄອນເຈເນວາ, ​ເຊິ່ງທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະ ອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ແລະຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງແມ່ນກໍາລັງຟົດເດືອດຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍພື້ນທີ່ຂອງມຽນມາ. ນຶ່ງປີລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ພວກທະຫານເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານເພື່ອໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ມາຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເຕືອນວ່າ ປະເທດແຫ່ງນີ້ ກໍາລັງກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງ.

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ລາຍງານວ່າ ວິກິດການທີ່ເພີ້ມຄວາມ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຂຶ້ນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 14,400,000 ຄົນຕ້ອງຕົກຢູ່ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຄວາມ​ທຸກ

ຍາກ, ທາງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຂໍການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກ​ເງິນທີ່ສູງເປັນປະຫວັດການ ໃນຈໍານວນ 826 ລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ການບັນເທົາທຸກ ແກ່ປະ ຊາຊົນຈໍານວນ 6,200,000 ຄົນ.

ທ່ານເຈັນສ໌ ເລີກ (Jens Laerke) ໂຄສົກ ປະຈໍາສໍານັກງານ ເພື່ອການປະ ສານງານທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາກ່າວວ່າ ລະບົບເສດຖະກິດແລະການເມືອງທີ່ເລີ້ມໂດຍ ການ​ເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ບວກກັບຜົນກະທົບທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຈາກພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງປະຊາກອນທັງໝົດ 25 ລ້ານຄົນຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ຍາກ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມີຫຼາຍຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດຊອກຫາອາຫານມາລ້ຽງຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ ອັນເນື່ອງມາຈາກບໍ່ມີວຽກເຮັດງານທໍາ ກໍເລີຍບໍ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ ແລະລາຄາເຄື່ອງຂອງກໍເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ. ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 13 ລ້ານຄົນແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນລະດັບປານກາງ ຫຼືຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງ ກ່ຽວກັບອາຫານທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ, ແລະມີການຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ພາວະຂາດສານອາຫານ ຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມເດັກນ້ອຍ ຈະຮ້າຍແຮງກວ່າເກົ່າອີກ ເວັ້ນເສຍແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຜູ້ປົກຄອງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ໃຫ້ມີສານຫານພຽງພໍ ສໍາລັບລູກໆຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ.”

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດລາຍງານວ່າ ມີປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 400,000 ຄົນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ພວກທະຫານເຂົ້າຢຶດຄອງອໍານາດ. ລາຍງານລະບຸວ່າ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນຕ້ອງຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ຢ້ານກົວ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄົນ ອື່ນໆຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຫລົບໜີໄປປະເທດໄທ ແລະອິນເດຍ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາບ່ອນລີ້ໄພ.

ທ່ານເລີກ ຍອມຮັບວ່າ ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຮ້ອງຂໍເງິນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນການດໍາເນີນງານດ້ານ​ມະນຸດສະທໍາຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກການຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ຈະສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງຜູ້ທີ່ຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ. ທ່ານອະທິບາຍວ່າ ການຂໍຮ້ອງນັ້ນແມ່ນຢູ່ບົນພື້ນຖານຂອງຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບຄວາມສາມາດ ໃນການຈັດສົ່ງຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ.

ທ່ານເລີກ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນການຈັດສົ່ງຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອນັ້ນ ມັນເວົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ເລີຍວ່າຈະໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ພົວພັນກັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ແບບສະດວກງ່າຍດາຍໂດຍສະເພາະ,​ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຍິນແບບນັ້ນຈາກຫຼາຍໆຄົນ. ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະຈັດສົ່ງຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດັ່ງກ່າວໄປທີ່ບໍລິເວນຕົວເມືອງ ເຊິ່ງເປັນລັກສະນະຂອງບັນຫາໃໝ່ໃນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ. ປະຊາກອນໃນ​ເຂດຕົວເມືອງ ແລະຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງເມືອງ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງຍິ່ງ.”

​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດແຫ່ງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ມີເອກະສານກ່ຽວກັບການເສຍຊີວິດ ຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ 1,500 ຄົນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມີການກໍ່ລັດຖະ ປະຫານໃນປີກາຍນີ້. ໃນລາຍງານລະບຸວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ໃນລະ ຫວ່າງເຮັດການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນ ຫຼື ເມື່ອກອງກໍາລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໂຈມຕີ​ຕາມເຮືອນຕ່າງໆ, ​ຫລືໝູ່ບ້ານ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາຜູ້ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ. ລາຍງານຍັງໄດ້ເສີມອີກວ່າ ມີປະມານ 200 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດຈາກການຖືກທໍລະມານ ໃນລະຫວ່າງຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂຕ ໂດຍພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານ.

The United Nations is calling on Myanmar’s military authority to allow unimpeded delivery of lifesaving humanitarian aid to millions of people suffering from conflict, poverty, acute hunger and ill health. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

Conflict and insecurity are raging in many parts of Myanmar. One year after the military coup toppled the democratically elected government, U.N. officials warn the country is moving toward civil war.

The United Nations reports the growing crisis has plunged an estimated 14.4 million people into destitution. In response to this deteriorating situation, the U.N. has appealed for a record $826 million to provide relief for 6.2 million people.

Jens Laerke is spokesman for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. He says the economic and political turmoil sparked by last year’s coup, combined with the devastating impact of COVID-19 have driven half of Myanmar’s 25 million population into poverty.

Over 13 million people are moderately or severely food insecure, and malnutrition is expected to worsen among children unless we support the parents to provide enough nutritious food for their kids.”

The U.N. reports more than 400,000 people have been displaced since the military takeover. It says thousands are living in appalling conditions, while many others have fled to Thailand and India in search of refuge.

Laerke acknowledges the U.N. is asking for a lot of money to support its humanitarian operation in Myanmar without any guarantee it will be able to reach those in need. He explains the appeal is based on need and not on the ability to deliver aid.

“It goes without saying that the relationship with the authorities (is) not particularly rosy. We hear that from everybody. We are particularly trying to deliver aid in urban areas which is kind of a new caseload in this crisis. The urban population and the urban needs are of particular concern.”

The U.N. human rights office has documented 1,500 civilian deaths since last year’s coup. It reports people were killed during street protests or when security forces raided homes or villages in search of opponents. It adds that approximately 200 people have been killed due to torture while in military custody