ບັນດານັກສືບສວນສອບສວນສິດທິມະນຸດ ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ອາດໄດ້ລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນໂທລະສັບມືຖື ຂອງຫົວໜ້າບໍລິສັດ ອາມາຊອນ ແລະ ເຈົ້າຂອງ ໜັງສືພິມ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໂພສທ໌ ທ່ານ ເຈັຟ ເບຊອສ ໃນການພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະສ້າງຜົນກະທົບ ຕໍ່ການອອກຂ່າວຂອງໜັງສືພິມດັ່ງກ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊາອຸດີ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງນັ້ນ.
ບັນດານັກສືບສວນໄດ້ສະຫຼຸບໃນລາຍງານສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ວິດີໂອ ທີ່ມີໄວຣັສຈາກບັນຊີ WhatsApp ຂອງອົງມົງກຸດ ໂມຮຳເມັດ ບິນ ຊາລມານ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປໂທລະສັບມືຖືຂອງເສດຖີພັນລ້ານດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ຜູ້ຂຽນລາຍງານພິເສດຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານນາງ ແອກເນັສ ຄາລາມາດ ແລະ ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ເຄເຢ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເຈນີວາ ວ່າ “ການກ່າວຫາລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນໂທລະສັບຂອງທ່ານ ເບຊອສ ແລະ ຄົນອື່ນໆ, ຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີການສືບສວນສອບສວນຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນໂດຍ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໆສຳຄັນຄົນອື່ນໆ.”
ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານນິຕິວິທະຍາສາດ ດ້ານລະບົບດິຈິຕອລ ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ວິເຄາະໂທລະສັບຂອງທ່ານ ເບຊອສ ໃນປີ 2019 ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຖິຕິໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງຂອງການໄດ້ຮັບວິດີໂອດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ, ມັນໄດ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ “ຜິດປົກກະຕິ ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ” ໃນການເຮັດວຽກຂອງໂທລະສັບ,” ອີງຕາມບົດລາຍງານ.
ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມອີກວ່າ ຂໍ້ມູນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍຈາກໂທລະສັບຂອງທ່ານ ເບຊອສ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງຕໍ່ໃນຫຼາຍເດືອນຕໍ່ມາ.
ສະຖານທູດ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນໂທລະສັບຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ, ດ້ວຍການຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນທວິດເຕີວ່າ ລາຍງານຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ສະເໜີວ່າ ໄດ້ການລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນເກີດຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ “ບໍ່ເປັນຄວາມຈິງ.” ສະຖານທູດດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທຳການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ “ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງອອກມາ.”
ລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະທຳການຍຸແຍ່ຕໍ່ສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງ ລາຊະອານາຈັກ ຊາອຸ ກັບທ່ານ ເບຊອສ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ລວຍທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ.
ສາຍພົວພັນຕ່າງໆໄດ້ເລີ່ມຊຸດໂຊມລົງ ຫຼັງຈາກການຄາດຕະກຳທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ຄາຊອກກີ, ຜູ້ຄັດຄ້ານລັດຖະບານ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ທີ່ເປັນນັກຂ່າວຂອງໜັງສືພິມ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໂພສທ໌.
United Nations human rights investigators say Saudi Arabia may have hacked the cell phone of Amazon boss and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos in an attempt to impact the newspaper's news coverage of the Middle Eastern country.
The investigators concluded in a report released Wednesday that an infected video from the WhatsApp account of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was sent to the billionaire's cell phone.
"The alleged hacking of Mr. Bezos' phone, and those of others, demands an immediate investigation by U.S. and other relevant authorities," UN Special Rapporteurs Agnes Callamard and David Kaye said in Geneva.
UN digital forensics experts who analyzed Bezos' phone in 2019 said records showed that within hours of receiving the video, there was "an anomalous and extreme change in phone behavior," according to the report.
The experts also said enormous amounts of data from Bezos' phone was transmitted in the following months.
The Saudi embassy in the U.S. vehemently denied hacking the phone, tweeting that media reports suggesting the hacking occurred "are absurd." The embassy also called for an investigation into the matter "so that we can have all the facts out." [[ https://twitter.com/SaudiEmbassyUSA/status/1219792870389035008 ]]
The report is likely to exacerbate relations between the Saudi kingdom and Bezos, the world's richest man.
Relations began to sour after the murder of James Khashoggi, a Saudi dissent columnist for the Washington Post.
Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey in October 2018, five months after Bezos' phone was infiltrated.
"The information we have received suggests the possible involvement of the Crown Prince in surveillance of Mr. Bezos, in an effort to influence, if not silence, the Washington Post's reporting of Saudi Arabia, the UN experts said.
The investigators said the timing and circumstances of the hacking are grounds to further investigate "allegations that the Crown Prince ordered, incited, or, at a minimum, was aware of planning for" the plot to kill Khashoggi.