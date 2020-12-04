ອົງການ ສປຊ ຮ້ອງຂໍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ 35 ຕື້ໂດລາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ COVID-19 ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງຂໍເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອສູງເປັນປະຫວັດການຈຳນວນ 35 ຕື້ໂດລາ ເພື່ອສະໜອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການທີ່ສຸດ 165 ລ້ານຄົນໃນ 56 ປະເທດ ທີ່ຕົກຢູ່ໃນວິກິດການ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ລີຊາ ສໄລນ໌ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນຄອນ ເຈນີວາ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີ ທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຫົວໜ້າດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານ ມາກ ໂລຄັອກ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນໂລກທີ່ກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບວິກິດການວ່າ ເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ມືດມົວ ແລະ ຊຶມເສົ້າທີ່ສຸດຂອງມວນມະນຸດຢ່າງກວ້າງ ຂວາງ.

ທ່ານ ໂລຄັອກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນັ້ນແມ່ນການສະທ້ອນເຖິງເລື່ອງທີ່ວ່າໂຣກລະບາດ COVID-19 ໄດ້ທຳ ລາຍບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ບອບບາງແຕກຫັກໄດ້ງ່າຍ ແລະ ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ. ປະເທດທີ່ບັນ ດາອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳໄດ້ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນການເຮັດວຽກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າມື້ຕໍ່ມື້.”

ທ່ານ ໂລຄັອກ ເວົ້າວ່າ ວິກິດການນີ້ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເວລາທີ່ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງກຳລັງຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ຍືດຍາວ ແລະ ສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນລວມມີ ພາຍຸ, ນໍ້າຖ້ວມ ແລະ ໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງຍ້ອນສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງ.

ທ່ານ ໂລຄັອກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສອງສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວລວມກັນ, ພ້ອມກັນກັບການລະບາດຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໃນເວລານີ້ ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນຈຳນວນຂອງຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ອາດຢູ່ລອດໃນການຂາດການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳໃນສອງສາມປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້.”

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນ 235 ລ້ານຄົນໃນທົ່ວໂລກຈະຕ້ອງການການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ແລະ ການປົກປ້ອງໃນປີ 2021. ນີ້ແມ່ນການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ 40 ເປີເຊັນໃນນຶ່ງປີ. ໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ໄດ້ມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກເປັນພິເສດ. ຕົວເລກຂອງຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສຍ້ອນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ໃນປີ 2020 ທັງອົບພະຍົບ ແລະ ຜູ້ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສໄດ້ເພີ່ມສູງຂຶ້ນ ເປັນປະຫວັດການ 85 ລ້ານຄົນ.

ບັນດາອົງການຕ່າງໆຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ລາຍງານວ່າຄວາມອຶດຫິວຂັ້ນຮຸນແຮງແມ່ນກຳລັງເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນໂລກ, ດ້ວຍຫຼາຍປະເທດ ແລະ ເຂດຕ່າງໆແມ່ນໃກ້ຈະປະສົບກັບຄວາມອົດຢາກ. ສີ່ປະເທດທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ສຸດລວມມີ ເຢເມນ, ເບີກິນາ ຟາໂຊ, ຊູດານໃຕ້ ແລະ ພາກເໜືອຂອງ ໄນຈີເຣຍ.

ທ່ານ ໂລຄັອກ ກ່າວວ່າ ວິກິດການ COVID-19 ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍຄົນຕົກຢູ່ໃນຄວາມທຸກ ຍາກ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມຕ້ອງການການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳສູງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂລກທີ່ຮັ່ງມີແມ່ນສາມາດແນມເຫັນແສງສະຫວ່າງຢູ່ສົ້ນຂອງອຸໂມງນັ້ນ, ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ສິ່ງດຽວກັນແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້ໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ທຸກຍາກ.

ທ່ານກຳລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ບໍລິຈາກມະນຸດສະທຳສາກົນ ແລະ ຜູ້ມີໃຈບຸນໃຫ້ປົກປ້ອງຊີວິດ ຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດປົກປ້ອງຕົນເອງໄດ້.

The United Nations is appealing for a record $35 billion to provide a humanitarian lifeline to 165 million of the world’s most vulnerable, needy people in 56 countries in crisis. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock calls the crisis gripping the world one of the bleakest and darkest ever experienced by a huge slice of humanity.

“That is a reflection of the fact that the COVID pandemic has wreaked havoc across the whole of the most fragile and vulnerable countries on the planet. Those where humanitarian organizations are most involved in their day-to-day work.”

Lowcock says this disaster comes on top of escalating and protracted conflicts and increasing extreme weather events including storms, floods and drought due to climate change.

“Those two things together, together now with disease outbreak are what has caused this huge increase over recent years in the number of people who may not survive in the absence of humanitarian assistance.”

The United Nations reports 235 million people globally will need humanitarian assistance and protection in 2021. This is an increase of 40 percent in one year. This past year has been particularly difficult. The number of people displaced by conflict in 2020 both as refugees and internally displaced has reached a record high of 85 million.

U..N agencies report extreme hunger is surging globally, with several countries and areas on the brink of famine. Four that are most at risk include Yemen, Burkina Faso, South Sudan and northern Nigeria.

Lowcock says the COVID-19 crisis has plunged millions of people into poverty and sent humanitarian needs skyrocketing. While the rich world can see the light at the end of the tunnel, he says the same cannot be said for the poorest countries.

He is appealing to the humanity and generosity of international donors to safeguard the lives of those who cannot fend for themselves.