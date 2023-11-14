ສປຊ ວ່າ ພວກລົດບັນທຸກເຄື່ອງຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ອາດຕ້ອງຢຸດແລ່ນໄປ ກາຊາ ໃນວັນອັງຄານນີ້ ຍ້ອນຂາດນ້ຳມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ເຕືອນໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ສະຖານະການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ໃນແຫຼມກາຊາ ພວມສິ້ນຫວັງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ ຂະນະທີ່ພວກລົດບັນທຸກເຄື່ອງຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຈະຢຸດເຄື່ອນທີ່ພາຍໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກນ້ຳມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ, ປ້ຳບໍ່ນ້ຳທັງຫຼາຍ ກໍຢຸດທຳງານ ແລະໂທລະຄົມມະນາຄົມໃກ້ຈະຖືກປິດ.

“ການຢຸດຍິງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ, ນໍ້າມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ, ເຄື່ອງສະບຽງ-ທັງໝົດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຄວນເກີດຂຶ້ນດຽວນີ້” ທ່ານອານເດຣ ດີ ໂດແມນິໂກ (Andrea De Domenco) ຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມຕາເວັນອອກ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຜ່ານກອງປະຊຸມທາງວີດີໂອ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງຈະໝົດເວລາແລ້ວ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະປະສົບກັບໄພພິບັດຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ແທ້ໆເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ລົດບັນທຸກ 76 ຄັນທີ່ບັນທຸກອາຫານ, ຢາ, ອຸປະກອນດ້ານການແພດ, ກະຕຸກນ້ຳ, ຜ້າຫົ່ມ ແລະເຄື່ອງຂອງທີ່ຮີບດ່ວນ ກໍໄດ້ຂ້າມຈາກປະເທດອີຈິບ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດກາຊາ ໃນວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມານີ້ ແຕ່ວ່າ ພາຍໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ພວກມັນອາດຈະຕ້ອງຢຸດຍ້ອນບໍ່ມີນ້ຳມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການ.

ທ່ານດີ ໂດແມນິໂກ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກລົດບັນທຸກທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຈະແລ່ນໄປຮອດ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນແຕ່ມື້ອື່ນນີ້ໄປ, ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ສາມາດຂົນເຄື່ອງອອກເພາະວ່າ ພວກເຮົາ ບໍ່ມີນ້ຳມັນເຊື້ອໄຟສຳລັບລົດຍົກ ແລະພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີນ້ຳມັນເຊື້ອໄຟສຳບັບພວກລົດບັນທຸກ ທີ່ຈະແຈກຢາຍເຄື່ອງຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ຕ້ອງການມັນ.”

ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ນຳສົ່ງນ້ຳມັນເຊື້ອ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຈະນຳເອົານ້ຳມັນໄປໃຊ້ສຳລັບເຄື່ອງລົບຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ກອງກຳລັງປ້ອງກັນຊາດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ສູ້ລົບກັບກຸ່ມທີ່ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ກຳ ນົດໃຫ້ເປັນກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ມາໄດ້ຫຼ້າຍກວ່ານຶ່ງເດືອນໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ພວກນັກລົບຂອງກຸ່ມນີ້ ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຄຸ້ມບ້ານແລະຫົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລໃນວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາ, ແລ້ວສັງຫານໝູ່ປະຊາຊົນ 1,200 ຄົນ ແລະຈັບເອົາອີກ 240 ຄົນເປັນໂຕປະກັນ.

ແຫຼມກາຊາທັງໝົດ ຊຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນການຄວບຄຸມຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການດັບໄຟຟ້າເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງເດືອນ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ວຽກງານຂອງໂຮງໝໍທັງຫຼາຍເປັນອຳມະພາດ ແລະປິດໂຮງງານກັ່ນນ້ຳທະເລ, ປິດບໍ່ນ້ຳຂອງເທດສະບານ ແລະຮ້ານເຂົ້າຈີທັງຫຼາຍ.

The United Nations warned Monday that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is growing more dire, as aid trucks will stop moving by Tuesday without more fuel, water wells have stopped pumping, and a telecommunications blackout looms.

“Humanitarian cease-fire, fuel, supplies — all of these should be happening now,” Andrea De Domenico, head of the U.N.’s humanitarian office in East Jerusalem told reporters via a video briefing. “We are running out of time before really facing a major disaster.”

He said 76 trucks with food, medicines, health supplies, bottled water, blankets and other urgent supplies crossed from Egypt into Gaza on Sunday, but that by Tuesday they could come to a halt without urgently needed fuel.

“The trucks that will arrive starting from tomorrow, we will not simply be able to unload them because we don’t have the fuel for the forklift and we do not have the fuel for the trucks that distribute that assistance out to the people in need,” De Domenico said.

Israel has banned fuel deliveries saying Hamas will divert it for their war machine.

The Israel Defense Forces have been battling the U.S.-designated terrorist group for more than a month now, since its fighters breached Israeli towns and cities on October 7, massacring 1,200 people and abducting 240 others.

The entire Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas, has been under an electricity blackout for more than one month, crippling the work of hospitals and shutting down desalination plants, municipal water wells and bakeries.