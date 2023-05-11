ສະຫະລັດ ສົ່ງເງິນທີ່ຢຶດມາຈາກ ບັນຊີເງິນຝາກໃນສະຫະລັດ ຂອງຜູ້ມີອຳນາດຊາວຣັດເຊຍ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ

ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ວ່າ ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດທີ່ຕົນໄດ້ສົ່ງເງິນຈຳນວນ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດລະບຸໄດ້, ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ຫຼາຍລ້ານໂດລາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເງິນທີ່ຢຶດມາຈາກບັນຊີຂອງພວກຜູ້ມີອຳນາດຊາວຣັດເຊຍ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ໄປໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານການບຸກລຸກຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ແກ່ຍາວມາໄດ້ 14 ເດືອນແລ້ວ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແມຣິກ ກາຣແລນດ໌ ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດການຈ່າຍເງິນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃຫ້ແກ່ລັດຖະບານກີຢິບ, ເງິນຈຳນວນນີ້ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຢຶດມາຈາກ ທ່ານໂຄນສຕານຕິນ ມາໂລເຟເຢບ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຂຶ້ນບັນຊີດຳ ສຳລັບການລະເມີດມາດຕະການລົງໂທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ວາງຕໍ່ຣັດເຊຍ ຫຼັງຈາກການບຸກລຸກຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງຕົນ. ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ກ່ຽວໄດ້ສະໜອງການເງິນໃຫ້ຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມກຸ່ມແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນ ໃນແຫຼມໄຄຣເມຍ ຊຶ່ງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ຢຶດເອົາໃນປີ 2014.

“ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອັນນີ້ ເປັນການສະແດງອອກ ເຖິງການໂອນເງິນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ຖືກຢຶດມາ ເທື່ອອຳອິດ ສຳລັບການບູລະນະສ້າງສາຢູເຄຣນຄືນໃໝ່” ທ່ານກາຣແລນດ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການ ແລະກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ມັນຈະບໍ່ເປັນເທື່ອສຸດທ້າຍ.”

ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າພະລັງນິວເຄລຍ ລັດວິສາຫະກິດຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ດຳເນີນກິດຈະການ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະຍົກຍ້າຍພະນັກງານ 3,100 ຄົນອອກຈາກໂຮງໄຟຟ້າພະລັງນິວເຄລຍ ຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍ.

ບໍລິສັດ Energoatom ໄດ້ຂຽນລົງໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ ເທເລີແກຣມ ວ່າ “ດຽວນີ້ ມີໄພຫາຍະນະຂອງການຂາດແຄນບຸກຄະລາກອນທີ່ມີຝີມື” ຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ ຊຶ່ງເປັນໂຮງໄຟຟ້າພະລັງນິວເຄລຍ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດໃນຢູໂຣບ.

ບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຄົນງານທັງຫຼາຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຊັນສັນຍາເປັນພະນັກງານກັບ ອົງການນິວເຄລຍ Rosatom ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຈະຖືກນຳເອົາພວກເຂົາພ້ອມດ້ວຍຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄປຍັງຣັດເຊຍ. ສ່ວນບໍລິສັດ Energoatom ບໍ່ໄດ້ບອກວ່າ ພວກພະນັກງານເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຍ້າຍອອກຈາກໂຮງໄຟຟ້າຫຼືບໍ່.

ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຢຶດຄອງສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນຕົ້ນໆຂອງການບຸກລຸກຢູເຄຣນຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ ແລະການສູ້ລົບຢູ່ໃກ້ໆໂຮງໄຟຟ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນເປັນປະຈຳ.

The U.S. said Wednesday that for the first time it has sent an unspecified amount, possibly millions of dollars, seized from the U.S. accounts of a Russian oligarch to Ukraine for use in its fight against Russia’s 14-month invasion.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland authorized the payment to the Kyiv government, money he said the U.S. seized from Konstantin Malofeyev, who had been blacklisted for violating sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. said he provided financing for Russians promoting separatism in Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014.



"While this represents the United States’ first transfer of forfeited Russian funds for the rebuilding of Ukraine," Garland said in a statement, "it will not be the last.”



Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear power plant operator warned Wednesday that Russia planned to evacuate 3,100 workers from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.



Energoatom posted on Telegram that “there is now a catastrophic lack of skilled personnel” at the plant, which is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Energoatom said workers who signed employment contracts with affiliates of Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom to operate the power plant are set to be taken to Russia along with their families. Energoatom didn't say whether the employees would be forcibly moved out of the plant.



Russia has occupied the site since the early stages of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and fighting near the facility has occurred regularly.