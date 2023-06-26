ພວກທະຫານເກນຂອງຢູເຄຣນ 17,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກແອບ ໂດຍ ອັງກິດ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດ

ພວກທະຫານເກນຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 17,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກແອບໂດຍອັງກິດ ແລະປະເທດພັນທະມິດອື່ນໆ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍກີຢິບຕໍ່ສູ້​ຕ້ານການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງອັງກິດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ ເອແອັຟພີ.

ພວກທະຫານເກນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈາກທຸກສະຖານະຂອງຊີວິດ ໄດ້ຜ່ານໂຄງການຝຶກແອບ ທີ່ “ທໍລະຫົດ” ໄລຍະຫ້າອາທິດ ຊຶ່ງກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ຫັນປ່ຽນພວກເຂົາ “ຈາກພົນລະເຮືອນ ໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນທະຫານ.”

ອັງກິດ ແລະເກົ້າປະເທດພາຄີ ໂດຍມີ ການາດາ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ນິວຊີແລນ ນໍເວ ສະວີເດັນ ຟິນແລນ ເດັນມາກ ລີທົວເນຍ ແລະເນເທີແລນ ໄດ້ເປີດໂຄງການລິເລີ້ມ ສຳລັບອາສາສະໝັກທະຫານເກນຄົນໃໝ່ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າເຫຼົ່າທັບຕ່າງໆຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ປີກາຍນີ້.

ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ນຳພາໂຄງການຝຶກແອບທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ປະຕິບັດການ Interflex ໄດ້ສິດ ສອນພວກທະຫານເກນ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີປະສົບການດ້ານການທະຫານມາກ່ອນ ທັກສະຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ລວມທັງການນຳໃຊ້ອາວຸດຕ່າງໆ ການປະຖົມພະຍາບານໃນສະໜາມລົບ ແລະຍຸດທະວິທີໃນການລາດຕະເວນ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງອັງກິດ ທ່ານເບນ ວອລເລສ (Ben Wallace) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນ ແລະຄວາມອົດທົນ ຂອງພວກທະຫານເກນຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ເດີນທາງມາຮອດດິນແດນຂອງອັງກິດ ຈາກທຸກສະຖານະຂອງຊີວິດ ເພື່ອມາຝຶກແອບຄຽງບ່າຄຽງໄຫຼ່ກັບກອງກຳລັງຂອງອັງກິດ​ພວກເຮົາ ແລະນານາຊາດ ນັ້ນ ເປັນພິຍານເຖິງຄວາມຖ່ອມຕົວ.”

More than 17,000 Ukrainian recruits have been trained by Britain and other allies over the last year to help Kyiv fight Russia's invasion, the U.K. Ministry of Defense said Monday.

The recruits, from many different walks of life, all went through a "grueling" five-week program that the ministry said had transformed them "from civilians to soldiers."

Britain and nine partner nations — Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania and the Netherlands — opened the initiative for new volunteer recruits to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in June last year.

The U.K.-led training program dubbed Operation Interflex taught the recruits, who had little to no previous military experience, various skills including weapons handling, battlefield first aid, and patrol tactics.

"The determination and resilience of the Ukrainian recruits that arrive on British soil, from all walks of life, to train to fight alongside our British and international forces, is humbling to witness," U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.