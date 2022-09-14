ຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນກຳລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອຸສເບັກກິສຖານ ກ່ອນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ອົງການຮ່ວມມືຊຽງໄຮ້ (SCO) ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ບ່ອນທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ແລະຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຝ່າຍຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ທີ່ຈະເປັນຜູ້ສຳຄັນສຸດ ລະຫວ່າງບັນດາຜູ້ນຳໂລກຫລາຍສິບຄົນ ທີ່ຢ້ຽມຢາມປະເທດເອເຊຍກາງດັ່ງກ່າວ.
“ໂລກກຳລັງມາຊາມາຣການ” ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນເນື້ອໄສຂອງການກະກຽມກອງປະຊຸມປະຈຳປີ ທີ່ຈະເປັນເຈົ້າພາບໂດຍປະທານຄົນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງກຸ່ມ ປະທານາທິບໍດີອຸສເບັກກິສຖານ ທ່ານຊາຟກັດ ເມີຣຊິໂຢເຢັບ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການທີ່ມີການກະກຽມກ່ອນໜ້າກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດວ່າ “ບັນດາສະມາຊິກປະເທດ SCO ທັງໝົດ ເປັນບັນດາເພື່ອນບ້ານທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເປັນເພື່ອນມິດແລະພາຄີຍຸດທະສາດ.”
ທ່ານເມີຣຊິໂຢເຢັບ ຜູ້ທີ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ ຊາມາຣການຊຶ່ງເປັນນະຄອນຫລວງໃນສະໄໝໂບຮານກາງຂອງອານາຈັກອຸສເບັກກິສຖານ ວິລະບູລຸດແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານອາເມຍ ເທີເມີຣ ຈະເປັນສາກຫລັງຂອງການເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ ນຳສະມາຊິກຈາກແປດປະເທດ SCO ແລະສາມປະເທດສັງເກດການ ພ້ອມທັງບັນດາປະເທດຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານຫຼາຍໆປະເທດ. ((https://president.uz/en/lists/view/5495)
ທ່ານປູຕິນ ແລະທ່ານສີ ຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະພົບປະນຶ່ງຕໍ່ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ນອກກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນສອງວັນ ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໂດຍ ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຈາກອິນເດຍ ກາຊັກສະຖານ ກຽກກິສຖານ ປາກິສຖານ ແລະຕາຈິກກິສຖານ.
ຜູ້ສັງເກດການຈາກບັນດາປະເທດ SCO ເບຣາຣຸສ ອີຣ່ານ ແລະມົງໂກເລຍ ຍັງຄາດວ່າຈະຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດໃນວັນທີ 15 ຫາ 16 ກັນຍາ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຈາກ ອາເມເນຍ ອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ເທີກີແລະເຕິກເມນິສຖານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເຊີນໃນນາມແຂກພິເສດ. ອະນາຄົດຂອງອັຟການິສຖານຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນ ເພາະການປົກຄອງຂອງຕາລິບານ.
SCO ຕົ້ນຕໍແລ້ວແມ່ນເປັນເຄື່ອງມືຂອງປະເທດຈີນ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາໃນຊື່ “ຊຽງໄຮ້ 5” ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາໂຕ້ແຍ້ງທີ່ຍັງຄ້າງຄາດ້ານຊາຍແດນ. ມື້ນີ້ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຮວມຫລາຍກວ່າ 3 ພັນ 5 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານຄົນ. ທ່ານເມີຣຊິໂຍເຢັບ
ແນໃສ່ການຊຸກຍູ້ການທ້ອນໂຮມ ແລະຜົນກະທົບ. “ຫລັງຈາກສາມປີຂອງການແຜ່ລະບາດທີ່ໄດ້ສ້າງການລົບກວນທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ການຄ້າ ແລະຄວາມສຳພັນດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກຳ ບັນດາປະເທດ ແລະປະຊາຊົນຂອງອົງການ SCO ຕ້ອງການສື່ສານກັນໂດຍກົງ” ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນໃນທາສເຄັນ.
ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານເອເວິນ ເຟເຈັນບອມ ຮອງປະທານອົງການ Carnegie Endowment ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະອະດີດຮອງຜູ້ຊ່ວຍລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການເຕົ້າໂຮມດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍາກທີ່ຈະສຳເລັດ.
Excitement is building in Uzbekistan ahead of this week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be the most prominent among more than a dozen world leaders visiting the Central Asian nation.
“The world is coming to Samarkand” has been the theme of the preparations for the annual meeting, to be hosted by the group’s current chairman, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
“All SCO member states are our closest neighbors, friends and strategic partners,” he said in a prepared statement ahead of the summit.
Mirziyoyev, who believes that Samarkand, the medieval capital of the empire of Uzbekistan’s national hero Amir Temur, will be a dramatic backdrop for the gathering of leaders from eight SCO member and three observer states alongside several dialogue partner countries.Putin and Xi, who are expected to meet one-on-one on the sidelines of the two-day event, will be joined by leaders from India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Tajikistan.
Leaders from the SCO observer nations — Belarus, Iran and Mongolia — are also expected at the September 15-16 summit, with the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan invited as special guests. Afghanistan’s future in the group is not certain because of the Taliban takeover.
The SCO was originally a Chinese vehicle, founded as the “Shanghai Five” to help settle lingering border disputes. Today, its member states include more than 3.5 billion people. Mirziyoyev aims to boost its unity and impact. “After a three-year pandemic that has caused serious disruption in trade, economic and industrial ties, the countries and peoples of the SCO need to communicate directly,” he said Monday in Tashkent.
But Evan Feigenbaum, vice president at the Carnegie Endowment in Washington and a former deputy assistant secretary of state, says that unity has been elusive.