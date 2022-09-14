ຄວາມ​ຕື່ນ​ເຕັ້ນກຳ​ລັງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດອຸສ​ເບັກ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ກ່ອນກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ​ອົງການຮ່ວ​ມ​ມື​ຊຽງ​ໄຮ້ (SCO) ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ​ແລະ​ຄູ່​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຝ່າຍຈີນ ທ່ານ​ສີ ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສຳ​ຄັນສຸດ​ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ໂລກ​ຫລາຍ​ສິ​ບ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ກາງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

“​ໂລກ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ມາ​ຊາ​ມາ​ຣ​ການ” ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເປັນເນື້ອ​ໄສ​ຂອງ​ການກະ​ກຽມກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ໂດຍ​ປະ​ທານ​ຄົນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນຂອງກຸ່ມ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ອຸ​ສ​ເບັກ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ຟ​ກັດ ເມີ​ຣຊິ​ໂຢເຢັບ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ວ່າ “ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ປະ​ເທດ SCO ທັງ​ໝົດ ເປັນບັ​ນ​ດາເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ​ທີ່​ໃກ້​ຊິດຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ເປັນ​ເພື່ອນ​ມິດ​ແລະ​ພາ​ຄີ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ.”

ທ່ານເມີ​ຣຊິ​ໂຢເຢັບ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ຊາ​ມາ​ຣ​ການຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງໃນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ໂບ​ຮານ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ນາ​ຈັກ​ອຸ​ສ​ເບັກ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ວິ​ລະ​ບູ​ລຸດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ເມຍ ເທີ​ເມີ​ຣ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ສາກ​ຫລັງ​ຂອງການ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້ ​ນຳ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກຈາກ​ແປດປະ​ເທດ SCO ແລະ​ສາມ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ ​ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ງາ​ນຫຼາຍໆ​ປະ​ເທດ. ((https://president.uz/en/lists/view/5495)

​ທ່ານ​ປູ​ຕິນ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ສີ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ນຶ່ງ​ຕໍ່​ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ນອກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ທີ່​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສອງວັນ ຈະ​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໂດຍ​ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຈາກ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ກາ​ຊັກ​ສະ​ຖານ ກຽກ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ແລະ​ຕ​າ​ຈິກ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ຜູ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ຈາກບັນ​ດາປະ​ເທດ SCO ເບ​ຣາ​ຣຸ​ສ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ​ມົງ​ໂກ​ເລຍ ຍັງ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ໃນວັນ​ທີ 15 ຫາ 16 ກັນ​ຍາ​ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຈາກ ອ​າ​ເ​ມ​ເນຍ ອາ​ເຈີ​ບາຍ​ຈານ ເທີ​ກີແລະ​ເຕິກ​ເມ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເຊີນ​ໃນ​ນາມ​ແຂກ​ພິ​ເສດ. ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດຂ​ອງອັ​ຟ​ການິ​ສ​ຖານຢູ່​ໃນ​ກຸ່ມ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແ​ນ່ນອນ ເພາະ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ.

SCO ​ຕົ້ນ​ຕໍ​ແລ້ວ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ມື​ຂອງປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ໃນ​ຊື່ “ຊຽງ​ໄຮ້ 5” ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ​ທີ່ຍັງ​ຄ້າງ​ຄາ​ດ້ານ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ. ​ມື້​ນີ້ ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຮວມ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 3 ​ພັນ 5 ​ຮ້ອຍລ້ານ​ຄົນ. ທ່ານເມີ​ຣຊິ​ໂຍ​ເຢັບ

ແນ​ໃສ່​ການ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ການ​ທ້ອນ​ໂຮມ ແລະ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ. “​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ສາມ​ປີ​ຂອງ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ການ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຄ້າ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ດ້ານ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ SCO ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ສື່​ສານ​ກັນ​ໂດຍ​ກົ​ງ” ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ໃນ​ທາ​ສ​ເຄັນ.

​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ ທ່ານ​ເອເວິນ ເຟ​ເຈັນ​ບອມ ຮອງ​ປະ​ທານອົງ​ການ​ Carnegie Endowment ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງວໍ​ຊິ​ງ​ຕັນ ແລະ​ອ​ະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ຍາກທີ່​ຈະ​ສຳ​ເລັດ.

Excitement is building in Uzbekistan ahead of this week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be the most prominent among more than a dozen world leaders visiting the Central Asian nation.

“The world is coming to Samarkand” has been the theme of the preparations for the annual meeting, to be hosted by the group’s current chairman, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“All SCO member states are our closest neighbors, friends and strategic partners,” he said in a prepared statement ahead of the summit.

Mirziyoyev, who believes that Samarkand, the medieval capital of the empire of Uzbekistan’s national hero Amir Temur, will be a dramatic backdrop for the gathering of leaders from eight SCO member and three observer states alongside several dialogue partner countries.Putin and Xi, who are expected to meet one-on-one on the sidelines of the two-day event, will be joined by leaders from India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Leaders from the SCO observer nations — Belarus, Iran and Mongolia — are also expected at the September 15-16 summit, with the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan invited as special guests. Afghanistan’s future in the group is not certain because of the Taliban takeover.

The SCO was originally a Chinese vehicle, founded as the “Shanghai Five” to help settle lingering border disputes. Today, its member states include more than 3.5 billion people. Mirziyoyev aims to boost its unity and impact. “After a three-year pandemic that has caused serious disruption in trade, economic and industrial ties, the countries and peoples of the SCO need to communicate directly,” he said Monday in Tashkent.

But Evan Feigenbaum, vice president at the Carnegie Endowment in Washington and a former deputy assistant secretary of state, says that unity has been elusive.