ຂ່າວ​ດີ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທ່ານ ເບັນ​ຈາ​ມິນ ໄຣ​ສ໌ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ລາ​ຄາ​ສຳ​ລັ​ບ​ສາ​ລີ ແລະ ໝາກ​ຖົ່ວ​ເຫຼືອງ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປູ​ກໃນ​ເມືອງ ຟີ​ໂລ ລັດ ອີ​ລີ​ນອຍ ຂອງ​ລາວ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຈຸດ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫວ່າງ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ເວ​ລາ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນແລະ ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຜະ​ລິດ​ດ້ານ​ກະ​ສິ​ກຳ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ຍ້ອນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໃນ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ເວ​ລາ​ພັກ​ຜ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ງ​ນາໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ເກັບ​ກ່ຽວ​ວ່າ “ປີນີ້​ເມື່ອ​ທຽບ​ໃສ່​ສອງ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ 50 ເປີ​ເຊັນ.”

ແຕ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕະຫຼາ​ດ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ທ່ານ ໄຣ​ສ໌ ນັ້ນ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ແກ່​ລາວ ຖ້າ​ລາວ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂາຍ​ຜົນ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເກັບ​ກ່ຽວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ໃຫ້​ທັນ​ເວ​ລາ. ລາວ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ທຸກວັນ​ງ່າຍໆ​ຈາກ 10 ເຊັນ, ບາງ​ເທື່ອ 15 ເຊັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ສາ​ລີແລະ 30 ຫາ 70 ເຊັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໝາກ​ຖົ່ວ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ, ຖ້າ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂາຍມື້​ນຶ່ງ​ 70 ເຊັນ ສູງກວ່າ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຂອງວັນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ, ມັນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ນ້ອຍ​ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.”

ປະ​ກອບ​ກັບ​ລາຄາ​ປັ່ນ​ປວນ​ມີ​ບາງ​ປັດ​ໄຈ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຊາວ​ນາບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມໄດ້, ຄື​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ ແລະ ໄພ​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງ​ໄດ້ຫຼຸດ​ລະ​ດັບ​ນ້ຳ​ຢູ່​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ ມິ​ສ​ຊິ​ສ​ຊິບ​ປີ, ເຊິ່ງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ເຮືອ​ທີ່​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ລະ​ປູ​ກຈາກ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຢ່າງ​ງ່າຍ​ດາຍ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ສາ​ກົນ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລາ​ຄາ​ຜົນ​ລະ​ປູກ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ແມ່ນ​ຂ່າວ​ດີ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຊາວ​ນາ​ນັ້ນ, ປີນີ້​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ປຽບ. ເຊິ່ງລາ​ຄາ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ກໍ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

ລາ​ຄາ​ຂອງ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນກາ​ຊວນ​ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ຕໍ່​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ການເຮັດ​ນາ​ແມ່ນ​ເກືອບ​ສູງ​ຕະຫຼອດ​ການ. ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັບ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຂອງ​ປຸຍແອມ​ໂມ​ເນຍ​ແ​ຫ້ງ​ທີ່​ອຸ​ດົມ​ສົມ​ບູນ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ແກັ​ສ​ໄນ​ໂຕ​ຣ​ເຈັນ, ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ດ້ວຍ​ແກັ​ສ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຊາວ​ນາ​ໄດ້​ເພິ່ງ​ພາອາ​ໄສ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລັ່ງ​ຜົນ​ລະ​ປູກ.

ທ່ານ ໄຣ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນ 40 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ສູງກວ່າ​ຄ່າ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ຂອງ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້. ແລະ ມັນ​ສູງກວ່າ 100 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ລາ​ຄາ​ເມື່ອ​ສອງ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ.”

