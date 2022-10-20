ຂ່າວດີສຳລັບທ່ານ ເບັນຈາມິນ ໄຣສ໌ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າລາຄາສຳລັບສາລີ ແລະ ໝາກຖົ່ວເຫຼືອງທີ່ລາວກຳລັງປູກໃນເມືອງ ຟີໂລ ລັດ ອີລີນອຍ ຂອງລາວນັ້ນໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນປີນີ້, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຈຸດທີ່ສະຫວ່າງໃນໄລຍະເວລາຂອງຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນແລະ ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນ ສຳລັບບັນດາຜູ້ຜະລິດດ້ານກະສິກຳໃນທົ່ວໂລກຍ້ອນສົງຄາມໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ໃນລະຫວ່າງເວລາພັກຜ່ອນຢູ່ທົ່ງນາໃນລະຫວ່າງການເກັບກ່ຽວວ່າ “ປີນີ້ເມື່ອທຽບໃສ່ສອງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃນຂອບເຂດລະຫວ່າງ 50 ເປີເຊັນ.”
ແຕ່ກຳລັງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານ ໄຣສ໌ ນັ້ນມີແຕ່ຈະໃຫ້ຜົນປະໂຫຍດແກ່ລາວ ຖ້າລາວສາມາດຂາຍຜົນຈາກການເກັບກ່ຽວຂອງລາວໃຫ້ທັນເວລາ. ລາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນການປ່ຽນແປງທຸກວັນງ່າຍໆຈາກ 10 ເຊັນ, ບາງເທື່ອ 15 ເຊັນສຳລັບສາລີແລະ 30 ຫາ 70 ເຊັນສຳລັບໝາກຖົ່ວ. ສະນັ້ນ, ຖ້າເຈົ້າສາມາດຂາຍມື້ນຶ່ງ 70 ເຊັນ ສູງກວ່າລາຄາຂອງວັນຕໍ່ໄປນັ້ນ, ມັນຈະບໍ່ແມ່ນການປ່ຽນແປງຂະໜາດນ້ອຍອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.”
ປະກອບກັບລາຄາປັ່ນປວນມີບາງປັດໄຈທີ່ບັນດາຊາວນາບໍ່ສາມາດຄວບຄຸມໄດ້, ຄືສະພາບອາກາດ ແລະ ໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງໄດ້ຫຼຸດລະດັບນ້ຳຢູ່ແມ່ນ້ຳ ມິສຊິສຊິບປີ, ເຊິ່ງປ້ອງກັນເຮືອທີ່ຂົນສົ່ງຜົນລະປູກຈາກການເດີນທາງຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍໃນທາງນ້ຳທີ່ນຳໄປສູ່ທ່າເຮືອການຂົນສົ່ງສາກົນ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຜົນລະປູກທີ່ສູງແມ່ນຂ່າວດີສຳລັບຊາວນານັ້ນ, ປີນີ້ມັນໄດ້ມາພ້ອມກັບຄວາມເສຍປຽບ. ເຊິ່ງລາຄາໃນການເຮັດທຸລະກິດກໍສູງຂຶ້ນເຊັ່ນກັນ.
ລາຄາຂອງນ້ຳມັນກາຊວນທີ່ໃຫ້ພະລັງງານຕໍ່ອຸປະກອນການເຮັດນາແມ່ນເກືອບສູງຕະຫຼອດການ. ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບລາຄາຂອງປຸຍແອມໂມເນຍແຫ້ງທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບູນໄປດ້ວຍແກັສໄນໂຕຣເຈັນ, ທີ່ເຮັດດ້ວຍແກັສທຳມະຊາດນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງບັນດາຊາວນາໄດ້ເພິ່ງພາອາໄສໃນການເລັ່ງຜົນລະປູກ.
ທ່ານ ໄຣສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນ 40 ເປີເຊັນສູງກວ່າຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຂອງປີກາຍນີ້. ແລະ ມັນສູງກວ່າ 100 ເປີເຊັນຂອງລາຄາເມື່ອສອງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາສຳລັບຜະລິດຕະພັນດຽວກັນ.”
The good news for Benjamin Rice is that the price for the corn and soybeans he grows on his Philo, Illinois farm are up this year – a bright spot at a time of uncertainty and upheaval made worse for agricultural producers around the world by the war in Ukraine.
“This year compared to two years [ago], we’re up in that 50 percent range [of higher prices],” he told VOA during a break in his work in the fields during the harvest.
But market forces working in Rice’s favor will only benefit him if he can sell the yield from his crops in time. “We’re seeing swings every single day of easily 10, maybe 15 cents of corn and 30 to 70 cents in beans. So, if you can sell one day for 70 cents higher for what tomorrow is going to be, they aren’t small swings anymore,” he said.
Contributing to price fluctuations are some factors farmers can’t control, like the weather and drought conditions lowering water levels on the Mississippi River, which prevents crop-carrying barges from easily navigating the important waterway leading to international shipping ports.
While high crop prices are good news for farmers, this year it comes with a downside. The cost of doing business is also up.
The price of diesel fuel that powers farm equipment is near an all-time high. So is the cost of nitrogen-rich anhydrous ammonia fertilizers, made using natural gas, which farmers rely on to boost crop yields.
“It’s 40% above the cost last year,” says Rice. “And it’s over 100% the cost it was two years ago for the exact same product.”