ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ໄຊຊະນະຂອງກອງທັບຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ທໍາລາຍກໍາລັງໃຈ ພວກທະຫານຣັດເຊຍ

ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ຮັບ​ມືກັບຄູ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນການປະຕິບັດການທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ດ້ວຍການຕອບໂຕ້ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄູ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ຜ່າຍແພ້ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອສຽງເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ດຸ້ງ​ຕົກ​ໃຈໄປທົ່ວກອງທັບ ຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ຮຸກຮານ ຢູເຄຣນ. ຊິນດີ້ ເຊນ, ນັກຂ່າວທາງການທູດ​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສຂອງ VOA ໄດ້ສັງ​ເກດ​ເບິ່ງຜົນກະທົບທີ່ອາດຈະເປັນໄປໄດ້ ຈາກການ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຜົນທາງທະຫານຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຢູເຄຣນກ່າວວ່າ ກອງກໍາລັງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຢຶດຄືນເອົາເມືອງ ແລະ ໝູ່ບ້ານຕ່າງໆຫຼາຍແຫ່ງຢູ່ຕາມບໍລິເວນສູນກາງທາງດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດຂອງເມືອງອີຊຽມ (Izyum) ເຊິ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນການໂຈມຕີຕອບໂຕ້ຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ຣັດເຊຍ ຢູ່ທາງທິດຕາເວັນອອກຂອງປະເທດ. ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາປະຫຼາດໃຈໃນການ​ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ​ຂອງກອງກໍາລັງຢູເຄຣນ ແລະການຖອຍໜີແບບກະທັນຫັນຂອງກອງກໍາລັງ ຣັດເຊຍ.

ທ່ານເຄຣກ ອາລເບີດທ໌ (Craig Albert), ສາດສະດາຈານທາງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດການເມືອງຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອໍກັສຕາ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ມັນເປັນພຽງຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວທາງດ້ານໂລຈິສຕິກ, ຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະກົນລະຍຸດຂອງຝ່າຍ ຣັດເຊຍ. ທຸກຢ່າງມັນແຕກອອກຈາກກັນໄປໝົດ, ການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງພວກເຂົາຫຼົ້ມສະຫຼາຍລົງ, ກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານຂອງພວກເຂົາພາກັນຖອຍອອກໄປ, ໜີຈາກໄປ ແລະປະຖິ້ມປືນ ແລະລູກປືນຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກເຂົາໄວ້ທາງຫຼັັງ, ປະຖິ້ມຍານພາຫະນະ, ແລະປະຖິ້ມອາວຸດທັງຫຼາຍ. ນັ້ນ ມັນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າງຶດຫຼາຍສໍາລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ທີ່ການຖອຍໜີດັ່ງກ່າວມີລັກສະນະທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນລະບຽບເລີຍ.”

ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ກອງທະຫານຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ເສຍຂວັນ. ພົນຈັດຕະວາເບ້ຍບໍານານຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານປີເຕີ້ ຊແວັກ (Peter Zwack), ອະດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທາງການທູດປະຈໍາ ຣັດເຊຍ ກ່າວກັບ VOA ຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ແຕ່ ພວກທ່ານເຫັນມຸມມອງການຫຼົ້ມສະຫຼາຍຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆ, ແລະສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວກໍມີລັກສະນະແຜ່ລາມໄປໃນທາງລົບ. ເມື່ອກອງທັບສູນເສຍກໍາລັງໃຈໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້, ແລະກໍປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າກໍາລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ ບໍ່ວ່າຄໍາສັ່ງນັ້ນຈະມາຈາກຂັ້ນເທິງກໍຕາມ, ຫຼາຍຢ່າງມັນໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ການເຊື່ອມໂຊມລົງອີຫຼີ. ແລະນັ້ນ ຄືສິ່ງ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຍິນມາແນ່ນອນ ຈາກສະຖານະການອ້ອມແອ້ມເມືອງເຄີຊັນ ແລະ ໃກ້້ໆກັບເມືອງຄາກີບ.”

ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານອີກຄົນນຶ່ງກ່າວກັບ VOA ວ່າ ຄວາມສໍາເລັດຢູ່ສະໜາມລົບຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ກໍາລັງກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ຈຸດສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດໃນໄລຍະສົງຄາມ 7 ເດືອນ.

ທ່ານລຸກ ຄັອບເຟ (Luke Coffey), ຈາກສະຖາບັນຮັດສັນ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ສະນັ້ນ, ນີ້ແມ່ນຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ. ພວກເຂົາເຂົ້າມາໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໂຕ້ຖຽງກັບປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກກ່ຽວກັບການຈັດຫາການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອອື່ນໆ ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານເພີ້ມເຕີມ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ໄດ້ຍ້ອງຍໍຄວາມກ້າຫານຂອງກອງທັບຢູເຄຣນ, ແລະຕ້ອງຕິຕໍ່ ຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ຕອບໂຕ້ກັບດ້ວຍການໂຈມຕີໃສ່ພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ ອັນໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບເຮັດໃຫ້ໄຟມອດເປັນວົງກວ້າງຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຄາກີບ ແລະຂົງເຂດ ໂດ​ເນັດ​ສ໌ ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.

ທ່ານລຸກ ຄັອບເຟ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ກໍຄືພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ, ໂຮງພະລັງງານໄຟຟ້າ ແລະໂຮງ​ງານນໍ້າ ນີ້ແມ່ນສັນຍານຂອງການໝົດທາງອອກ. ເມື່ອເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າ ເຈົ້າກໍາລັງຜ່າຍແພ້ສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມລົບ, ນີ້ຄືສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາປະຕິບັດ. ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ບັນຊາການທະຫານທີ່ມີເຫດຜົນຄົນ​ໃດຈະສະ​ເໜີວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຄວນນໍາໃຊ້ລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດທີ່ມີລາຄາຮອດ 30 ລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອຕັດລະບົບໄຟຟ້າຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ອອກ​ສອງ​ສາມຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແຕ່ນີ້ ຄືຄວາມເປັນຈິງທີ່ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງເຫັນຢູ່.”

ຍັງບໍ່ມີການສະແດງອອກໃດໆຕໍ່ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ກ້າວໜ້າຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ຈາກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທາງການຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ, ແຕ່ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແຜນທີ່ທາງທະຫານທີ່ໄດ້ເຜີຍແຜ່ໂດຍກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມີການຖອນກອງກໍາລັງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ອອກຈາກພູມິພາກຄາກີບ.

Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.

Ukraine says its forces have retaken towns and villages around the strategic hub of Izyum as part of a major counteroffensive against Russia in the country’s east. Experts say they are stunned by Ukraine’s surprise gains and Russia’s rapid retreat.

Craig Albert, Augusta University Political Science Professor, Skype

“It seems to be just a complete failure of logistics, strategy, tactics on the Russian side. Everything is just falling apart. Their lines are collapsing, troops are leaving, running behind and leaving all their ammunition, leaving vehicles, leaving weapons. That's just astonishing to me that it's such a disorganized kind of retreat.”

The past few days have taken a toll on Russian soldiers' morale, retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Peter Zwack, a former US Defense attaché to Russia, told VOA.

Retired Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack, Former US Defense Attaché to Russia, Skype

“But you see aspects of the Russians melting down in places, and that type of thing is infectious in a negative way. When the troops lose their will to fight, and that appears to be happening no matter what the orders are from above, things get really bad. And that's what we're hearing certainly around Kherson and up near Kharkiv.”

Another expert told VOA that Ukraine’s battlefield successes are occurring at a critical point in the seven-month war.

Luke Coffey, Hudson Institute, Zoom

“So, these advancements are huge. They come at a time when we're starting to have another debate in the West about providing more assistance and more military aid.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the bravery of Ukrainian troops and condemned Russia for striking back at civilian infrastructure and causing widespread blackouts in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

Luke Coffey, Hudson Institute, Zoom

“And I think that Russia's targeting of the civilian infrastructure, of the electrical power plants and water plants, is a sign of desperation. When you know you're losing on the battlefield, this is what you do. No reasonable military commander would suggest that we should use $30 million worth of ballistic missiles to take Ukraine's electric grid off for a couple of hours, but this is exactly what we're seeing.“

There has not been much official Russian reaction yet to the Ukrainian advances, but on Sunday, a military map presented by the Russian Defense Ministry showed that its forces have made a major withdrawal from the Kharkiv region.