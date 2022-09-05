ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂດດີເມຍ ເຊເລນສກີ ເຕືອນບັນດາປະເທດຢູໂຣບໃຫ້ຄາດວ່າຈະມີຄວາມຍາກລຳບາກສຳລັບລະດູໜາວຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຣັດເຊຍຕັດການສົ່ງນ້ຳມັນ ແລະແກັສທຳມະຊາດໃຫ້ ເພື່ອຕອບໂຕ້ ໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານກິຢິບ ໃນການສູ້ລົບຕໍ່ຕ້ານການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
“ຣັດເຊຍກຳລັງກະກຽມຢຸດການສົ່ງພະລັງງານຢ່າງແນ່ນອນໄປຫາຢູໂຣບທັງໝົດໃນລະດູໜາວທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງວີດີໂອ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນເສົາ ຫລັງຈາກມົສກູ ໄດ້ປິດທໍ່ແກັສສຳຄັນໄປໃຫ້ຢູໂຣບ.
ມົສກູໄດ້ຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ບັນຫາດ້ານເທັກນິກ ພ້ອມໆກັບການລົງໂທດທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາພັນປະເທດທະມິດຕໍ່ຣັດເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການລົບກວນຕໍ່ການສົ່ງພະລັງງານ. ບັນດາປະເທດຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ສົ່ງອາວຸດຍຸດໂທປະກອນໄປໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານກິຢິບ ແລະຊ່ວຍເຝິກແອບພວກນັກລົບ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ໃຊ້ພະລັງງານເປັນອາວຸດ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຊື້ຈາກມົສກູ.
ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະສົງຄາມຈຳນວນນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ການຂາດແຄນເຊື້ອໄຟ ແລະຄ່າຄອງຊີບແພງ ອາດສ້າງຄວາມລຳ ບາກໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ໃນການໃຫ້ຄວາມສະໜັບສະໜູນແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ. ມົສກູກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນມີແຜນທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ ປິດທໍ່ສົ່ງນ້ຳມັນ Nord Strom 1 ທີ່ເປັນທໍ່ສົ່ງແກັສທີ່ສຳຄັນສົ່ງໄປຫາເຢຍຣະມັນ ແລະກຸ່ມຈີເຈັດ ຫລື 7 ປະເທດທີ່ນຳພາເສດຖະກິດປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຕັ້ງລາຄານ້ຳມັນສົ່ງອອກຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອຈຳກັດກຳໄລທີ່ເປັນ ທຶນຊ່ວຍໃນການເຮັດສົງຄາມ.
ວັງເຄຣມລິນ ໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະບໍ່ຂາຍນ້ຳມັນໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດໃດໆ ທີ່ຕັ້ງລາຄານ້ຳມັນ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີເຢຍຣະມັນ ທ່ານໂອລາຟ ໂຊລສ໌ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຢຍຣະມັນຈະສາມາດຜ່ານຜ່າລະດູໜາວຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມນັກຂ່າວ ໃນນະຄອນເບີລິນ “ຣັດເຊຍບໍ່ເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານທີ່ເພິ່ງພາອາໄສທາງດ້ານພະລັງງານໄດ້ຕໍ່ໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ອີກແລ້ວ.”
ທ່ານໂຊລສ໌ ໄດ້ປະກາດແຜນບັນເທົາທຸກ 65 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຮວມທັງການຈ່າຍເງິນເທື່ອນຶ່ງໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາຄອບຄົວ ຍົກເວັ້ນການເກັບພາສີແກ່ບັນດາອຸດສາຫະກຳທີ່ໃຊ້ເຊື້ອໄຟຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ ແລະການເລືອກເອົາ ການຄົມມະນາຄົມສາທາລະນະທີ່ມີລາຄາຖືກ. ລັດຖະບານເບີລິນ ຍັງມີແຜນຄ້ຳປະກັນປະຊາຊົນຂອງຕົນ ຕໍ່ການໃຊ້ ໄຟຟ້າໃນປະລິມານທີ່ຈຳກັດ ໃນລາຄາທີ່ຕ່ຳກວ່າ.
ພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານເຊເລນສກີ ສັດຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ທ່ານນາງໂອລີນາ ເຊເລນສກາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ໂທລະພາບ BBC ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຮູ້ສຶກວ່າລາຄາເຊື້ອໄຟທີ່ແພງຂຶ້ນກຳລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ຊາວຢູໂຣບລຳບາກ ແຕ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ມັນໄດ້ມາພ້ອມກັບລາຄາທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນສຳລັບປະເທດຂອງທ່ານນາງ.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is warning European countries to expect a difficult winter as Russia cuts its oil and natural gas exports to retaliate for their support of the Kyiv government in its fight against Russia’s invasion.
"Russia is preparing a decisive energy blow on all Europeans for this winter," he said in his Saturday night video address after Moscow earlier in the day shut down a main gas pipeline to the continent.
Moscow has blamed technical issues, along with economic sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies against Russia, for the energy disruptions. European countries that have sent munitions to the Kyiv government and helped train its fighters have accused Russia of weaponizing energy supplies they have purchased from Moscow.
Some war analysts say the fuel shortages and rising living costs could stress Western resolve in supporting Ukraine. Moscow says it plans to keep the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, its main gas conduit to Germany, closed and the Group of Seven or G-7 leading democratic economies said they would cap the price on Russian oil exports to limit its profits that help fund the war.
The Kremlin, in turn, said it would not sell oil to any countries that implemented the cap.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised Sunday that Germany would make it through the winter, telling a news conference in Berlin, "Russia is no longer a reliable energy partner."
Scholz announced a $65 billion relief plan that includes one-time payments to households, tax breaks for industries that use substantial amounts of fuel and cheaper public transportation options. The Berlin government also plans to guarantee its citizens a certain amount of electricity at a lower cost.
Zelenskyy’s wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, told the BBC she realized that higher fuel prices are imposing pain on Europeans, but that they come with an additional price for her homeland.