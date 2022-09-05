ປະ​ທານາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ໂວ​ໂດ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊເລ​ນ​ສ​ກີ ເຕືອນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ໃຫ້​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຍາກ​ລຳ​ບາກສຳ​ລັບ​ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຕັດການ​ສົ່ງນ້ຳ​ມັນ ແລະ​ແກັ​ສ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດໃຫ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ ໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກິ​ຢິບ ໃນ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

“​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ກະ​ກຽມຢຸດ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານຢ່າງແນ່ນອນໄປ​ຫາຢູ​ໂຣບ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້” ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ກ່າວຜ່ານ​ທາງວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ເສົາ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ ​ໄດ້​ປິດ​ທໍ່​ແກັ​ສສຳ​ຄັນ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.

ມົ​ສ​ກູ​ໄດ້​ຖິ້​ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ບັນ​ຫາດ້ານ​ເທັກ​ນິກ ​ພ້ອມໆ​ກັບ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດທາງດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ປະ​ເທດທະ​ມິດຕໍ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສົ່ງພະ​ລັງ​ງາ​ນ. ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຍຸດ​ໂທ​ປະ​ກອນ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກິ​ຢິບ ແລະ​ຊ່ວຍເຝິກ​ແອບພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້ພະ​ລັງ​ງ​ານ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ວຸດ ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຊື້​ຈາກ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາ​ະ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຂາດແຄນເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ ແລະ​ຄ່າ​ຄອງ​ຊີບ​ແພງ ອາດ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ລຳ ​ບ​າກ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ປະ​ເທດຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນແກ່​ຢູ​ເ​ຄ​ຣນ. ມົ​ສ​ກູ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະສືບ​ຕໍ່​ ປິດທໍ່ສົ່ງນ້ຳ​ມັນ Nord Strom 1 ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ທໍ່ສົ່ງແກັ​ສທີ່ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຫາເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ແລະ​ກຸ່ມ​ຈີເຈັດ ຫລື 7 ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ຕັ້ງ​ລາ​ຄາ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນສົ່ງ​ອອກຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເພື່ອ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ກຳ​ໄລທີ່​ເປັນ​ ທຶນ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ.

​ວັງ​ເຄ​ຣມ​ລິນ ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຂາຍ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃດໆ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ລາ​ຄາ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ.

​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ທ່ານ​ໂອ​ລາ​ຟ ​ໂຊລສ໌ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້​ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ໃນວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຜ່ານຜ່າລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ເບີ​ລິນ “ຣັດ​ເຊຍບໍ່ເປັນ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ທີ່ເພິ່ງ​ພາ​ອາ​ໄສ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ໄດ້​ຕໍ່​ໄປບໍ່​ໄດ້ອີກແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານ​ໂ​ຊ​ລ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ແຜນ​ບັນ​ເທົາ​ທຸກ 65 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃຫ້ແກ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ແກ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້ເຊື້ອໄຟ​ຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ ແລະ​ກ​ານ​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ ກ​ານຄົມ​ມະ​ນາ​ຄົມສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຖືກ. ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ເບີ​ລິນ ຍັງ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ຕໍ່​ການ​ໃຊ້ ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ໃນ​ປະ​ລິ​ມານ​ທີ່​ຈຳ​ກັດ ​ໃນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ທີ່​ຕ່ຳກວ່າ.

​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເຊ​ເລນ​ສ​ກີ ສັດ​ຕີ​ໝາຍ​ເລກ​ນຶ່ງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂອ​ລີ​ນາ ເຊ​ເລນ​ສ​ກາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ BBC ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຮູ້​ສຶກວ່າລາ​ຄາ​ເຊື້ອໄຟ​ທີ່ແພງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກຳ​ລັງເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຊາວຢູ​ໂຣບ​ລຳ​ບາກ ແຕ່​ວ່ານັ້ນ​ ມັນ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ລາ​ຄາ​ທີ່ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is warning European countries to expect a difficult winter as Russia cuts its oil and natural gas exports to retaliate for their support of the Kyiv government in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

"Russia is preparing a decisive energy blow on all Europeans for this winter," he said in his Saturday night video address after Moscow earlier in the day shut down a main gas pipeline to the continent.

Moscow has blamed technical issues, along with economic sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies against Russia, for the energy disruptions. European countries that have sent munitions to the Kyiv government and helped train its fighters have accused Russia of weaponizing energy supplies they have purchased from Moscow.

Some war analysts say the fuel shortages and rising living costs could stress Western resolve in supporting Ukraine. Moscow says it plans to keep the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, its main gas conduit to Germany, closed and the Group of Seven or G-7 leading democratic economies said they would cap the price on Russian oil exports to limit its profits that help fund the war.

The Kremlin, in turn, said it would not sell oil to any countries that implemented the cap.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised Sunday that Germany would make it through the winter, telling a news conference in Berlin, "Russia is no longer a reliable energy partner."

Scholz announced a $65 billion relief plan that includes one-time payments to households, tax breaks for industries that use substantial amounts of fuel and cheaper public transportation options. The Berlin government also plans to guarantee its citizens a certain amount of electricity at a lower cost.

Zelenskyy’s wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, told the BBC she realized that higher fuel prices are imposing pain on Europeans, but that they come with an additional price for her homeland.