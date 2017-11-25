ຜູ້ນຳ ແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຍຶດ ອຳນາດ ຢູ່ເຂດລູຮັນສ໌ ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນ ອາວຸໂສຄົນນຶ່ງ ໃນເຂດລູຮັນສ໌ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວວ່າ
ທ່ານໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳອຳນາດ ເປັນຫົວໜ້າເຂດແທນທ່ານອີກໍ ປລົດນິສກີ ຜູ້ທີ່ກ່າວໃນຕົ້ນ
ໃນອາທິດນີ້ວ່າ ໄດ້ມີການພະຍາຍາມ ເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານເພື່ອບັງຄັບໃຫ້ທ່ານອອກ
ຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ທ່ານເລໂອນິດ ປາເຊັສນິກ ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກວານ
ນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳອຳນາດ ຫລັງຈາກທ່ານປລົດນິສກີ ໄດ້ລາອອກ ດ້ວຍເຫດຜົນ
ທາງສຸຂະພາບ. ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການຢືນຢັນກ່ຽວກັບກການກ່າວອ້າງຂອງທ່ານ ປລົດນິສ
ກີເທື່ອ.
ຜູ້ຊາຍທັງສອງຄົນນີ້ ເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງກຸ່ມກະບົດນິຍົມຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ປົກຄອງ
ຂົງເຂດລູຮັນສ໌ ມາເປັນເວລາຫລາຍປີ ແຕ່ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ໄດ້ເກີດມີບັນຫາ ໂດຍມີ
ການຂັດແຍ້ງພາຍໃນ.
ທ່ານປາເຊັສນິກ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອ ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ທາງໜ້າແວັບໄຊ ສະໜັບສະ
ໜູນພວກກະບົດວ່າ “ມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານອີກໍ ເວເນດິກໂຕວິສ ປລົດນິສກີ ໄດ້ລາອອກຈາກຕຳ
ແໜ່ງດ້ວຍເຫດຜົນດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ. ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຫລາຍບ່ອນຈາກສົງຄາມ
ບາດເຈັບຈາກລະເບີດແຕກ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການລາອອກ.”
ໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ພວກຜູ້ຊາຍຕິດອາວຸດກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ອັດທາງສາຍສຳຄັນໃນເມືອງຫຼວງ
ຂອງເຂດລູຮັນສ໌. ທ່ານປລົດນິສກີ ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອເຮັດລັດຖະ
ປະຫານໂດຍພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານອີກໍ ກອກແນັດລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງພາຍໃນ
ຂອງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຜູ້ທີ່ທ່ານ ປລົດນິສກີ ໄດ້ປົດອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ຫວ່າງບໍ່ດົນມານີ້.
ທ່ານປລົດນິສກີກ່າວໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາວ່າ ສະຖານະການຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມແລ້ວ.
ເຂດລູຮັນສ໌ ແລະເຂດໂດແນັດສ໌ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ ໄດ້ກໍ່ກະບົດຕ້ານການປົກຄອງລັດຖະ
ບານຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນກີຢູບ ໃນປີ 2014 ແລະໄດ້ປະກາດຕົນເອງເປັນເອກ
ກະລາດ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຣັດເຊຍກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງສະຖານະການ ແຕ່ກໍປະ
ຕິເສດວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ມີອິດທິພົນໃດໆ ຕໍ່ພວກກະບົດ.
A senior separatist official of the Ukrainian region of Luhansk says he is taking over power from regional chief Igor Plotnitsky, who said earlier in the week that a coup attempt was trying to force him out of office.
Security minister Leonid Pasechnik said Friday he was taking over after Plotnitsky resigned for health reasons. There was no verification of the claim from Plotnitsky.
Both men are part of a pro-Russian rebel group that has ruled the region of Luhansk for several years, but has recently been troubled by infighting.
"Today, Igor Venediktovich Plotnitsky resigned for health reasons. Multiple war wounds, the effects of blast injuries, took their toll," Pasechnik said in a video posted on pro-rebel news sites.
Earlier this week, armed men blocked the central streets of Luhansk's main city of Luhansk. Plotnitsky said it was a coup attempt by supporters of Igor Kornet, the rebel region's interior minister whom Plotnitsky had recently fired. Plotnitsky later said he had the situation under control.
Luhansk and the neighboring Donetsk region rebelled against rule from Ukraine's government, based in Kyiv, in 2014 and declared themselves independent.
Russian officials say they are monitoring the situation, but deny they have any influence over the rebels.
