ຜູ້ນຳ ແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຍຶດ ອຳນາດ ຢູ່ເຂດລູຮັນສ໌ ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ແບ່ງ​ແຍກດິນ​ແດນ ​ອາວຸ​ໂສຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໃນເຂດລູຮັນ​ສ໌ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳ​ອຳນາດ ​ເປັນຫົວໜ້າ​ເຂດແທນທ່ານ​ອີ​ກໍ ປລົດ​ນິສ​ກີ ຜູ້ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ

ໃນອາທິດນີ້​ວ່າ ໄດ້ມີການພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ ເຮັດ​ລັດຖະປະຫານ​ເພື່ອບັງຄັບໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ອອກ​

ຈາກ​ຕໍາແໜ່​ງ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມປອດ​ໄພ ທ່ານເລ​ໂອ​ນິດ ປາ​ເຊັສ​ນິກ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ

​ນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າກຳ​ອຳນາດ ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກທ່ານ​ປລົດນິສ​ກີ ​ໄດ້​ລາ​ອອກ ດ້ວຍ​ເຫດຜົນ

ທາງ​ສຸຂະພາບ. ຍັງບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຢືນຢັນກ່ຽວກັບກການ​ກ່າວອ້າງຂອງທ່ານ ປລົດ​ນິສ

​ກີເທື່ອ.

ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຄົນນີ້ ​ເປັນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງຂອງກຸ່ມ​ກະບົດນິຍົມຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປົກຄອງ​

ຂົງເຂດ​ລູຮັນ​ສ໌ ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ຫລາຍ​ປີ ​ແຕ່​ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້​ ໄດ້ເກີດມີ​ບັນຫາ ​ໂດຍມີ​

ການຂັດ​ແຍ້ງພາຍ​ໃນ.

ທ່ານ​ປາ​ເຊັສນິກ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ​ທາງໜ້າ​ແວັບ​ໄຊ​ ສະໜັບສະ

ໜູນ​ພວກ​ກະບົດ​ວ່າ “ມື້​ນີ້ ທ່ານ​ອີ​ກໍ ​ເວເນ​ດິກ​ໂຕ​ວິສ ປລົດນິສກີ ​ໄດ້​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ

​ແໜ່​ງດ້ວຍເຫດຜົນ​ດ້ານ​ສຸຂະພາບ. ​ທ່ານໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບຫລາຍບ່ອນ​ຈາກສົງ​ຄາມ

ບາດ​ເຈັບຈາກ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ແຕກ ທີ່​ໄດ້ເ​ຮັດໃຫ້ມີການລາອອກ.”

​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາທິດ​ນີ້​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຕິດ​ອາວຸດກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ​ໄດ້​ອັດ​ທາງສາຍສຳຄັນໃນເມືອງ​ຫຼວງ

ຂອງເຂດລູຮັນສ໌​. ທ່າ​ນປລົດນິສກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ລັດຖະ

ປະຫານ​ໂດຍພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານ​ອີ​ກໍ ​ກອກ​ແນັດລັດຖະມົນ​ຕີກະຊວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ

ຂອງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຜູ້ທີ່​ທ່ານ ປລົດນິສກີ ໄດ້​ປົດ​ອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່ດົນ​ມານີ້.

ທ່ານ​ປລົດນິສກີກ່າວໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາວ່າ ສະຖານະການຢູ່ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການຄວບຄຸມແລ້ວ.

ເຂດ​ລູຮັນສ໌ ​ແລະ​ເຂດໂດ​ແນັດສ໌ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ ໄດ້ກໍ່ກະບົດຕ້ານ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດຖະ

ບາ​ນ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ນະຄອນກີຢູບ ​ໃນປີ 2014 ​ແລະໄດ້​ປະກາດ​ຕົນເອງເປັນ​ເອກ

​ກະລາດ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກຳລັງ​ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງສະຖານະການ ​ແຕ່ກໍ​ປະ

ຕິ​ເສດວ່າ​ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີ​ອິດ​ທິພົນ​ໃດໆ ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ກະບົດ.



A senior separatist official of the Ukrainian region of Luhansk says he is taking over power from regional chief Igor Plotnitsky, who said earlier in the week that a coup attempt was trying to force him out of office.



Security minister Leonid Pasechnik said Friday he was taking over after Plotnitsky resigned for health reasons. There was no verification of the claim from Plotnitsky.



Both men are part of a pro-Russian rebel group that has ruled the region of Luhansk for several years, but has recently been troubled by infighting.



"Today, Igor Venediktovich Plotnitsky resigned for health reasons. Multiple war wounds, the effects of blast injuries, took their toll," Pasechnik said in a video posted on pro-rebel news sites.



Earlier this week, armed men blocked the central streets of Luhansk's main city of Luhansk. Plotnitsky said it was a coup attempt by supporters of Igor Kornet, the rebel region's interior minister whom Plotnitsky had recently fired. Plotnitsky later said he had the situation under control.



Luhansk and the neighboring Donetsk region rebelled against rule from Ukraine's government, based in Kyiv, in 2014 and declared themselves independent.



Russian officials say they are monitoring the situation, but deny they have any influence over the rebels.