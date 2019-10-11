ອະ​ດີດ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດປະ​ຈຳ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ຈະໄປ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຕໍ່​

ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທີ່ພວມນຳ​ພາ​ ໃນການ​ສືບ​ສວນຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ

ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ເທື່ອ​ວ່າຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ ​ຈະ​ສາ​

ມາດ​ດຳ​ເນີນການ​ຕໍ່​ໄປໄດ້ໃນ​ການສອບ​ຖາມ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ກັບ ທ່ານ​

ນາງ​ມາ​ຣີ ໂຢ​ວັນ​ໂນ​ວິດ​ຈ໌.

ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ໂດຍ​ຮ້ອງ​ການ​ສືບ

​ສວນນີ້ວ່າ “ຜິດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ.” ແລະ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ຂັດ​ຂວາງບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເອກ

​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກເງິນ​ສະ​ໜັບ

​ສະ​ໜຸນໃຫ້​ແກ່​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ຄື​ທ່ານ ກໍ​ດອນ ​ຊັນແລນດ໌ ຈາກ​ການ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ດ້ວຍ​

ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ໃຈ.

ປະ​ທານ​າ​ທິບໍດີ​ທ​ຣຳຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຢືນ​ຢັດວ່າ ການ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 25 ກໍ​ລະ​

ກົດ​ໄປໂອ້​ລົມກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ໂວ​ໂລ​ດິ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ໌​ກີ ຊຶ່ງ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ

ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ນັ້ນ ບໍ່ໄດ້​ເປັນອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍໃດໆ​ທັງ​ນັ້ນ. ​

ທ່ານເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ໌ກີ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ “ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ໃດໆ” ​ໃນການ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​

ທ​ຣຳ​ໄດ້ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ​ທ່ານ​ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ໌​ກີ ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ທີ່ ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ

ນຳ​ໜ້າຂອງພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ແລະອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ແລະ​

ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຄື​ທ່ານ​ຮັນ​ເຕີ.

ບໍ່​ມີຫ​ລັກ​ຖານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກາ​ນ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ​ໃດໆ ໂດຍ​ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ຫລື​ລູກ​ຊາຍ ທ່າ​ນ​ຮັນ​ເຕີ

ໄບ​ເດັນ.

​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ທ​າ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂວ​ໂລ​ດິ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ໌​ກີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າຂອງ ວັນ​

ນັ້ນ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ໃດໆ” ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ໄປຫາຂ​ອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ

​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ເມື່ອວັນ​ທີ 25 ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດນັ້ນ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ອອກເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຢ່າງ​ລະ​ອຽດ. ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ

​ຫາ​ກໍ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະເລື້ອງນີ້​ຄວນ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດລົງ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ​ເວ​ລາທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ເປັນ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ່ານ​

ໄດ້​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ຈະໂຈະ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ເງິນ​ກູ້​ຢືມ​ທີ່​ມີຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ແກ່​ຢູ່​ເຄ​ຣນນອກ​ຈາກວ່າ​ລັດ​ຖະ​

ບານ​ຢຸດເຊົາການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ແກັ​ສບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຮັນ​ເຕີ ໄບ​ເດັນ ​ເປັນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ທີ່​

ປຶກ​ສາ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວ​ານ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ໝາຍເກາະຮຽກ​ໂຕ

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ທ່ານ​ຣິກ ແພຣີ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວ​ຍ​ເພື່ອນ

​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມນອກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ອະ​ດີດ​

ເຈົ້າ​ຄອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ ທ່ານ​ຣູ​ດີ ຈູ​ລີ​ອາ​ນີ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຢູ່​ເດີ່ນ​ຫຍ້າ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ກ່ອນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຮືອ

​ບິນ​ເຮ​ລີ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ​ມາ​ຣີ​ນ​ວັນ ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮຽກໂຕທ່ານ​ຣິກ

ແພຣີ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະຮຽກ​ໂຕພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້. ມັນ​ເປັນ​

ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ດີ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວ​ກ​ເຮົາ.”



The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is scheduled to testify before House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, however, it is still uncertain that the committees will be able to go ahead with their Friday meeting with Marie Yovanovitch.



The White House is refusing to participate in the impeachment inquiry, calling it "unconstitutional." and the State Department has, thus far, blocked U.S. Ambassador to the European Union and Trump donor Gordon Sondland from giving voluntary testimony.



Trump continues to maintain that his July 25th phone call with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy--which prompted the impeachment inquiry-- was innocuous.



Zelenskiy has also stated that there was "no blackmail" in the call in which Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter.



There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Joe or Hunter Biden.



After President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier in the day stated there was "no blackmail" in the July 25 call with Trump, the U.S. leader told reporters, "We released a perfect conversation. The president of Ukraine just confirmed that and that should be case over."



Trump alleges that when Biden was vice president, he threatened to withhold loan guarantees to Ukraine unless the government stopped investigating a gas company on which Hunter Biden, held a board seat.



House committees on Thursday issued a subpoena for Trump's energy secretary, Rick Perry, as well as two associates of the president's outside lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.



"I don't know why they would be calling Rick Perry. I don't know why they would be calling all these people. It is a very bad situation for our country," Trump said to reporters on the White House South Lawn before boarding the Marine One helicopter.



House Democrats say Perry may have "reinforced the stark message" Trump conveyed to Zelenskiy. Perry says his only interest was to get Trump to talk to the Ukrainians on energy matters.



According to a whistleblower complaint, and a rough transcript of the call released by the White House, Trump urged Zelenskiy to open an investigation into Biden.



The three main House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry have released a set of text messages obtained from former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, including one Volker sent to Zelenskiy aide Andrey Yermak saying, "We will nail down date for visit to Washington" if Zelenskiy "convinces Trump he will investigate."



Zelenskiy was elected in April on a platform of rooting out corruption. Now the Ukrainian leader is facing criticism over his own conduct, according to political analyst Ilya Kusa of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future.



"It has become his first international diplomatic crisis. He allowed us to get involved in the American elections and this is not the thing that we should have done because we have plenty of our own problems and trying to get into this process it's too global, too big a game to play. And, of course, too risky because Ukraine here is just a gambling chip," says Kusa.



Volker last week gave closed-door testimony to the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees.

