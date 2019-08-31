ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນປະ​ມານ​ສອງ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນຢູ່ໃນ​ລັດ​ອາ​ສຳທາງພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽ​ງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ

​ອິນ​ເດຍ ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເສຍ​ໃຈວ່າ​ອາດ​ທີ່​ຈະເປັນ​ຄົນບໍ່​ມີ​ປ​ະ​

ເທດໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ການດຳ​ເນີນຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ການພິ​ສູດ​ຄົນ

​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ໂຕນັ້ນ​ລົງ.

ຊື່ຂອງ​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ປາ​ກົດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ທ​ະບຽນ​ສັນ​ຊາດໃໝ່ ທີ່​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ອອກ

​ມາໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້. ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະມີ​

ໂອ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຈະໄປ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຄົນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຈາກ​ການລົບ​ລ້າງ​ສັນ​

ຊາດ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າອອກ​ທີ່​ມີຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຂອງລັດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບໂອ​ກາດໃຫ້ພິ​ສູດ​ວ່າ​

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຊາດ​ອິ​ນ​ເດຍ ຕໍ່ສານ​ອາ​ຍາ​ສາ​ກົນສຳ​ລັບ​ຄົນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແຕ່ວ່າ

ມີ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ຈະ​ພົບ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຕາມຂະ​ບວນ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ທຸກ​ຈົນ ແລະບໍ່ມີ​ຫຍັງ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດງານ​ທີບໍ່ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ມາແຕ່​ສີ່​ປີ​ກ່ອນນັ້ນ ​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ

33 ລ້ານ​ຄົນຂອງລັດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຫລັກ​

ຖານວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຫຼື​ວ່າ​ບັນ​ພະ​ບູ​ລຸດ​ຂອງເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້​ມາຕັ້ງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ກ່ອນ

​ປີ 1971. ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງຈາກ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວແນ​ໃສ່​ການ

ກວດ​ລ້າງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ມາຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ

​ແຍ້ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ເກີດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຜິດ​ຖຽງ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ສັງ​ຄົມໃນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດຊາຍ​ແດນແຫ່ງນັ້ນ

ຊຶ່ງ​ມີບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົ​ມ​ໄດ້​ຕ້ອງຈົ່ມ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ວຽກເຮັດ ແລະ​ດິນດອນຍ້ອນ​

ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ.

ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ກັນ ໄດ້ຮັບ​ການ​ໜູນ​ຫຼັງ​ໂດຍ ພັກບາ​ຣາ​ຕິ​ຢາ ຈາ​

ນາ​ຕາ​ຮິນ​ດູ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຂອງນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ນາ​ເຣັນ​ດາ ໂມ​ດີ ຊຶ່ງສັນ​ຍາວ່າ ​ຈະ

ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ “ການ​ແຊກ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ” ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ. ມັນ​ໄດ້​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ

ຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ລັດ​ທີ່​ທຸກ​ຈົນ ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ພາ​ກັນ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານທີ່ມີ

​ວັນ​ທີ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ຫ້າ​ສິບ​ປີ​ກ່ອນ ເພື່ອ​ພິ​ສູດ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນມີ​ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ອິນ​ເດຍ. ບັນ​

ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕຳ​ນິການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ນາມ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ນຶ່ງທີ່​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ

ໃສ່​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ຈາກ​ບັ​ງກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ.

ຍັງບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແຈ້ງ​ຂາວ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ຈະເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ແກ່​ສອງ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ບັດ​ນີ້ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່

ມີ​ຊື່​ໃນ​ລາ​ຍ​ຊື່ສັນ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ລັດນັ້ນ. ຈຳ​ນວນຄົນ​ນັນ ແມ່ນ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງຄົນ​ສີ່​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ

ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກຮວມຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮ່າງ​ລາຍ​ຊື່ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ອອກປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​

ຫລາຍ​ຢູ່.



About two million people living in India's northeastern state of Assam face the unnerving prospect of becoming stateless as authorities wind down a mammoth process to identify illegal immigrants.



Their names did not appear on an updated citizens' register published Saturday. Human right activists say they would potentially add up to the largest number of people effectively stripped of their citizenship.



The state government has said they will be given the opportunity to prove that they are Indian citizens before foreigners' tribunals, but many will find it difficult to navigate the legal process as they are poor and marginalized.



In an unprecedented exercise that began four years ago, the state's 33 million people were called on to show documentary evidence that they or their ancestors had resided in India before 1971. Mandated by the Supreme Court, it aimed to weed out migrants from neighboring Bangladesh an emotive issue that had triggered communal strife in the past in a border state where local communities complained of losing jobs and land to migrants.



The controversial exercise was backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party which has vowed to end "illegal infiltration." It left millions in one of the country's poorest states scrambling to produce documents dating back five decades to prove their Indian heritage. Critics slammed the process as one that targeted Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh.



It is unclear what happens next to the two million who now do not figure in the state's citizens list. The number is half of the four million who were excluded from a draft list published last year, but is still massive.



Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a video message on Friday said that no one excluded from the final list of the National Register of Citizens would be treated as a foreigner until their appeal was heard by a foreigners tribunal. They have been given 120 days to make an appeal and promised legal aid. The government says it will expand the number of tribunals from 200 to 1000 and will not send people to detention centers.



That is likely to do little to reassure the hundreds of thousands who have to produce papers to prove their citizenship in a country where many poor people did not attend schools, do not own property or have bank accounts and voting cards.



"It is not about who is a foreigner or who is a national, it is all about whether you have a document or not, " says Suhas Chakma, a writer and Assam-based human rights activist. He points out that in 1971, two thirds of Assamese people were illiterate and did not have any documentation. "People have already been economically ruined and they shall further be ruined. It is unimaginable tragedies cast upon them simply because they don't have a document."



Critics have also slammed the list for being riddled with errors -- sometimes excluding one branch of the family while including the other. Lawyers say it is the first time the burden of proving citizenship is falling on people who have lived in a country for decades.



Muslims, who make up about one third of the state's population, have complained of bias against them and opposition parties have expressed concern that the appeals process could discriminate against minority communities. The BJP has countered by saying that the two million also includes many Hindus.



Critics also point to a proposed citizenship law introduced by the BJP that would grant refugee status to non-Muslim immigrants. That has raised fears that while the majority Hindu community that figures among those left off the citizens roll can eventually hope to get citizenship if the law is adopted, Muslims would be excluded.



Some BJP leaders in the state appeared to step back from the controversial process undertaken in Assam saying it had left off many genuine Indians but said they remain committed to root out illegal immigrants.



Assam is a multi ethnic state that includes Hindus, Muslims and a medley of indigenous tribes. With a 4000 kilometer-long border with Bangladesh, it has long complained of illegal immigration.

