2 ຄົນພົບວ່າ ມີຄວາມຜິດ ກ່ຽວກັບການຕາຍ ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຊາວຫວຽດນາມ 39 ຄົນ

ຢູ່ໃນເລື້ອງທີ່ສ້າງຄວາມຕື່ນຕົກໃຈໃຫ້ແກ່ອັງກິດ ແລະຫວຽດນາມ ພວກຄ້າມະນຸດສອງ

ຄົນໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ມິີຄວາມຜິດໃນການຂ້າຄົນຕາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບການເສຍ ຊີວິດຂອງຊາວ

ຫວຽດນາມ 39 ຄົນ ຢູ່ຫຼັງລົດຂົນສົ່ງ ທີ່ຂ້າມຈາກເມືອງຊີບຣູກ (Zeebrugge) ໃນປະເທດ

ແບລຈ້ຽມ ໄປຫາປະເທດອັງກິດ ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ ປີ 2019.

ຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງມີອາຍຸຍັງນ້ອຍເຖິງ 15 ປີ.

ອີງຕາມລາຍງານ ບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດເວລາລະດັບອອກຊີເຢນຢູ່ໃນລົດຂົນ

ສົ່ງເລີ້ມຕໍ່າລົງ. ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມສຸດຂີດທີ່ຈະຫລົບໜີໃນຂະນະ ທີ່ອີກຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ

ພາກັນຮີບຮ້ອນສົ່ງຂ່າວລາ ໄປຫາຜູ້ທີ່ຮັກຫອມ.

ຜູ້ທີ່ເສຍຊີວີດສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຂວງແງ່ ອັນ (Nghe An) ແລະຮາຕິນ (Ha Tinh)

ຢູ່ໃນເຂດພາກກາງຂ້ອນຂ້າງໄປທາງເໜືອຂອງຫວຽດນາມ ທີ່ເປັນ ເຂດທຸກຈົນຂອງປະເທດ. ແຕ່ລະຄົນອາດຈ່າຍເຖິງ 40,000 ໂດລາເພື່ອໃຫ້ລັກ ລອບເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໄປໃນ

ປະເທດອັງກິດ ອີງຕາມໜັງສືພິມ The Guardian.

ໜັງສືພິມ The Guardian ເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງມີ “ແຜນທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກ ຢູ່ຮ້ານ

ເຮັດເລັບ ໃນປະເທດອັງກິດ ແລະຮ້ານອາຫານ ອີກຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຫວັງວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກເປັນ

ຄົນກໍ່ດິນຈີ່.”

In a story that shocked Britain and Vietnam, two human traffickers were found guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of 39 Vietnamese who died in the back of a truck crossing from Zeebrugge, Belgium, to Britian in Octoberof 2019.



Some of the dead were as young as 15.

According to reports, the victims died when the oxygen level in the truck’s hold began to fall. Some tried in vain to escape, while others reportedly sent frantic farewell messages to loved ones.

The dead mostly came from Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces in north-central Vietnam, a poor area of the country. Each likely paid up to $40,000 to be smuggled to Britain, according to The Guardian newspaper.

According to The Guardian, the migrants “planned to work in Britain’s nail bars and restaurants; some hoped to get work as bricklayers.”