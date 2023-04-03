Twitter ປົດກາໝາຍຢືນຢັນບັນຊີແທ້ ອອກຈາກ ບັນຊີຂອງໜັງສືພິມ New York Times

ທວິດເຕີ ໄດ້ຖອດກາໝາຍບັນຊີແທ້ ຂອງໜັງສືພິມ ນິວຢອກໄທມສ໌, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນ ນຶ່ງໃນອົງການຂ່າວ ທີ່ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ທ່ານ ອີລອນ ມັສຄ໌ ຊັງທີ່ສຸດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ການຖອດ​ກາ​ໝາຍທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ໃຊ້ທີ່ສຳຄັນສູງຫຼາຍຄົນຂອງ ທວິດເຕີ ແມ່ນກຽມທີ່ຈະສູນເສຍກາໝາຍຖືກສີຟ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍຢືນຢັນຕົວຕົນຂອງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ໄດ້ແຍກເຂົາເຈົ້າອອກຈາກບັນຊີປອມ ໃນເວັບໄຊສື່ສັງຄົມ ນັ້ນ. ທ່ານ ມັສຄ໌, ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ ທວິດເຕີ, ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຂີດເສັ້ນຕາຍວັນເສົາ ສຳລັບຜູ້ໃຊ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນເພື່ອຊື້ການສະໝັກເປັນສະມາຊິກພິເສດຂອງ ທວິດເຕີ ຫຼື ເສຍກາໝາຍຖືກຢູ່ໜ້າປະຫວັດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ໜັງສືພິມ ນິວຢອກ ໄທມສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່່າວໃນຂ່າວນຶ່ງ ເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ຈ່າຍເງິນ ໃຫ້ ທວິດເຕີ ສຳລັບການຢືນຢັນບັນຊີ ຂອງສະຖາບັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of The New York Times, one of CEO Elon Musk's most despised news organizations. The removal comes as many of Twitter's high-profile users are bracing for the loss of the blue check marks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the social media platform. Musk, who owns Twitter, set a deadline of Saturday for verified users to buy a premium Twitter subscription or lose the checks on their profiles. The Times said in a story Thursday that it would not pay Twitter for verification of its institutional accounts.