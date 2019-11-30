ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ (CEO) ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ ທ່ານ​ແຈັກ ດໍ​ຊີ (Jack

Dorsey) ໄດ້​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ໂດຍ​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າທ່ານຈະ​ຢູ່ທີ່ທະວີບ

​ແຫ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາຫົກ​ເດືອນ ໃນ​ປີ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ຊີ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ “ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ຈະ​ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ຢ່າງ​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ຕໍ່​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ

(ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ແມ່ນ​ເງິນ​ຫຼຽນ​ບິດ​ຄອຍ bitcoin) ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ​ບ່​ອນ​ໃດ​ເທື່ອ ແຕ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ

​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້ ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 3 ຫາ 6 ເດືອນ​ໃນ​ກາງ​ປີ 2020.

ຫົວ​ໜ້າ CEO ຂອງ​ສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຍັກ​ໃຫຍ່ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງຢູ່​ທະ

​ວີບ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ.

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມທວິດ​ເຕີ (Twitter) ມີ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແຊນແຟ​ຣນຊິ​ສ​ໂກ

ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ແຜນ​ຂອ​ງ​ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ຊີ.

ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ຊີໄດ້​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ບັນ​ດາ

​ນັກ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເອ​ທິ​ໂອ​ເປຍ ກາ​ນາ ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້.

ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ຊີ ອາ​ຍຸ 43 ປີ ຜູ້​ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ກັບ​ນັກ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ອີກ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນໃນ​ປີ 2006. ທ່ານ​

ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໄລ່​ອອກ​ໃນ​ປີ 2008 ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ເມື່ອ​ເຈັດ

​ປີ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ເພື່ອ​ນຳ​ພາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານດໍ​ຊີ ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ ການ​ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນທາງ app Square ບ່ອນ​ທີ​ທ່ານ​ຍັງ

​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ CEO ແລະ​ເປັນຖື​ຮຸ້ນ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດກ​ານ​ຄ້າ​ຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານໂດ​ລາ ຢູ່ໃນ​ທັງ​ສອງ​

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ແລະ​ນິຕະ​ຍະ​ສານ​ຟອຣບ໌ (Forbes) ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ມີມູ​ນ​ຄ່າເງິນ​ເຖິງ

4 ພັນ 3 ຮ້ອຍ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ.

ທວິດ​ເຕີ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ອື່ນໆ ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ກາ​ນ​ຕຳ​ນິ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ​

ໄດ້​ກຳ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການກວດ​ສອບ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ການ​ເລືອ​ກ​

ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນ​ປີ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້. ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ຊີ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ວ່າ

ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ຈະ​ຫ້າມ​ການ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາທາງການ​ເມືອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທວີດ

ເຕີ້.

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey has wrapped up of a trip to Africa by pledging to reside on the continent next year for up to six months.



Dorsey tweeted this week: "Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I'll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020."



The CEO of the social media giant did not say what he plans to do on the African continent.



Twitter, which is based in San Francisco, did not offer more details on Dorsey's plans.



Dorsey recently wrapped up a trip to Africa in which he visited entrepreneurs in Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.



Dorsey, 43, cofounded Twitter with several others entrepreneurs in 2006. He ran the company until he was ousted in 2008 but was brought back seven years later to again lead the platform.



Dorsey also cofounded the payment processing app Square, where he is also CEO. The tech exec holds millions of stock shares in both companies and Forbes estimates his net worth at $4.3 billion.



Twitter, along with other social media companies, has faced criticism over how it has handled misinformation and has come under scrutiny ahead of next year's U.S. presidential election. Dorsey announced in October that Twitter would ban political advertisements on the platform.