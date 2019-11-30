ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານ (CEO) ຂອງບໍລິສັດສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທວິດເຕີ ທ່ານແຈັກ ດໍຊີ (Jack
Dorsey) ໄດ້ມ້ວນທ້າຍການເດີນທາງໄປອາຟຣິກາ ໂດຍປະກາດວ່າທ່ານຈະຢູ່ທີ່ທະວີບ
ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ເປັນເວລາຫົກເດືອນ ໃນປີໜ້ານີ້.
ທ່ານດໍຊີ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນອາທິດນີ້ “ອາຟຣິກາຈະບອກໃຫ້ຮູ້ຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງຕໍ່ອະນາຄົດ
(ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນເງິນຫຼຽນບິດຄອຍ bitcoin) ຍັງບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ບ່ອນໃດເທື່ອ ແຕ່ຂ້າພະ
ເຈົ້າຈະຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ເປັນເວລາ 3 ຫາ 6 ເດືອນໃນກາງປີ 2020.
ຫົວໜ້າ CEO ຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນຍັກໃຫຍ່ ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານມີແຜນຈະເຮັດຫຍັງຢູ່ທະ
ວີບອາຟຣິກາ.
ບໍລິສັດສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທວິດເຕີ (Twitter) ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນແຊນແຟຣນຊິສໂກ
ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດເພີ້ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບແຜນຂອງທ່ານດໍຊີ.
ທ່ານດໍຊີໄດ້ມ້ວນທ້າຍການເດີນທາງໄປອາຟຣິກາ ອັນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມບັນດາ
ນັກທຸລະກິດ ຢູ່ໃນເອທິໂອເປຍ ການາ ໄນຈີເຣຍ ແລະອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້.
ທ່ານດໍຊີ ອາຍຸ 43 ປີ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງທວິດເຕີກັບນັກທຸລະກິດອີກຫຼາຍຄົນໃນປີ 2006. ທ່ານ
ບໍລິຫານບໍລິສັດຈົນກວ່າວ່າໄດ້ຖືກໄລ່ອອກໃນປີ 2008 ແຕ່ໄດ້ຮ້ອງກັບຄືນເມື່ອເຈັດ
ປີຕໍ່ມາ ເພື່ອນຳພາບໍລິສັດອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.
ທ່ານດໍຊີ ຍັງເປັນຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ການຈ່າຍເງິນທາງ app Square ບ່ອນທີທ່ານຍັງ
ເປັນຫົວໜ້າ CEO ແລະເປັນຖືຮຸ້ນຕະຫຼາດການຄ້າຫຼາຍລ້ານໂດລາ ຢູ່ໃນທັງສອງ
ບໍລິສັດ ແລະນິຕະຍະສານຟອຣບ໌ (Forbes) ຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ທ່ານມີມູນຄ່າເງິນເຖິງ
4 ພັນ 3 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາ.
ທວິດເຕີ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບໍລິສັດສື່ສັງຄົມອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການຕຳນິກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ
ໄດ້ກຳກັບຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລະໄດ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການກວດສອບກ່ອນໜ້າການເລືອກ
ຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດໃນປີໜ້ານີ້. ທ່ານດໍຊີ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນເດືອນຕຸລາວ່າ
ທວິດເຕີຈະຫ້າມການການໂຄສະນາທາງການເມືອງຢູ່ໃນທວີດ
ເຕີ້.
Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey has wrapped up of a trip to Africa by pledging to reside on the continent next year for up to six months.
Dorsey tweeted this week: "Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I'll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020."
The CEO of the social media giant did not say what he plans to do on the African continent.
Twitter, which is based in San Francisco, did not offer more details on Dorsey's plans.
Dorsey recently wrapped up a trip to Africa in which he visited entrepreneurs in Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.
Dorsey, 43, cofounded Twitter with several others entrepreneurs in 2006. He ran the company until he was ousted in 2008 but was brought back seven years later to again lead the platform.
Dorsey also cofounded the payment processing app Square, where he is also CEO. The tech exec holds millions of stock shares in both companies and Forbes estimates his net worth at $4.3 billion.
Twitter, along with other social media companies, has faced criticism over how it has handled misinformation and has come under scrutiny ahead of next year's U.S. presidential election. Dorsey announced in October that Twitter would ban political advertisements on the platform.