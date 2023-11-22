ໄກ່ງວງ ຊື່ ‘ລີເບີຕີ (Liberty)’ ແລະ ‘ແບລ (Bell)’ ເຂົ້າໃຈແນວຄວາມຄິດເລື້ອງເສລີພາບ

ເມື່ອຮອດເວລານັ້ນຂອງປີອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ໃນສະຫະລັດ ເຊິ່ງກໍຄືວັນຂອບຄຸນພະເຈົ້າ ຫຼື Thanksgiving. ແລະມີງານທີ່ແນ່ນອນບາງຢ່າງ ເຊິ່ງເກີດຂຶ້ນທຸກໆປີ ຢູ່ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ລະຫວ່າງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະໄກ່ງວງທີ່ມີຊີວິດຊີວານຶ່ງຫຼືສອງໂຕ. ນັກຂ່າວອາວຸໂສຂອງວີໂອເອ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງການວໍຊິງຕັນ ແຄໂຣລິນ ເປຣສຸຕຕີ (Carolyn Presutti) ສະແດງໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຫັນວ່າງານໃນປີນີ້ ເຊິ່ງກົງກັບວັນເກີດຄົບຮອບ 81 ປີຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນເປັນແນວໃດ, ເຊິ່ງອາດນະສັກ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ສຽງໂຮບ ໂຮບ ໂຮບ ແມ່ນສຽງທີ່ໄກ່ງວງເຮັດ.

ສຽງຫົວຄິກຄັກ ບັນລະຍາຍເຖິງກຸ່ມ ນັກຂ່າວທີ່ມີສຽງດັງນອງນັນ….

ຫຼືຝູງຂອງ ໄກ່ງວງ ຝູງນຶ່ງ.

ເຄື່ອງໃນ ແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງໄກ່ງວງ ທີ່ເກັບໄວ້ເພື່ອເຮັດແກງສຳລັບວັນຂອບຄຸນພະເຈົ້າ ຫຼື Thanksgiving. ສິ່ງນັ້ນຈະບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນກັບໄກ່ງວງເລົ່ານີ້ ທີ່ມີຊື່ຢ່າງເຫມາະສົມວ່າ ລີເບີຕີ (Liberty) ແລະ ແບລ (Bell), ທີ່ມາຈາກລັດມິນິໂຊຕ້າ (Minnesota).

"ໄກ່ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມຮັບຮູ້ໃໝ່ກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາເວົ້າທີ່ວ່າ 'ໃຫ້ອິດສະຫຼະພາບເກີດຂຶ້ນ."

ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ.

ການ​ໃຫ້​ອະ​ໄພ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ເຊິ່ງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ທຸກໆ​ປີ ​ໃນຊວ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຂອງ ວັນຂອບຄຸນພະເຈົ້າ ຫຼື Thanksgiving, ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເພ​ນີ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະຊ່ວງປີ 1980. ການບໍລິຈາກໄກ່ງວງນຶ່ງ ຫຼືສອງໂຕ ໃຫ້ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນເມື່ອ 76 ປີກ່ອນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ສືບຕໍ່ຫົວຂວັນໃນຕອນທ້າຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ພວກທ່ານຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ໃນງານຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ."

ແຕ່ທ່ານອາດຈະໄດ້ຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ການ​ໃຫ້​ອະໄພ​ຍະ​ໂທດໄກ່ງວງ ​ປີ​ນີ້ ຍັງເປັນ​ວັນ​ເກີດ​ຄົບຮອບ 81 ປີ​ຂອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ອີກດ້ວຍ.

ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ໃຫ້ອະໄພໂທດແກ່ ລີເບີຕີ ແລະ ແບລ."

ໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເຂດຊົນນະບົດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ແລະໄດ້ປະກາດການລົງທຶນ 5 ຕື້ໂດລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາວກະສິກອນຂອງປະເທດ.

ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາ ກຳລັງຟື້ນຟູຄວາມຫວັງ ແລະໂອກາດ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຟາມຂອງຄອບຄົວຍັງມີຢູ່ໃນຄອບຄົວ ແລະເດັກນ້ອຍ ບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງອອກຈາກບ້ານ ຖ້າພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງການຢູ່ ແລະຫາລ້ຽງຊີບໃນຟາມ."

ຈາກຈຸດຈຸດນີ້, ລີເບີຕີ ແລະ ແບລ ຈະໃຊ້ເວລາສ່ວນທີ່ເຫຼືອຂອງຊີວິດຂອງພວກມັນ ຢູ່ໃນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລມິນິໂຊຕ້າ ກັບພະແນກກະສິກໍາຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ອ່ານລາຍງານເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

It’s that time of year again in the United States — Thanksgiving. And a certain event takes place annually at the White House between the president and a live turkey or two. VOA’s senior Washington correspondent Carolyn Presutti shows us how this year’s event coincided with President Joe Biden’s 81st birthday.

A gobble is the sound a turkey makes.

A gaggle describes a group of noisy reporters….

Or a group of turkeys.

A giblet is part of the turkey saved for Thanksgiving soup. That won’t happen to these turkeys, appropriately named Liberty and Bell, from Minnesota.

President Joe Biden:

“These birds have a new appreciation of understanding of the words, ‘Let Freedom Ring.”

The president’s pardon, happening annually during the week of Thanksgiving, became a tradition during 1980s. The donation of a turkey, or two, to the White House began 76 years ago.

President Joe Biden, and keep up laughs at the end:

“I want you to know I wasn’t there at the first one.”

But he could have been. This year’s turkey pardon is also President Joe Biden’s 81st birthday.

President Joe Biden:

“I hereby pardon Liberty and Bell.”

In the past month, Biden visited rural America and announced a $5 billion investment in the nation’s farmers.

President Joe Biden:

“We’re restoring hope and opportunity so family farms can stay in the family and children don’t have to leave home if they wish to stay and make a living on the farm.”

From here, Liberty and Bell will spend the rest of their living days at the University of Minnesota, with its agriculture department.