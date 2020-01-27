ພວກພະນັກງານກູ້ໄພເທີເກີ ໄດ້ດຶງເອົາພວກທີ່ລອດຊີວິດອອກມາໄດ້ຕື່ມອີກ ຈາກຊາກຫັກພັງຂອງຕຶກອາຄານທີ່ຍຸບລົງໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກຜົນຂອງແຜນດິນໄຫວຂະໜາດແຮງ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດມີຢູ່ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 38 ຄົນ ແຕ່ຍັງຈະເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນອີກ.
ເກືອບ 4,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອໂດຍການໃຊ້ພວກເຄື່ອງຈັກຂຸດດິນ ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳງານໃນສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ໜາວເຢັນ ເພື່ອໄຈ້ຫາຜ່ານສິ່ງເສດຫັກພັງໃນເມືອງ ອີລາຊິກ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງໜັກ ຍ້ອນແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຄວາມແຮງສັ່ນສະເທືອນ 6.8 ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ກະທົບເມື່ອຄືນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ທາງການເທີກີ ກ່າວວ່າ ມາເຖິງເວລານີ້ ພວກເຮົາສາມາດດຶງເອົາ 45 ຄົນອອກມາຈາກຊາກຫັກພັງໄດ້ແລ້ວ. ໂທລະພາບຂອງເທີກີ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງ ນາງອາຍເສ ຢີລດິສ ອາຍຸ 35 ປີ ແລະ ລູກສາວຂອງນາງອາຍຸ 2 ປີ ຊື່ວ່າ ຢູສຣາ ຖືກຊ່ອຍຊີວິດຈາກຊາກຂອງຕຶກບ້ານພັກທີ່ໄດ້ຍຸບລົງ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງອີລາຊິກ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ໃຕ້ຊາກຫັກພັງ ເປັນເວລາ 28 ຊົ່ວໂມງ.
“ເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນຂ້ອຍບໍ່?” ສຽງຮ້ອງຖາມຈາກນັກກູ້ໄພ ໄປຫາ ຍິງຜູ້ເປັນແມ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ພາບບັນທຶກວີດີໂອ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ. ສຽງຂອງນັກກູ້ໄພ ຮ້ອງໄປອີກວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຂົ້າມາ. ພວກເຮົາຈະຊ່ອຍເຈົ້າ.”
ນາງກໍໄດ້ຕອບໄປວ່າ “ກະລຸນາເອົາຂ້ອຍອອກແດ່ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ສາມດຢືນໄດ້ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ. ເອົາລູກສາວຂອງຂ້ອຍແດ່ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ມີຫຍັງເລີຍ ຖ້າປາສະຈາກລູກຂອງຂ້ອຍ” ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະຖືກອຸ້ມອອກມາຈາກຊາກຫັກພັງດ້ວຍລົດຍົກຢ່າງປອດໄພ.
ນັກສຶກສາມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຂອງຊີເຣຍ ທ້າວ ມາມູດ ອາລ ອອສມານ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ ອານາໂດລູ ຂອງທາງການເທີກີ ວ່າ ລາວໄດ້ໃຊ້ມືເປົ່າຂອງລາວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍຊີວິດ ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະແມ່ຍິງຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ອອກຈາກໃຕ້ຊາກຫັກພັງ.
ທ້າວໂອສມານ ໄດ້ກາວອີກວ່າ ລາວໄດ້ຍິນສຽງຄົນ ຫຼັງຈາກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວໄດ້ຍຸຕິລົງ. ທ້າວດູຣດານ ແລະນາງຊູລກຸຟ ໄອດິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຮອງອອກໄປ ເມື່ອພວກເຂົາ ເຫັນແສງໄຟຈາກໂທລະສັບຂອງທ້າວອອສມານ ກ່ອນທີ່ຜູ້ກ່ຽວແລະຄົນອື່ນໆ ເຂົ້າມາຊ່ອຍດຶງເອົາພວກເຮົາອອກມາໄດ້.
ທ້າວດູຣດານ ໄອດິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວອານາໂດລູ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຮ້ອງໄຫ້ວ່າ “ລາວເປັນວິລະບູລຸດແລະເທວະດາ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
Turkish rescuers pulled more survivors from the rubble of collapsed buildings on Sunday in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake, but the death toll still rose to at least 38.
Nearly 4,000 people, helped by mechanical diggers, worked in freezing temperatures to comb through the debris in Elazig in the eastern part of the country left by the devastating 6.8-magnitude quake that struck Friday evening.
Authorities say that so far they have pulled 45 people from the rubble. Turkish television showed one mother, Ayse Yildiz, 35, and her 2-year-old daughter Yusra being rescued from the remains of a collapsed apartment building in Elazig. They had been trapped for 28 hours.
"Can you hear me?" video footage showed a rescuer calling to the mother. "We are coming. We will save you."
"Please get me out, I cannot stand it anymore. Get my daughter, I am nothing without my kid," she replied before being safely lifted out on a crane.
Syrian university student Mahmud al Osman told the state news agency Anadolu that he used only his bare hands to rescue a man and woman from underneath rubble.
Osman said he heard voices after the quake ended. Durdane and Zulkuf Aydin said they shouted when they saw Osman's telephone light before he and others helped rescue them.
"He is our hero and angel," a weeping Durdane Aydin told Anadolu.