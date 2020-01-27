ພວກ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ເທີ​ເກີ ໄດ້​ດຶງ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ອອກ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ ຈາກ​ຊ​າກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ຂອງ​ຕຶກ​ອາ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຍຸບ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ພາຍຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຜົນ​ຂອງ​ແຜນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ແຮງ ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ມີ​ຢູ່​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 38 ຄົນ​ ແຕ່ຍັງ​ຈະ​ເພີ້ມ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອີກ.

ເກືອບ 4,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ໂດຍການ​ໃຊ້​ພວກ​ເ​ຄື່ອງ​ຈັກ​ຂຸດ​ດິນ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ທຳ​ງານໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ໜາວ​ເຢັນ ເພື່ອ​ໄຈ້​ຫາ​ຜ່ານ​ສິ່ງ​ເສ​ດ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ອີ​ລາ​ຊິກ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ ຍ້ອນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອນ 6.8 ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກະ​ທົບ​ເມື່ອ​ຄືນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ທາງ​ການ​ເທີ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມາ​ເຖິງ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ດຶງ​ເອົາ 45 ຄົນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງໄດ້​ແລ້ວ. ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ເທີ​ກີ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ນາງ​ອາຍ​ເສ ຢີ​ລ​ດິ​ສ ອາ​ຍຸ 35 ປີ ແລະ ລູກ​ສາວຂອງ​ນາງ​ອາ​ຍຸ 2 ປີ ຊື່​ວ່າ ຢູ​ສ​ຣາ ຖືກ​ຊ່ອຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກ​ຊາກ​ຂອງ​ຕຶກ​ບ້ານ​ພັກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຍຸບ​ລົງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ອີ​ລາ​ຊິກ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ຕິດ​ຄ້າງ​ຢູ່​ໃຕ້​ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 28 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ.

“ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຂ້ອຍບໍ່?” ສຽງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຖາມ​ຈາກ​ນັກ​ກູ້​ໄພ ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ ​ຍິງຜູ້​ເປັນແມ່​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ທີ່​ພາບ​ບັນ​ທຶກວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ. ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ນັກ​ກູ້​ໄພ ຮ້ອງ​ໄປ​ອີກວ່າ “ພວ​ກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຊ່ອຍ​ເຈົ້າ.”

ນາງ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຕອບໄປ​ວ່າ “ກະ​ລຸ​ນາ​ເອົາ​ຂ້ອຍ​ອອກ​ແດ່ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່​ສາມດ​ຢືນ​ໄດ້​ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ. ເອົາ​ລູກ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ແດ່ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ເລີຍ ຖ້າ​ປາ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ລູກ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ” ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ອຸ້ມ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງດ້ວຍ​ລົດ​ຍົກ​ຢ່າງ​ປອດ​ໄພ​.

ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ທ້າວ ມາ​ມູດ ອາ​ລ ອອ​ສ​ມານ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ ອາ​ນາ​ໂດ​ລູ ​ຂອງ​ທາງ​ການເທີ​ກີ ວ່າ ລາວ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ມື​ເປົ່າ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ອຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ ອອກຈາກ​ໃຕ້​ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ.

ທ້າວ​ໂອ​ສ​ມານ ໄດ້​ກາວ​ອີກວ່າ ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ສຽງ​ຄົນ​ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ໄດ້​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ລົງ. ທ້າວ​ດູ​ຣ​ດານ ແລະ​ນາງ​ຊູ​ລ​ກຸ​ຟ ໄອ​ດິນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໄດ້​ຮອງ​ອອກ​ໄປ ເມື່ອ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ ເຫັນ​ແສງ​ໄຟ​ຈາກ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ​ອອ​ສ​ມານ​ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ກ່ຽວ​ແລະ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຊ່ອຍ​ດຶງ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ອອກ​ມາໄດ້.

ທ້າວ​ດູ​ຣ​ດານ​ ໄອ​ດິນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ອາ​ນາ​ໂດ​ລູ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງ​ໄຫ້​ວ່າ “ລາວ​ເປັນ​ວິ​ລະ​ບູ​ລຸດແລະ​ເທວະ​ດາ ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ຕື່ມ ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

Turkish rescuers pulled more survivors from the rubble of collapsed buildings on Sunday in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake, but the death toll still rose to at least 38.



Nearly 4,000 people, helped by mechanical diggers, worked in freezing temperatures to comb through the debris in Elazig in the eastern part of the country left by the devastating 6.8-magnitude quake that struck Friday evening.



Authorities say that so far they have pulled 45 people from the rubble. Turkish television showed one mother, Ayse Yildiz, 35, and her 2-year-old daughter Yusra being rescued from the remains of a collapsed apartment building in Elazig. They had been trapped for 28 hours.



"Can you hear me?" video footage showed a rescuer calling to the mother. "We are coming. We will save you."



"Please get me out, I cannot stand it anymore. Get my daughter, I am nothing without my kid," she replied before being safely lifted out on a crane.



Syrian university student Mahmud al Osman told the state news agency Anadolu that he used only his bare hands to rescue a man and woman from underneath rubble.



Osman said he heard voices after the quake ended. Durdane and Zulkuf Aydin said they shouted when they saw Osman's telephone light before he and others helped rescue them.



"He is our hero and angel," a weeping Durdane Aydin told Anadolu.