ໃນນຶ່ງໃນຫຼາຍປະເພນີ ທີ່ແປກຂອງຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ, ທຸກໆປີໃນຊ່ວງເວລາໃກ້ຈະຮອດວັນຂອບຄຸນພະເຈົ້າ ໄກ່ງວງແມ່ນຈະຖືກໄວ້ຊີວິດບໍ່ໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນອາຫານຂອງຄອບຄົວ ດ້ວຍການໃຫ້ອະໄພຍະໂທດໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງໃນປັດຈຸບັນ. ປະເພນີໃນການໃຫ້ອະໄພຍະໂທດປະຈຳປີທີ່ແປກນີ້ມີປະຫວັດສາດທີ່ຍາວນານ, ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ລາໂຄໂປ ລູຊີ ມີລາຍ ງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ໄກ່ງວງແມ່ນສຳຄັນຫຼາຍສຳລັບອາຫານຄໍ່າວັນຂອບຄຸນພະເຈົ້າຂອງຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ, ເປັນໂຕນົກພື້ນບ້ານຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ ທີ່ຖືກກິນໂດຍຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ທຳອິດ.

ປະເພນີການໃຫ້ອະໄຍຍະໂທດໄກ່ງວງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນຢ້ອນກັບຄືນໄປຫຼາຍທົດສະ ວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ໄກ່ງວງໂຕທຳອິດທີ່ຖືກບັນທຶກໄດ້ຮັບອະໄພຍະໂທດ ແມ່ນໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເອບຣາແຮມ ລິນຄອນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ລູກຊາຍຂອງເພິ່ນ ທ່ານ ແທດ ໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ເພິ່ນບໍ່ກິນໄກ່ງວງທີ່ຖືກມອບໃຫ້ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນປະເພນີຈົນຮອດຍຸກສະໄໝໃໝ່. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈອນ ເອັຟ ເຄັນເນດີ, ທ່ານ ໂຣໂນລ ເຣແກນ ແລະ ທ່ານ ຣິເຈີດ ນິກສັນ ມີແຕ່ໃຫ້ອະໄພຍະໂທດຕໍ່ໄກ່ງວງບາງຄັ້ງເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ມັນແມ່ນພຽງໃນລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ດັບເບິນຢູ ບູຊ ຊີເນຍ ໃນປີ 1989, ທີ່ພິທີດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ກາຍເປັນງານປະຈຳປີ.

ທ່ານ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ດັບເບິນຢູ ບູຊ, ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ໄກ່ງວງໂຕນີ້ໄດ້ເປັນຕົວແທນໃຫ້ໄກ່ງວງ 45 ລ້ານໂຕທີ່ໄດ້ທຳການປະກອບສ່ວນທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດແທນທີ່ໄດ້ຂອງມັນ ຕໍ່ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນຂອບຄຸນພະເຈົ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ສະນັ້ນ, ສະຫງົບຈິດສະ ຫງົບໃຈໄກ່ງວງເອີຍ, ພວກເຮົາມາທີ່ນີ້ເພື່ອຮັບໃຊ້ເຈົ້າ.”

ການເລືອກໄກ່ງວງຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນ, ເປັນຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ດຳເນີນໂດຍສະຫະພັນໄກ່ງວງແຫ່ງ ຊາດ.

ຈະມີໄກ່ງວງສອງໂຕຖືກເລືອກໃນທີ່ສຸດ, ໂຕນຶ່ງແມ່ນຳລັບພິທີໃນສວນກຸຫຼາບຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະ ອີກໂຕນຶ່ງເປັນໂຕສຳຮອງ.

ຊື່ຂອງໄກ່ງວງນັ້ນຈະຖືກເລືອກ ໂດຍນັກຮຽນຊັ້ນປະຖົມ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສ່ວນຫຼາຍໃຊ້ພິທີດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນໂອກາດທີ່ຈະສ້າງຄວາມມ່ວນຊື່ນ.

ທ່ານ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ, ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາແມ່ນບິນຜ່ານໄວຫຼາຍ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າໄກ່ງວງຈະບໍ່ບິນກໍຕາມ.”

ໃນວັນອັງຄານກ່ອນວັນຂອບຄຸນພະເຈົ້າ, ໄກ່ງວງຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປໂຮງແຮມແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນຕົວເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ຊື່ວ່າ ໂຮງແຮມ ດັບເບິນຢູ (W).

ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ, ໃນຫ້ອງສູດ, ມັນຈະຖືກເກືອດ້ວຍສາລີ ແລະ ໝາກ ບລູເບີຣີ, ແລະ ກຽມພ້ອມສຳລັບການຖ່າຍຮູບຢູ່ດາດຟ້າຂອງໂຮງແຮມ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນມັນຈະຖືກນຳໄປທຳນຽບຂາວ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັດເທີ, ຂ້າຂໍອວຍພອນໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໂຊກດີເດີ. ແຕ່ດ້ວຍປະ ການນີ້, ຂ້ອຍຈະໃຫ້ອະໄພຍະໂທດແກ່ເຈົ້າຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ ແລະ ຢ່າງສົມບູນ.”

ຫຼັງຈາກພິທີດັ່ງກ່າວ, ໄກ່ງວງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະໄພຍະໂທດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດຂອງມັນຢູ່ສະຖາ ບັນຊັບພະວິຊາ ຫຼືໂປລີເທັກນິກ ໃນລັດເວີຈິເນຍ.

In one of the more unusual American traditions, every year around Thanksgiving a turkey is spared from becoming a family dinner by being pardoned by the sitting U.S. President. This annual presidential tradition has a long history, as Iacopo Luzi reports.

The American Thanksgiving dinner revolves around turkey, a bird

indigenous to North America that was eaten by the first colonists.

The tradition of a presidential pardon of a turkey dates back decades.

The first ever recorded turkey pardoning was by President Abraham Lincoln, whose son Tad asked him not to eat the turkey that was given to the president.

But it didn’t become a tradition until more modern times. Presidents John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon only extended pardons to turkeys from time to time.

It was only during the administration of President George Bush Sr., in 1989, that the ceremony become an annual event.

“After all, this turkey represents the 45 million turkeys who begin making their irreplaceable contribution to our Thanksgiving celebration. So, take it easy turkey, we’re just here to serve you.”

The selection of birds takes several months, a process conducted by the National Turkey Federation.

Two are ultimately chosen, one for the ceremony in the White House Rose Garden and the other as a reserve.

Bird names are chosen by elementary school children.

Most Presidents use the ceremony as an opportunity to have some fun.

“Time flies, even if turkeys don’t.” ((LAUGHS))

On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, the turkeys are driven to a hotel in downtown Washington, the W hotel.

There, in a suite, they are fed corn and blueberries, and prepared for a photoshoot on the roof. After that it’s off to the White House.

“Butter, I wish you a lot of luck. But I hereby grant you a full and complete pardon.”

After the ceremony, the pardoned birds spend the rest of their lives at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute.