ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມດ້ານ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານ ຜູ້ທີ່​ລົງສະ​ໝັກ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ

​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຕູ​ນີ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ກະ​ເທີຍ​ຄົນ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຂົ່​ມ​ຂູ່

​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່​ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ອິ​ສ​ລາ​ມ.

ທ່ານ​ມູ​ເນຍ ບາ​ຕົວ ຜູ້​ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ​ພັກ​ເສ​ລີ​ຕູ​ນີ​ເຊຍ ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ການ​ສະ​ໝັກ​

ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໂດຍໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ

ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ເໝີ​ພາບ ມາ​ສູ່​ຕູ​ນີ​ເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ເປັ​ນ​ຄົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​

ໃນອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ເໜືອ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຕົວ​ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ສຳ​ພາດ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​

ຂູ່​ຫຼາຍເທື່ອ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ຜ່ານທາງສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ.

ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄັ້ງ ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຈັດ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີພັກ

​ການ​ເມືອງ​ໃດ ​ໄດ້​ຕອບປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ຕໍ່​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ.”

ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຕົວ ອາ​ຍຸ 48 ປີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເນັ້ນ​ໜັກ​ໃສ່ເລື້ອງ

ວຽກ​ງານ ການມີ​ສິດ​ເທົ່າ​ທຽມກັນ​ສຳ​ລັບພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ແລະ​ກົດໝາຍ​ອາ ຍາຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ມາດ​ຕາ 230 ຂອງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ອາ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ຕູ​ນີ​ເຊຍ​ ຕີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ຮັກ​ຮ່ວມ​ເພດ

​ດຽວເປັນ​ການກ​ະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ ແລະ​ພວກ​ຖືກ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຮັກຮ່ວມ​ເພດ​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ

ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ເຖິງສາມ​ປີ.

ທ່າ​ນ​ບາ​ຕົວ​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ​ພັກ​ເສ​ລີ​ຕູ​ນີ​ເຊຍ​ໃນ​ປີ 2011 ໂດຍ​ມີ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ຢ່າງ​ຈະແຈ້ງ​ ເພື່ອ

​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ແລະ​ສ້າງ​ສານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ລັດ​ຖະທຳມະ​ນູນ

​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ.

ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຕູ​ນີ​ເຊຍ ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເລືອກ​

ຕັ້ງ​ສະ​ພາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ.

ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ ຈະ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຢ່າງ​ດຸ​ເດືອດ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​

ພັກ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມແລະ​ພັກ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ກ່ຽວ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ສອງ​

ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ມີອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ຄືພັກ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ເອັນ​ນາ​ດາ

(Ennahda) ແລະ​ພັກນີ​ດາ ຕູນ​ສ໌ (Nidaa Tounes)

ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຕົວ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນັບເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ປີ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ເພື່ອ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ໂດຍ​

ສະ​ເພາະ​ແມ່ນສິດ​ທິ​ພວກຮັກ​ຮ່ວມ​ເພດ ພວກ​ຮັກ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ເພດ ແລະ​ພວກປ່ຽນ​ເພດ ຫຼື

LGB) ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມຄືບ​ໜ້າໃດ​ມີ​ເປັນ​ຮູບ​ປະ​ທຳ​ໃດໆ. ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ

ຈຶ່ງໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ລົງ​ສ​ະ​ໝັກແຂ່ງ​ຂັນເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີແລະ ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​

ແປງ​ໃນ​ທາງບວກ​ຕໍ່​ສິດ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ສິດ​ທີ​ພວກວ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ.”



A longtime human rights lawyer who is running for Tunisia's presidency as the country's first gay candidate says he is receiving threats from radical Islamist groups.



Mounir Baatour, founder of the Tunisian Liberal Party, recently announced his candidacy for president, vowing to bring about justice and equality in the Muslim-majority, North African nation.



"I have received a number of threats after my announcement, especially through social media," Baatour told VOA in an interview. "Many of these threats are from extremist individuals. But no political parties have responded negatively to my announcement."



Baatour, 48, said his campaign focuses on employment, equal rights for women and the country's criminal code.



Law 230 of the Tunisian criminal justice system defines homosexuality as a crime and penalizes people convicted of being homosexual with up to three years in prison.



Baatour founded the Tunisian Liberal Party in 2011 with a clear objective to promote human rights and to create a constitutional court that would protect the country's constitution and its democratic tenets.



Tunisia's presidential election will take place in November, following a parliamentary election that will be held in October.



Both elections are expected to involve fierce competition among several Islamic and secular groups, including two of the most powerful political parties in the country — the Islamic Ennahda Party and the secular Nidaa Tounes party.



"For years, I have fought for human rights, mainly for LGBT rights, without any tangible progress," Baatour said. "Therefore, I decided to run for (the) presidency and work toward positive change for individual freedoms and minorities' rights."

