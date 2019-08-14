ທະນາຍຄວາມດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານ ຜູ້ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາ
ທິບໍດີຕູນີເຊຍ ທີ່ເປັນກະເທີຍຄົນທຳອິດຂອງປະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບການຂົ່ມຂູ່
ຈາກບັນດາກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງອິສລາມ.
ທ່ານມູເນຍ ບາຕົວ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງພັກເສລີຕູນີເຊຍ ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ໄດ້ປະກາດການສະໝັກ
ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານ ໂດຍໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ
ແລະຄວາມສະເໝີພາບ ມາສູ່ຕູນີເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງມີຊາວມຸສລິມເປັນຄົນກຸ່ມໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ ຕັ້ງຢູ່
ໃນອາຟຣິກາເໜືອນີ້.
ທ່ານບາຕົວ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບການຂົ່ມ
ຂູ່ຫຼາຍເທື່ອ ຫຼັງຈາກການປະກາດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ໂດຍສະເພາະຜ່ານທາງສື່ສັງຄົມ.
ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງ ແມ່ນມາຈາກສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ທີ່ມີຫົວຮຸນແຮງຈັດ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ບໍ່ມີພັກ
ການເມືອງໃດ ໄດ້ຕອບປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ການປະກາດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.”
ທ່ານບາຕົວ ອາຍຸ 48 ປີ ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານເນັ້ນໜັກໃສ່ເລື້ອງ
ວຽກງານ ການມີສິດເທົ່າທຽມກັນສຳລັບພວກແມ່ຍິງ ແລະກົດໝາຍອາ ຍາຂອງປະເທດ.
ມາດຕາ 230 ຂອງກົດໝາຍອາຍາຂອງຕູນີເຊຍ ຕີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າ ພວກຮັກຮ່ວມເພດ
ດຽວເປັນການກະທຳຜິດ ແລະພວກຖືກລົງໂທດໃນຄວາມຜິດຮັກຮ່ວມເພດນີ້ ແມ່ນ
ຕິດຄຸກເຖິງສາມປີ.
ທ່ານບາຕົວໄດ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງພັກເສລີຕູນີເຊຍໃນປີ 2011 ໂດຍມີຈຸດປະສົງຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງ ເພື່ອ
ສົ່ງເສີມສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະສ້າງສານລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ
ຂອງປະເທດ ແລະປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.
ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຕູນີເຊຍ ຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກ
ຕັ້ງສະພາທີ່ຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ.
ການເລືອກຕັ້ງທັງສອງຄາດວ່າ ຈະພົວພັນກັບການແຂ່ງຂັນຢ່າງດຸເດືອດ ລະຫວ່າງ
ພັກສາສະໜາອິສລາມແລະພັກຕ່າງໆທີ່ບໍ່ໃຫ້ສາສະໜາເຂົ້າມາຫຍຸ້ງກ່ຽວ ຮວມທັງສອງ
ພັກການເມືອງທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນປະເທດ ຄືພັກອິສລາມເອັນນາດາ
(Ennahda) ແລະພັກນີດາ ຕູນສ໌ (Nidaa Tounes)
ທ່ານບາຕົວ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນັບເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດ ໂດຍ
ສະເພາະແມ່ນສິດທິພວກຮັກຮ່ວມເພດ ພວກຮັກທັງສອງເພດ ແລະພວກປ່ຽນເພດ ຫຼື
LGB) ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມຄືບໜ້າໃດມີເປັນຮູບປະທຳໃດໆ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ
ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີແລະ ເຮັດວຽກໄປສູ່ການປ່ຽນ
ແປງໃນທາງບວກຕໍ່ສິດເສລີພາບສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ແລະສິດທີພວກວຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ.”
A longtime human rights lawyer who is running for Tunisia's presidency as the country's first gay candidate says he is receiving threats from radical Islamist groups.
Mounir Baatour, founder of the Tunisian Liberal Party, recently announced his candidacy for president, vowing to bring about justice and equality in the Muslim-majority, North African nation.
"I have received a number of threats after my announcement, especially through social media," Baatour told VOA in an interview. "Many of these threats are from extremist individuals. But no political parties have responded negatively to my announcement."
Baatour, 48, said his campaign focuses on employment, equal rights for women and the country's criminal code.
Law 230 of the Tunisian criminal justice system defines homosexuality as a crime and penalizes people convicted of being homosexual with up to three years in prison.
Baatour founded the Tunisian Liberal Party in 2011 with a clear objective to promote human rights and to create a constitutional court that would protect the country's constitution and its democratic tenets.
Tunisia's presidential election will take place in November, following a parliamentary election that will be held in October.
Both elections are expected to involve fierce competition among several Islamic and secular groups, including two of the most powerful political parties in the country — the Islamic Ennahda Party and the secular Nidaa Tounes party.
"For years, I have fought for human rights, mainly for LGBT rights, without any tangible progress," Baatour said. "Therefore, I decided to run for (the) presidency and work toward positive change for individual freedoms and minorities' rights."