ມູນເຊື້ອ ທີ່ຍາວນານ ຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ: ຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ມີສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ພິເສດ ໃນສານສູງສຸດ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ໂວຍວາຍໃນທວິດເຕີເມື່ອ ວັນທີ 12 ທັນວາທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ “ສານສູງສຸດໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເສຍໃຈຫຼາຍ. ບໍ່ມີປັນຍາ, ບໍ່ມີຄວາມກ້າຫານເລີຍ.”

ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຂຽນໃນທວິດເຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງຫຼັງຈາກສານສູງສຸດໄດ້ປະຕິ ເສດການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງທີ່ມີໂອກາດປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດໜ້ອຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຖືກຍື່ນໂດຍຫົວໜ້າພະແນກຍຸຕິທຳຂອງລັດເທັກຊັສ ກ່ຽວກັບ 4 ລັດທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຜ່າຍ ແພ້ໃຫ້ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ. ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຕ່າວປີ້ນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ແຕ່ສານໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະພິຈາລະນາຄະດີດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນຄັ້ງທຳອິດທີ່ສານສູງສຸດໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໂມໂຫ ກັບການຕັດ ສິນທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນມິດ. ພຽງຫ້າວັນກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນຄັດ ຄ້ານຕໍ່ພະຍາຍາມອີກອັນນຶ່ງຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນເພື່ອຕ່າວປີ້ນໄຊຊະນະຂອງ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໃນລັດ ເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສານໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະຖືກແກ່ເຂົ້າໄປສູ່ການສືບຫາທີ່ບໍ່ໜ້າຈະເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເພື່ອລົບລ້າງຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງນັ້ນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ກຳລັງພົ້ນຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຍັງສາມາດທີ່ຈະອ້າງສິດທິສຳລັບການເຮັດໃຫ້ສານສູງສຸດ ແລະ ຜູ້ພິພາກສາລັດຖະບານກາງທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຈຳກັດນັ້ນມີຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ສຳລັບປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງສະໄໝດຽວນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນໂຊກດີເປັນພິເສດ ກັບການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຕຳແໜ່ງໃນສານສູງສຸດຂອງທ່ານ. ໃນພຽງສີ່ປີ, ທ່ານໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຜູ້ພິພາກສາ 3 ຄົນ, ເຊິ່ງຫຼາຍກວ່າປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນອື່ນໆ ທີ່ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງສະໄໝດຽວນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ທ່ານ ຣິເຈີດ ນິກສັນ, ທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍນຳພາການປ່ຽນແປງທາງດ້ານຄວາມຄິດຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຢູ່ຕັ່ງຂອງສານ ດ້ວຍການເພີ່ມສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍໃຫ້ຝ່າຍອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ 6 ຕໍ່ 3.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສອງຄົນທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເລືອກໃນສານສູງສຸດຄັ້ງທຳອິດແມ່ນ ທ່ານ ນຽລ ກໍຊັດຈ໌ ແລະ ທ່ານ ເບຣັດ ຄາວານໍ ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານກໍໄດ້ປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດໃນການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຜູ້ພິພາກສາພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມອີກຄົນນຶ່ງ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຄົນທີສາມ ແລະ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງເປັນຄົນສຸດ ທ້າຍ, ທ່ານນາງ ເອມີ ໂຄນີ ບາເຣັດ, ແມ່ນໄປແທນຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງຝ່າຍກົງກັນຂ້າມຂອງລາວຄືມື້ລາງວິລະບຸລຸດຝ່າຍເສລີນິຍົມ ທ່ານນາງ ຣູທ໌ ເບເດີ ກິນສເບີກ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເມລິສຊາ ເມີເຣ (Melissa Murray), ອາຈານສອນຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນກົດໝາຍ, ມະຫາວິທະ ຍາໄລ ນິວຢອກ ແລະ ຜູ້ຮ່ວມຈັດລາຍການ Podcast ກ່ຽວກັບ ສານສູງສຸດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນສານທີ່ມີສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ 6 ຕໍ່ 3 ຫຼັງຈາກຫຼາຍປີຂອງການມີສຽງທີ່ກ້ຳເກິ່ງກັນ 5 ຕໍ່ 4 ລະຫວ່າງຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ແລະ ເສລີນິຍົມ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ເມີເຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າວ່າ ດ້ວຍສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ​ 5 ຕໍ່ 4 ນັ້ນ, ພຽງຜູ້ດຽວທີ່ບໍ່ເຫັນ ພ້ອມກັບຝ່າຍຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ກໍອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຜົນທີ່ອອກມາເຂົ້າຂ້າງຝ່າຍເສລີນິຍົມ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄະແນນຕັດສິນຄະແນນທີຫ້າ ທີ່ມັກຈະຖືກປ່ອນໂດຍຜູ້ພິພາກສາຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມປານກາງ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ໂຣເບີດສ໌.

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ດ້ວຍຄະແນນສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ 6 ຕໍ່ 3​ ທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນ ໃນການມີຜູ້ພິພາກສາຫົວອະນຸ ລັກນິຍົມຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນ, ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວໂດຍເວົ້າເຖິງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດສ໌ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວວ່າ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ນັ້ນແມ່ນການຄຳນວນໃນຂ້າງໜ້າທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງຫຼາຍ.”

“The Supreme Court really let us down,” U.S. President Donald Trump fumed on Twitter on Dec. 12. “No Wisdom, No Courage!”

The tweet came just hours after the high court dismissed a longshot lawsuit brought by the Texas attorney general against four battleground states that Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden. The suit sought to overturn the election results, but the court refused to even consider the case.

It was not the first time the Supreme Court had angered Trump with an unfriendly ruling. Just five days earlier, the justices had unanimously ruled against another Republican attempt to undo Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania.

While the court declined to be drawn into Trump’s improbable quest to undo the election results, the outgoing president could still claim bragging rights for making the Supreme Court – and the broader federal judiciary – more conservative.

For a one-term president, Trump has had a remarkable run of good luck with his Supreme Court appointments. In just four years, he has appointed three justices – more than any other president in one term since Richard M. Nixon – helping to usher in a dramatic ideological shift on the bench by forging a new 6 to 3 conservative majority.

While Trump’s first two Supreme Court picks – Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh – succeeded other Republican-appointed conservative justices, his third and final appointee, Amy Coney Barrett, replaced her polar opposite, the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“It’s a court with a 6-3 supermajority after years of being finely balanced 5-4 between conservatives and liberals,” said Melissa Murray, a professor at the New York University School of Law and a co-host of Strict Scrutiny, a podcast about the Supreme Court.

With a 5-4 conservative majority, just one conservative defection could result in a liberal outcome, Murray noted. That decisive fifth vote was often cast by moderate-to-conservative Chief Justice John Roberts.

However, with an iron-clad 6-3 supermajority made up of more conservative justices, “that is, I think, a very different calculus going forward,” she said, adding that Roberts’ vote is no longer pivotal.