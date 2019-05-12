ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັນ​ໃນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ​, ລຸນຫຼັງ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຮອບ

ຫຼ້າສຸດ ທີ່ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງໂດຍບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ພາ​ສີຈາກ 10 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຫາ 25 ເປີ​ເຊັນ

ຕໍ່ສິນຄ້ານຳເຂົ້າຂອງ ຈີນ ມູນຄ່າ 200 ຕື້ໂດລາ. ຈີນ ໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າຈະທຳການແກ້

ແຄ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດຢ່າງສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເລີ່ມ​ການ​

ຂຶ້ນພາສີໃນສິນຄ້ານຳເຂົ້າຈາກ ຈີນ ທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ເກືອບໝົດທຸກຢ່າງ, ເຊິ່ງມີມູນຄ່າເກືອບ

300 ໂດລາ, ເປັນຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນ.

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈີນ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງຫຼິ້ນ​ເກມ​ການ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ ເມື່ອ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​

ການຄ້າກັບເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ.

ຜູ້​ນຳ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ ຈີນ ຢາກ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດຈະ​ໄດ້ຊະ​

ນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີປີ 2020 ຫຼືບໍ່.

ຖ້າ​ສິ່ງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ, ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ໃນ ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ ຈີນ “ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ສໍ້​ໂກງ

ສະຫະລັດ 500 ຕື້ໂດລາຕໍ່ປີ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ, ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ການ​ຂຶ້ນ​ພາ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ໂດຍ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ

ຈະສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກຊາວ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຈ່າຍ ເງິນໃຫ້ສິນຄ້າຂອງ ຈີນ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

The U.S. and China are locked in a trade war, following their latest round of trade negotiations that ended without a deal.



On Friday the U.S. increased tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. China has promised retaliatory steps, without giving specifics.



U.S. President Donald Trump has also ordered officials to begin raising tariffs on almost all remaining imports from China, valued at approximately $300 billion, a process expected to take several months.



Trump says China is playing a waiting game when it comes to making a trade deal with the world's largest economy.



The U.S. leader said in a tweet Saturday that China wants to see if a Democrat wins the presidential election in 2020.((https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1127337211777757191 ))



If that happens, Trump tweeted that China "would continue to rip off the USA for $500 Billion a year." ((https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1127337212813742082 ))



Business analysts, however, say the increased tariffs Washington is imposing on Chinese goods will result in American consumers paying more for Chinese products.