ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນທວິດເຕີເມື່ອວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ
ທ່ານໄດ້ລົມໂທລະສັບ “ຢ່າງດົນນານ” ກັບປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິນຜິງ
ແລະວ່າໄດ້ທຳ “ຄວາມຄືບໜ້າອັນໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ” ເສຍພົວພັນການຄ້າລະຫວ່າງ
ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ຈີນ.
ທັງສອງປະເທດໄດ້ເຮັດສົງຄາມການຄ້າ ໃນເວລາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງປີ 2018,
ຕອບໂຕ້ດ້ວຍການວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດໃສ່ກັນ ເຊິ່ງລວມມູນຄ່າສິນຄ້າ
ຫຼາຍພັນລ້ານໂດລາ. ທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານສີ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັນວັນທີ 1 ເດືອນ
ທັນວາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະເຫັນພ້ອມຢຸດການລົງໂທດເພີ້ມເຕີມ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສອງ
ຝ່າຍໄດ້ເຈລະຈາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະບັບໃໝ່. ບັນດາຜູ້ແທນການຄ້າຈາກສອງປະເທດ
ແມ່ນມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະພົບປະກັນໃນເດືອນມັງກອນປີໜ້າ ວັນສຳລັບການເຈລະ
ຈານັ້ນແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍເທື່ອ.
ສື່ມວນຊົນລັດຖະບານຈີນ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ທ່ານ ສີ ໄດ້ບອກໃຫ້ທ່ານ ທຣຳ
ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂທລະສັບ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານຢາກໃຫ້ສາຍພົວພັນ
ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ຈີນ ຖືກອີງໃສ່ “ການປະສານງານ ການຮ່ວມມື ແລະ ຄວາມ
ໝັ້ນຄົງ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຕຳໜິມາດົນນານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຂາດດຸນການຄ້າ
ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບຈີນ. ສະຫະລັດ ຢາກໃຫ້ ຈີນ ທັບມ້າງການລັກເອົາຊັບ
ສິນທາງປັນຍາ ແລະ ການປະຕິບັດທາງການຄ້າທີ່ບໍ່ຍຸຕິທຳດ້ວຍ.
President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he had "a long and very good" phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and that "Big progress" was made on U.S.-China trade relations.
The two nations have been locked in a trade war most of 2018, slapping reciprocal sanctions on each other totaling billions of dollars worth of goods. Trump and Xi met December 1 and agreed to halt additional sanctions while the two sides negotiated new agreements. Trade delegates from the two countries are set to meet in January, though a date for the talks has not been released.
Chinese state media reported that Xi told Trump during Saturday's call he wants U.S.-China relations to be based on "coordination, cooperation and stability."
Trump has long complained about the U.S. trade deficit with China. The U.S. also wants China to crack down on intellectual property theft and other unfair trade practices.
