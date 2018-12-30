ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ລົມ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັ​ບ “ຢ່າງ​ດົນ​ນານ” ກັບ​ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ທ່າ​ນ​ສີ ​ຈິນ​ຜິງ

ແລະວ່າໄດ້​ທຳ “ຄວາມ​ຄືບ​ໜ້າ​ອັນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຫຼວງ​” ເສຍ​ພົວ​ພັນການຄ້າລະ​ຫວ່າງ

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ​ ຈີນ.

​ທັງ​ສອງປະ​ເທດໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ ໃນເວ​ລາ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ຂອງ​ປີ 2018,

ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ວາງມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດໃສ່​ກັນ ເຊິ່ງລວມ​ມູ​ນ​ຄ່າ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ

ຫຼາຍພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ. ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ສີ ໄດ້​ພົ​ບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວັນ​ທີ 1 ​ເດືອນ

​ທັນ​ວາທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະ​ເຫັ​ນ​ພ້ອມ​ຢຸດ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສອງ

​ຝ່າຍໄດ້ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງສະ​ບັບໃໝ່. ບັ​ນ​ດາ​ຜູ້ແທນ​ກາ​ນ​ຄ້າ​ຈາກ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ

ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດທີ່​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນປີ​ໜ້າ ວັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ

​ຈາ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເປີ​ດ​ເຜີຍ​ເທື່ອ.

ສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈີນ ໄດ້ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ ​ສີ ໄດ້​ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ ​ທ​ຣຳ​

ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ ​ທ່ານຢາກ​ໃຫ້ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ​ ຈີນ ຖືກອີງ​ໃສ່ “ການ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື ແລະ​ ຄວາມ​

ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ທ​ຣຳ ​ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ໜິມາດົນ​ນານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການຂາດ​ດຸນ​ການ​ຄ້າ

ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ກັບ​ຈີນ. ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ຢາກໃຫ້ ​ຈີນ ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ການ​ລັກ​ເອົາຊັບ​

ສິນ​ທາງ​ປັນຍາ ແລະ​ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ທາງການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ດ້ວຍ.



President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he had "a long and very good" phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and that "Big progress" was made on U.S.-China trade relations.



The two nations have been locked in a trade war most of 2018, slapping reciprocal sanctions on each other totaling billions of dollars worth of goods. Trump and Xi met December 1 and agreed to halt additional sanctions while the two sides negotiated new agreements. Trade delegates from the two countries are set to meet in January, though a date for the talks has not been released.



Chinese state media reported that Xi told Trump during Saturday's call he wants U.S.-China relations to be based on "coordination, cooperation and stability."



Trump has long complained about the U.S. trade deficit with China. The U.S. also wants China to crack down on intellectual property theft and other unfair trade practices.