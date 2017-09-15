ປ. ທຣໍາ ເດີນທາງໄປ ຟຣໍລິດາ ເພື່ອແຈກຢາຍ ອາຫານ ນໍ້າດື່ມ ແກ່ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ເຮີຣິເຄນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ​ແຈກ​ຢາ​ຍ​ແຊນ​ວິສ ​ແລະ​ນໍ້າ​ດື່ມ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ

ຈາກ​ພາຍຸ​ເຮີຣິ​ເຄນແລະ​ບັນດາ​ພວກ​ກູ້​ໄພ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າປະຕິບັດ​ “ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ໜ້າ

​ເຊື່ອ” ​ເພື່​ອ​ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ ລັດ Florida ຟື້ນ​ໂຕຄືນ​ມາ ​ຈາກ​ເຮີຣິ​ເຄນ Irma ​ທີ່​ຮ້​າຍ

​ແຮງ​ ​ໃນອາທິດ​ນີ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ​ໄດ້​ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ​ເມືອງ Naple ​ແລະ Fort Myers ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ

​ວານ​ນີ້ ສອງ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຢູ່ໃນທາງ​ຜ່ານ​ຂອງ​ພາຍຸ Irma ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ລົມ ພາຍຸ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ພັດ​

ຂຶຶ້ນ​ໄປ​ຕາມ​ແຄມຝັ່ງ​ອ່າວ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ຂອງ​ລັດ Florida.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຂະນະທີ່​ຈັບ​ມືສະບາຍດີກັບ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ແລະຢືນ​ຄຽງ​ຂ້າງ​ສະ​ຕີ​

ໝາຍ​ເລກ​ນຶ່ງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ Melania Trump ​ແລ​ະ ຮອງ​ປະທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ Mike Pence.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເລື້ອງ​ອື່ນ ​ມີແຕ່​ຍ້ອງຍໍ​ສັນລະ​ເສີນພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ລັດ

ແລະ​ລັດຖະບານ​ກາງ ​ແລະ​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້ໃຫ້ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫ​ລືອຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ເຫດການ ຈຸທຳ​ອິດ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຊົມ​ເຊີຍການ​ເຕືອນ​ລ່ວງ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ແລະ​ການ​ຮັບມື​ຢ່າງ​ວ່ອງ​ໄວ

​ຫລັງ​ຈາກເກີດພາຍຸ​ແລ້ວ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ລັດ ຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງ​ຕໍ່າ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ເວລາທ່ານ​ຄິດ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຂອງ​ພາຍຸ​

ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ແລະ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ປະຊາຊົນ​ ທີ່​ໂຊກບໍ່​ດີ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ໄປ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຈຳນວນ​

ນ້ອຍໆ​. ຜູ້ຄົນຄິດ​ວ່າ ຫລາຍໆ​ພັນ​ຄົນອາດ​ໄດ້ເສ​ຍຊີວິດ​ໄປ.”

ມີ​ຢູ່​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 25 ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ ທີ່​ພົວພັນ​ກັບ​ພາຍຸ​ ໃນ​ລັດ Florida ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​

ປະມານ 50 ຄົນມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດໃນ​ເຂດ​ທະ​ເລ Caribbean ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພາຍຸ

Irma ​ໄດ້​ຖະຫລົ່ມເກາະດອນ​ຕ່າງໆດ້ວຍ​ລົມພາ​ຍຸທີ່​ມີຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ ລະດັບ 5 ​ໃນອາທິດ

​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ແຜນ ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ໝູ່​ເກາະໝູ່​ເກາະ Virgin

ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ແລະ Puerto Rico ພາຍໃນ​ສອງ​ອາທິດ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​

ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ລັດ Texas ສອງ​ເທື່ອ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເຮີຣິ​ເຄນຮາວີ ​ໄດ້​ຖະຫລົ່ມ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ

​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ ​ແລະ​ນະຄອນ Houston ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້.

ຜູ້​ປົກຄອງ​ລັດ Texas ທ່ານ Greg Abbott ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ຈຳນວນ​ຜູ້​

ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງ 82 ຄົນ​ແລ້ວ.

ຄວາມ​ພະຍາ​ຍາມເພື່ອ​ຟື້ນຟູ​ຊີວິດ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຢູ່ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຊັກ​ຊ້າ ​ແຕ່​ກໍ​ສະ​ໝ່ຳສະເໝີ

​ຢູ່​ທີ່ລັດ Florida.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຟື້ນ​ໄຟຟ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ບູລິມະສິດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ. ຈຳນວນ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໄຟ

ຟ້າໃຊ້ ​ມີ​ຢູ່ 3 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ປະມານເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງ​ໂຕ​ເລກ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໄຟ

ຟ້າ​ໃຊ້ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ລົມພາຍຸ. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອາດຈະໃຊ້​ເວລາຫລາຍ​

ກວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາທິດ​ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່ທຸກໆ​ຄົນຈະ​ມີ​ໄຟຟ້​າ​ໃຊ້​ຄືນ​ອີກ.



President Donald Trump handed out sandwiches and water to hurricane victims and emergency workers who he says are doing an "incredible job" helping Florida recover from this week's powerful Hurricane Irma.



Trump visited Naples and Fort Myers Thursday -- two hard-hit cities that were right in the path of Irma as she moved up Florida's Gulf Coast.



"We are there for you 100 percent," Trump said as he shook hands while standing next to first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.



Trump had nothing but praise for state and federal officials and first responders. He credits their early warnings and quick post-storm response for keeping the statewide death toll relatively low.



"When you think of the incredible power of that storm, and while people unfortunately passed, it was such a small number," Trump said. "People thought thousands and thousands of people may have their lives ended."



There are at least 25 storm-related deaths in Florida, while about 50 deaths are reported in the Caribbean, where Irma tore up a number of islands as a Category 5 storm last week.



Trump said he plans to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico sometime in the next two weeks. The president has also visited Texas twice since Hurricane Harvey clobbered the southeastern coast and Houston last month.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Thursday the death toll in there is now up to 82.



Recovery efforts are slow but steady in Florida.



Officials say restoring power is their top priority. The number of people without electricity was 3 million Thursday -- about half the number who were without power just after the storm. The officials say it could be more than a week before everyone has his power back.



The Florida Keys were the hardest-hit region of the state.



Ninety percent of the homes on the islands were destroyed or damaged. The U.S. Coast Guard is clearing roads and searching for more storm victims. Officials said it would be some time before many people are allowed back in to see what is left of their properties.



Meanwhile, in a very active hurricane season, Hurricane Max is threatening parts of southern Pacific coast of Mexico.



A Category 1 storm with top winds of 130 kilometers per hour, Max made landfall on the Pacific Coast, about 90 kilometers southeast of Acapulco, Mexico, early Thursday evening. Forecasters, however, expect it to quickly weaken as it moves over land.