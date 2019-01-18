ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ ການ​ທົບ​ທວນຄືນ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ ຫລື MDR ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຊັກ​ຊ້າ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດຢ່າງ​ສິ້ນ​ເຊີງ ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2010 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ​ໃນ​ວັ​ນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້, ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ແຜນ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ສາ​ມາດກວດ​ພົບ ແລະ​ທຳ​ລາຍ ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດໄດ້ "ຢູ່​ທຸກ​ຫົນ ທຸກ​ແຫ່ງ, ທຸກ​ເວ​ລາ, ແລະ​ທຸກ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່."

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "ການ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ທັນສັດ​ຕູຂອງ​ພວກ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ດີ​ພຽງ​ພໍ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ລ້ຳ​ໜ້າ​ພວກເຂົາ​ໃນ​ທຸກ​ແບບ ທຸກ​ມຸມ.”

ພວກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຫລັກ​ການດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ອອກ​ມາ​ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກ​ດັດ​ແກ້​ຄືນ​ຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍໆ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ທັນ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດຈາກ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ, ຈີນ, ຣັດ​ເຍ ແລະ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ເວົ້າ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກວ່າ ງົບ​ປະ​ມານ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ "ຈະ​ເອົາ​ໄປ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ໃສ່​ລະ​ບົບ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ."

ບົດລາຍ​ງານ MDR ໄດ້ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ທຳ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ "ເປັນ​ກະ​ແຈ" ສຳ​ລັບ​ລະ​ບົບການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ຊຶ່ງ​ລວມ​ທັງ ເຄື່ອງ​ກວດ​ຫາ​ອາ​ວຸດ ແລະ​ເຄື່ອງ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້​ນລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ອະວະ​ກາດ.

ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ສາ​ມາດ​ຊ່ວຍກວດ​ຫາ​ການ​ຍິງລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ ຂອງ​ສັດ​ຕູ​ໄດ້​ໄວ​ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ແລະສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍິງ​ມັນ​ໃຫ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ໄດ້ ຫລື​ບໍ່ ກໍ​ຍິງ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟດັ່ງ​ກ່າວກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປສູ່​ທ້ອງ​ຟ້າ.

ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄຶດ​ເຖິງຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ລິ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂອງອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂຣ​ໂນ​ລ ຣີແກນ (Ronald Reagan) ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ "Star Wars" ຊຶ່ງ​ແປ​ວ່າ “ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໃນ​ດວງ​ດາວ” ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1980 ນັ້ນ.

ພວກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ລະ​ບົບ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ອາ​ວຸດ ​ທີ່​ຍິງ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຄວາມ​ໄວກວ່າ​ສຽງໄດ້.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບົດ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງທີ່​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ອອກ​ມາໃນ​ຕອນ​ຕົ້ນໆ ອາທິດນີ້, ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ຈີນມີ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ໄວ​ກວ່າ​ສຽງ ທີ່ໃນ "ບາງ​ດ້ານ" ກໍ "ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ໂລກ​ແລ້ວ" ຊຶ່ງອາດ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ ສາ​ມາດ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ອາ​ວຸດ ​ທີ່ກວດ​ພົບ​ໄດ້​ຍາກຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ​ຫລາຍ​.

ເບິ່ງວີ​ດິ​ໂອ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຂ່າວນີ້

President Donald Trump unveiled the military's long-delayed Missile Defense Review (MDR), the first overhaul of U.S. missile defense policy since 2010.



Speaking at the Pentagon Thursday, Trump said his plan will allow the United states to detect and destroy missiles "anywhere, anytime, anyplace."



"It is not enough to keep pace with our adversaries, we must outpace them at every turn," he said.



Officials say the doctrine, initially expected in 2017, has been frequently rewritten to keep up with changing missile threats posed by North Korea, China, Russia and Iran.



Trump added that the upcoming Pentagon budget "will invest in a space-based missile defense layer."



The MDR orders a study of space-based technologies that officials have said are "key" to the next level of defense, including weapon sensors and interceptors in space.



These technologies could help detect an enemy missile launch sooner and shoot it down in space, or possibly even as the missile is launching.



The idea is reminiscent of former President Ronald Reagan's so-called "Star Wars" initiative in the 1980s.



U.S. officials have said a space-based defense could help protect against weapons traveling at hypersonic speeds.



In a report released earlier this week, the Pentagon warned that China has made advances in hypersonic technology that, "in some areas" "already leads the world," potentially allowing Beijing to develop weapons that are far more difficult to detect.



Defense at home and abroad



In addition to a space focus, the MDR breaks down the threat into two camps: protecting the U.S. homeland and defending U.S. forces abroad from any missile source.



Concerning the homeland, the U.S. had already announced plans to add 20 new ground-based interceptors, increasing the number positioned at Fort Greely, Alaska, from 44 to 64 by 2023.



"We are committed to establishing a missile defense program that can shield every city in the United States, and we will never negotiate away our right to do this," Trump said Thursday.



Trump's rollout of the Missile Defense Review comes amid reports of possible movement toward another meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Three North Korean officials are expected to meet with White House officials in Washington this week to discuss a potential second summit between the two leaders.



The increased defenses to the homeland are scaled with respect to projected threats from rogue states such as North Korea and Iran, not the much more robust threat from China and Russia.



The United States will continue to rely on nuclear deterrence, the assurance that an attack on the U.S. homeland from a major power would insure mutual annihilation, to protect against large attacks from Russia or China.



Finally, to protect against adversary advances abroad, the MDR calls for "expanding and modernizing" regional missile defenses.



The review says North Korea is fielding regional missiles capable of threatening allies and deployed forces, while Iran has a ballistic missile force that could strike throughout the Middle East and southeast Europe.



Speaking ahead of the president Thursday, Acting Secretary of Defense Pat Shanahan said North Korean and Iranian missiles "remain a significant concern" across the globe.



"To our competitors, we see what you are doing, and we are taking action." he said.