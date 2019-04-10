ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຊັນ​ດຳ​ລັດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດມື້ນີ້

ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຈະປ່ຽນແປງກົດລະບຽບສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ອັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນຄວາມປາ

ຖະໜາຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍການຜະລິດພະລັງງານຂອງປະເທດ.

ນຶ່ງ​ໃນຫຼາຍ​ດຳ​ລັດ​ນັ້ນ ຈະກຳ​ກັບ​ໃຫ້​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ ສະ​ເໜີ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ອະ​ນຸ

ຍາດໃຫ້ຂົນສົ່ງແກັສທຳມະຊາດໃນຮູບທີ່ເປັນຂອງແຫຼວ ທາງຕູ້ລົດໄຟໄດ້.

ດຳ​ລັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໃສ່​ກົດ​ໝາຍຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ແຫຼ່ງນ້ຳ​ສະ​ອາດ ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ປົກ

ປ້ອງສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ, ໂດຍສະເພາະກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ກຳນົດ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງການປົກປ້ອງທີ່ປະ

ກອບມີ ການປ່ອຍສິ່ງຕ່າງໆລົງໃນນ້ຳ ຖືກຮັບຮອງເອົາໂດຍແຕ່ລະລັດ ກ່ອນທີ່ເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດຳເນີນການຕໍ່ໄປໄດ້.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​

ຂ່າວ ກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຈະເຊັນດຳລັດຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນກົດລະບຽບທີ່ມີຢູ່ວ່າລ້າ

ສະໄໝ ແລະ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າມັນໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ຄວາມສັບສົນ, ໂຄງການຖືກເລື່ອນເວລາ

ແລະ ສູນເສຍວຽກງານ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ອອກ​

ໄປຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆ, ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ການດຳເນີນ

ການຂອງລັດ ໄດ້ສອດຄ່ອງກັບເຈຕະນາຂອງກົດໝາຍ.”

ດຳ​ລັດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຈະຊີ້​ນຳ​ໃຫ້​ອົງ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ ອອກຄຳ​ແນະ​ນຳ

ສະບັບປັງປຸງ ຫຼັງຈາກການປຶກສາຫາລືກັບລັດຕ່າງໆ, ຊົນເຜົ່າ ແລະ ອົງການທີ່ກ່ຽວ

ຂ້ອງ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຄົນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຕ່າງ​ໆ​ແມ່ນ​

ມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໂຄງການຕ່າງໆມີຄວາມແນ່ນອນ, ແລະ ຄຳແນະນຳໃໝ່

ຕ່າງໆຄວນບັນເທົາບາງສິ່ງ ທີ່ລັດຖະບານເຫັນວ່າເປັນສິ່ງກີດຂວາງໂຄງການທໍ່ນ້ຳ

ມັນຂອງລັດຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຊັນ​ດຳ​ລັດ​ຫຼາຍ​ສະ​ບັບ ແລະ ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ ຢູ່​ສູນ​ຝຶກ​ອົບ​

ຮົມສະຫະພັນກຳມະກອນ ໃນພາກສ່ວນ ສານເປໂຕຣເຄມີ.

ດຳ​ລັດ​ສະ​ບັບ​ທີ​ສອງ ​ຈະ​ໂອນອຳ​ນາດ​ ໃນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ໂຄ​ງ​ລ່າງ​ພື້ນ​

ຖານພະລັງງານຂ້າມເຂດຊາຍແດນ ຈາກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໃຫ້ປະທານາ

ທິບໍດີ.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign executive orders Wednesday seeking changes to environmental regulations as part of his desire to boost the country's energy production.



One of the orders would direct the Transportation Department to propose a new rule allowing liquid natural gas to be shipped in rail cars.



The order would also target the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Water Act, specifically a provision that requires projects involving discharges into water to have approval from individual states before they are allowed to go forward.



A senior administration official briefing reporters ahead of Trump signing the orders called the existing regulations outdated and said they have led to confusion, project delays and lost jobs.



"We are not trying to take away power from the states, but we are trying to make sure that state actions comply with the statutory intent of the law," the official said.



Trump's order would direct the EPA to issue updates to the guidelines after consulting with states, tribes and relevant agencies.



The senior administration official said the changes are needed to give projects more certainty, and that new guidelines should alleviate some of what the administration sees as states blocking pipeline projects.



Trump is scheduled to sign the orders and give remarks at a training center for a union of workers in the petrochemical sector.



The second order would shift authority for approving cross-border energy infrastructure projects from the secretary of state to the president.