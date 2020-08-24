ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຈະເປັນຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງ ຕົ້ນຕໍ ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ

ກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງຊາດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້, ດ້ວຍບັນ ດາສະມາຊິກພັກມີກຳນົດ ທີ່ຈະສະເໜີຊື່ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນດຳລົງຕຳ ແໜ່ງເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີເອງກໍໄດ້ທຳການໂຈມຕີ ຕໍ່ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂັນສັງກັດພັກ ເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ເປັນຄືນທີ 4​ ລຽນຕິດ.

ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ, ທີ່ລະມັດລະວັງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນໃນຈຳນວນຄົນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນານັ້ນ, ໄດ້ສະເໜີຊື່ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ເປັນຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ຈັດຜ່ານທາງອອນໄລນ໌.

ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນໄດ້ມີແຜນການຈັດງານທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງ, ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມໃນເມືອງ ຊາລັອດ ລັດ ຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາກໃຕ້ຕອນກາງຂອງປະເທດ. ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີຄາດວ່າຈະເດີນທາງຮອດເມືອງ ຊາລັອດ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍຂອງວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ແທນຈະສະເໜີຊື່ຂອງທ່ານຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ເພື່ອລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ. ຈາກວັນອັງ ຄານ ຫາວັນພະຫັດ, ການດຳເນີນງານສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ແມ່ນຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ. ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ມີແຜນທີ່ຈະກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຮັບເອົາການສະເໜີຊື່ຢູ່ເດີ່ນຫຍ້າຕອນໃຕ້ຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ໃນຄືນສຸດທ້າຍຂອງກອງປະຊຸມ, ສະຫຼຸບດ້ວຍການຍິງດອກໄມ້ໄຟ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ແທນໃນເມືອງ ຊາລັອດ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ທຳການກວດອຸນຫະພູມຕາມປົກກະຕິ ແລະ ທຳການກວດໂຣກສຳລັບ COVID-19 ທຸກວັນ. ທຸກຄົນຖືກຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທຳການກວດໂຣກ ກ່ອນເດີນທາງອອກຈາກລັດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໃສ່ອຸປະກອນທີ່ສາດມາດຕິດຕາມການຕິດຕໍ່ພົວພັນໃນຕະຫຼອດກອງປະຊຸມ.

ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້, ສິ່ງກີດຂວາງໄດ້ຖືກນຳມາຕັ້ງໃນໄລຍະຫຼາຍຊ່ວງຕຶກ ຢູ່ອ້ອມສູນກາງກອງປະຊຸມເມືອງ ຊາລັອດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ແທນ 336 ຄົນໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມໃນໂຮງແຮມ Westin ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ.

ຂະໜາດຂອງການເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຈະຖືກຫຼຸດລົງ, ພຽງແຕ່ບໍ່ຫຼາຍເທົ່າກັບການປະຊຸມຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ. ຜູ້ທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມສອງກອງປະຊຸມ ໃຫຍ່ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບັນດາຜູ້ແທນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ບຽດກັນເຂົ້າໄປໃນກອງປະຊຸມ ທີ່ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນທຸກໆສີ່ປີໃນເດີ່ນກິລາ ແລະ ສະໜາມກິລາ ໃນອະດີດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊາຣາ ຣາຍດີ ໂຈນສ໌, ຮອງປະທານພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຂອງເມືອງ ເມັກເຄລັນເບີກ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າອາໄສຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກເດີ່ນກິລານັ້ນ 15 ນາທີ, ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ໄປມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນນັ້ນ.”

The U.S. Republican National Convention starts Monday, with party stalwarts set to renominate President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House and the chief executive himself unleashing attacks on Democratic opponent Joe Biden for four straight nights.

Last week, Democrats, wary of gathering in large numbers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, nominated the former vice president as their presidential candidate at a virtual convention.

The Republicans are planning a different scenario, meeting Monday in the mid-South city of Charlotte, North Carolina. President Trump is expected to arrive in Charlotte Monday afternoon as delegates formally nominate him to be the Republican presidential candidate. From Tuesday to Thursday, most of the action will take place in Washington. Trump plans to make his renomination acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House on the last night of the convention, concluding with a crescendo of fireworks.

Delegates in Charlotte are subject to regular temperature checks and daily testing for COVID-19. All were required to be tested before they left their states, and throughout the convention they are wearing devices to enable contact tracing.

On Sunday, barricades were being put up for blocks around the Charlotte Convention Center as 336 delegates conducted meetings in the nearby Westin hotel.

The size of the Republican gathering will be downscaled, just not as much as the Democrats’ conclave. Gone at both party conventions are the thousands of delegates who have crammed into arenas and stadiums at quadrennial conventions in years past.

"I live 15 minutes from the arena, and yet I'm not going to be part of it," Sarah Reidy-Jones, the vice chairman of the Mecklenburg County GOP, told VOA.