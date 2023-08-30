ທ່ານທຣໍາ ປະເຊີນກັບການພິຈາລະນາຄະດີ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນໃນເດືອນມີນາ ທ່າມກາງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ໄດ້ອອກກໍານົດການພິຈາລະນາຄະດີຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໄປໃສ່ເດືອນມີນາ ປີ​ໜ້າ, ໃນຂໍ້ຫາວາງແຜນການ ເພື່ອຕ່າວປີ້ນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 2020. ສິ່ງນີ້ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການພິຈາລະນາຄະດີ ທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນລະຫວ່າງກາງ ຂອງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ປີ 2024, ໂດຍ​ທີ່ທ່ານທຣໍາ ​ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງນໍາໜ້າ​ໝູ່ ທ່າມກາງຜູ້ສະໝັກຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣີກັນຄົນອື່ນໆ. ນັກຂ່າວການທູດອະວຸໂສຂອງ VOA ຊິນດີ ເຊນມີລາຍການກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ພາກັນກັບມານະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອຮັບຟັງການພິຈາລະນາຄະດີ ທີ່ ມີກໍານົດໃສ່ວັນທີ 4 ມີນາ ປີ 2024, ໃນມື້ນີ້ ເປັນວັນດຽວກັນ ທີ່ລວມເຂົ້າກັບການພິຈາລະນາຄະດີຂອງທ່ານກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຢຸດການໂອນປ່ຽນອໍານາດຢ່າງສັນຕິ ຢູ່ທີ່ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ ປີ 2020.

ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ບໍ່ມີຄໍາເຫັນໃດໆຕໍ່ VOA, ແຕ່ໄດ້ສະແດງ

ຄວາມຜິດຫວັງຕໍ່ທ່ານຜູ້ພິພາກສາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເລື່ອນການພິຈາລະນາຄະດີອອກໄປໃສ່ເດືອນເມສາປີ 2026, ຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນເດືອນພະຈິກປີ 2024. ຝ່າຍ​ໂຈດຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ເລີ້ມການດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ໃນວັນທີ 2 ມັງກອນ, ​ໂດຍ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ເອົາຄະນະຕຸລາການ​ໃນເດືອນທັນວາ ​ທ້າຍ​ປີນີ້.

ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານຄົນນຶ່ງກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA ທ່ານເຊື່ອວ່າ ຜູ້ພິພາກສາປະຈໍາເຂດຂອງສະ ຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງທັນຍາ ຈຸດກັນ ເປັນຜູ້ພິພາກສາທີ່ມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງແລະເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ມີການຕັດສິນໃຈສະຫຼາດ.

ທ່ານອາລລານ ລິດທ໌ແມນ (Allan Lichtman), ນັກປະຫວັດສານກ່ຽວກັບປະ ທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ສ້າງຈຸດດີໆບາງຢ່າງ ທີ່ສັງຄົມຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງຮັບຮູ້, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງຮູ້ທິດທາງ ບໍ່​ທາງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ທາງ​ນຶ່ງ ກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງນີ້, ເຖິງແມ່ນ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ມີຄວາມຜິດຕໍ່ຄະດີ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍ ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ກໍຕາມ.”

ຄະນະຕຸລາການໃຫຍ່ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນ​ໃຫ້ຟ້ອງຮ້ອງດໍາເນີນຄະດີຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາຄວາມຜິດທາງອາຍາ 4 ກະ​ທົງໃນຄະ​ດີດັ່ງກ່າວ, ລວມທັງການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ເພື່ອສໍ້ໂກງ ແລະການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ເພື່ອຂັດຂວາງຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ. ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ກ່າວອ້າງຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກ ໂດຍ​ປາ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ໃດໆ​ວ່າ ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ມີ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ.

ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ, ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣີກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເປັນຫຍັງຄູ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ທີ່ເສື່ອມເສຍ ຈາກ​ພັກການເມືອງ​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຊື່ສັດນັ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ດຳ​ເນີນຄະດີ ​ໃນລະ ຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ໄດ້ບັງຄັງໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເວລາແລະເງິນ ຈາກເສັ້ນທາງຂອງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ໄປກັບການຕໍ່ສູ້ທີ່ຈອມ​ປອມທີ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍການກ່າວຫາ ແລະາ​ຂໍ້ຫາຕ່າງໆ.”

ທ່ານທຣໍາ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ເປັນພຽງການຜັກດັນເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຕື່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ແຕ່ຄູ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣີກັນຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງທ່ານ, ອະດີດຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດອາແຄນຊໍ ທ່ານອາຊາ ຫັດ​ຈິນສັນ (Asa Hutchinson) ບໍ່ເຫັນດີຕໍ່ຄໍາເວົ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ, ໂດຍທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີທາງທີ່ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ຈະສາມາດເອົາຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປໄດ້ ເຊິ່ງ

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງໃຫ້ພັກຣີພັບບຣີກັນຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ພວກເຮົາ ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະ ໂດຍທ່ານທຣໍາ. ແລະ ດ້ວຍເຫດນີ້ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າອອກມາໂດຍກົງທີ່ສຸດ.”

ຫຼາຍເຫດການທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍໆຄົນມອງເຫັນ, ນັກປະຫວັດສາດທາງດ້ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານອາລລານ ລິດທ໌ແມນ ກ່າວວ່າ ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຕໍ່ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ໃນການຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນໂທດ ກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ປີ 2024.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ຖ້າອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຫາກນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນຄຸກ, ເຊິ່ງບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ. ໃນ​ທາງ​ເຕັກ​ນິກແລ້ວ, ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນ ຍັງຄົງດໍາເນີນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງໄດ້, ແຕ່ພັກຣີພັບບຣີກັນ ຈະຕ້ອງການໃຫ້​ບຸກ​ຄົນ ຜູ້ເຊິ່ງມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການຕັດສິນວ່າ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ບ່ອນ​ທຳ​ລາຍລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງພວກເຮົາ ບໍ?”

ທ່ານທຣໍາ ເປັນອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີອາເມຣິກັນຄົນທໍາອິດ ທີ່ປະເຊີນກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທາງອາຍາ. ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ, ທ່ານອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວ ລາຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດຂອງທ່ານຢູ່ໃນຄຸກ. ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ປະເຊີນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຢູ່ໃນລັດນິວຢອກ, ລັດຈໍເຈຍ ແລະລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ.

A federal judge has set the trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump for next March, on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. This puts the historic trial right in the middle of the 2024 presidential campaign, with Trump the front-runner among Republican candidates. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump were back in Washington Monday for a hearing that set a March 4, 2024, date for his trial in conjunction with his alleged effort to stop the peaceful transfer of power at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2020.

Trump’s lawyers had no comment for VOA but expressed their disappointment to the judge. They had asked to put off the trial until April 2026, after the November 2024 presidential elections. The prosecution wanted the proceeding to start January 2, with jury selection in December.

One expert told VOA he believes U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is a strong judge who made a wise decision.

Allan Lichtman, American University Presidential Historian, Zoom

“She made some very good points, that the public really needs to know, they need to know one way or the other before this election, you know, whether Trump is guilty of these very serious charges.”

A grand jury of citizens in Washington voted to indict Trump on four felony counts in the case, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that the charges are politically motivated.

Donald Trump, Former President and Republican Candidate

“How can my corrupt political opponent, crooked Joe Biden, put me on trial during an election campaign that I'm winning by a lot, but forcing me nevertheless to spend time and money away from the campaign trail in order to fight bogus, made-up accusations and charges.”

Trump has said the indictments are only boosting his support among voters. But one of his Republican opponents, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, disagrees, saying there is no way Trump can win a general election.

Asa Hutchinson, Republican Presidential Candidate))

"… Republican voters have to understand we can't win with Donald Trump. And that's why I addressed it very directly."

Many of the January 6th events happened out in the open for everyone to see, presidential historian Allan Lichtman says, leaving Trump vulnerable to a possible conviction ahead of the November 2024 presidential elections.

Allan Lichtman, American University Presidential Historian, Zoom

“What if [former President Donald Trump] is sitting in jail, which is not impossible either. Technically, the guy could still run, but would the Republicans really want at the top of their ticket a guy who’s been convicted of subverting our democracy?”

Trump is the first former American president to face criminal charges. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars. He is also facing charges in New York, Georgia and Florida.