ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ເຫັນ​ວ່າ

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ກັ​ບ ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​

ອີ​ຣ່ານ ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ ອີ​ຣັກ.

ປະ​ທານ​າ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ຢາກ​

ໃຫ້​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ. ມັນ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ.”

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ນັ້ນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະໃຫ້​ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ​ເປັນ

​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ ຫຼື​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ທ່ານ​ ທ​ຣຳ​ ຂຽນ​ວ່າ “ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ຫຼວງ. ນີ້​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ການ

​ເຕືອນ. ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່.”

ຜູ້​ນຳ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ກັບ ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ ອີີ​ຣັກ ທ່ານ

​ ອາ​ແດ​ລ ອັບ​ດູ​ລ ມາ​ຣ​ດີ (Adel Abdul Mahdi) ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະປ້ອງ​

ກັນກຳ​ລັງ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ສ​ະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຕ່າງໆຢູ່​ໃນ​ ອີ​ຣັກ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​

ຕອນ​ເດິກ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວນັ້ນ ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຂອບ​ໃຈ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ອີ​ຣັກ.

ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່​າ “ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຕຽມ​ພ້ອມ​ເປັນ​ຢ່າງ​ດີ.”

ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ເຫດກ​ານ​ຂອງວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານທີ່​

ຜ່ານ​ມາ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ສົ່ງກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານເພີ່ມ​ອີກ 750 ຄົນ ໄປ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ທ່ານ​ ມາກ ເອັ​ສ​ເປີ ​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງ

ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ການ​ສົ່ງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ເທື່ອ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ເໝາະ​ສົມ ແລະ​ ເປັນ​ການ​

ກະ​ທຳ​ທີ່ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ລະ​ດັບ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່

ແລະ ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​.”

ທ່ານ​ແອ​ສ​ເປີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຈາກ​ໜ່ວຍ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຢ່າງ​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ​ອື່ນໆ

ຈາກກອງ​ທະ​ຫານໂດດ​ຈ້ອງທີ 82, ໄດ້​ຕຽມ​ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປເຊັ່ນ​ກັນໃນ​ບໍ່

​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາອາ​ໄສ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ປ້ອງ​

ກັນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ

​ອີ​ຣັກ ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.” ປະ​ທາ​ນາ

​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ໄດ້ມີ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ປະ

​ທ້ວງ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ເຂດນອກ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ ດ້ວຍ​ການ

ໃຊ້​ເຄື່ອງ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ເຂົ້າປະ​ຕູ​ເຫລັກ​ຢູ່​ສູນ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ.



President Donald Trump said late Tuesday he does not see the United States going to war with Iran, after pro-Iranian protesters tried to storm the U.S. Embassy in Iraq's capital.



"I don't think Iran would want that to happen. It would go very quickly," Trump told reporters.



He tweeted earlier in the day that he is holding Iran responsible for any damage or injuries at U.S. facilities.



"They will pay a very big price. This is not a warning. It is a threat," Trump wrote.



The U.S. leader spoke Tuesday with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi about the need to protect U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq, and in his late-night comments to reporters he thanked the Iraqi government.



"They stepped up very nicely," Trump said.



The U.S. Defense Department is responding to Tuesday's incident by sending an additional 750 troops to the Middle East.



"This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said late Tuesday.



Esper said other troops from the rapid response unit of the 82nd Airborne Division are also ready to be deployed over the next several days.



"We rely on host nation forces to assist in the protection of our personnel in country, and we call on the government of Iraq to fulfill its international responsibilities to do so," he said.



Trump said the U.S. embassy was safe after pro-Iranian protesters breached the outer edge of the compound, using battering rams to smash through a steel door at a visitor's center