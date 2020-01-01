ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ເຫັນວ່າ
ສະຫະລັດ ຈະໄປເຮັດສົງຄາມກັບ ອີຣ່ານ ຫຼັງຈາກພວກປະທ້ວງສະໜັບສະໜູນ
ອີຣ່ານ ພະຍາຍາມບຸກລຸກສະຖານທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ອີຣັກ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ອີຣ່ານຢາກ
ໃຫ້ເລື້ອງນີ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ມັນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນທວິດເຕີໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນນັ້ນວ່າ ທ່ານຈະໃຫ້ ອີຣ່ານ ເປັນ
ຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ຫຼືບາດເຈັບຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ.
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຂຽນວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຕອບໂຕ້ຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ. ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນການ
ເຕືອນ. ມັນແມ່ນການຂົ່ມຂູ່.”
ຜູ້ນຳ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ກັບ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອີີຣັກ ທ່ານ
ອາແດລ ອັບດູລ ມາຣດີ (Adel Abdul Mahdi) ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະປ້ອງ
ກັນກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນ ອີຣັກ ແລະຢູ່ໃນການໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນ
ຕອນເດິກຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວນັ້ນ ທ່ານໄດ້ຂອບໃຈຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານ ອີຣັກ.
ທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າພາກັນຕຽມພ້ອມເປັນຢ່າງດີ.”
ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ເຫດການຂອງວັນອັງຄານທີ່
ຜ່ານມາ ດ້ວຍການສົ່ງກຳລັງທະຫານເພີ່ມອີກ 750 ຄົນ ໄປຕາເວັນອອກກາງ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານ ມາກ ເອັສເປີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຕອນແລງ
ວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ “ການສົ່ງທະຫານເທື່ອນີ້ແມ່ນເໝາະສົມ ແລະ ເປັນການ
ກະທຳທີ່ລະມັດລະວັງໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ລະດັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່
ແລະ ສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ.”
ທ່ານແອສເປີ ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳລັງທະຫານຈາກໜ່ວຍຕອບໂຕ້ຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນອື່ນໆ
ຈາກກອງທະຫານໂດດຈ້ອງທີ 82, ໄດ້ຕຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປເຊັ່ນກັນໃນບໍ່
ເທົ່າໃດມື້ນີ້.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາອາໄສປະເທດເຈົ້າພາບ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອປ້ອງ
ກັນກຳລັງຂອງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ແລະພວກເຮົາຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານ
ອີຣັກ ຮັບເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ໃນການກະທຳດັ່ງກ່າວ.” ປະທານາ
ທິບໍດີ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຖານທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມປອດໄພ ຫຼັງຈາກພວກປະ
ທ້ວງສະໜັບສະໜູນ ອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ທຳລາຍເຂດນອກຂອງສະຖານທູດ ດ້ວຍການ
ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງທັບມ້າງເຂົ້າປະຕູເຫລັກຢູ່ສູນຂອງຜູ້ຢ້ຽມຢາມ.
President Donald Trump said late Tuesday he does not see the United States going to war with Iran, after pro-Iranian protesters tried to storm the U.S. Embassy in Iraq's capital.
"I don't think Iran would want that to happen. It would go very quickly," Trump told reporters.
He tweeted earlier in the day that he is holding Iran responsible for any damage or injuries at U.S. facilities.
"They will pay a very big price. This is not a warning. It is a threat," Trump wrote.
The U.S. leader spoke Tuesday with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi about the need to protect U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq, and in his late-night comments to reporters he thanked the Iraqi government.
"They stepped up very nicely," Trump said.
The U.S. Defense Department is responding to Tuesday's incident by sending an additional 750 troops to the Middle East.
"This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said late Tuesday.
Esper said other troops from the rapid response unit of the 82nd Airborne Division are also ready to be deployed over the next several days.
"We rely on host nation forces to assist in the protection of our personnel in country, and we call on the government of Iraq to fulfill its international responsibilities to do so," he said.
Trump said the U.S. embassy was safe after pro-Iranian protesters breached the outer edge of the compound, using battering rams to smash through a steel door at a visitor's center