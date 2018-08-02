ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກ່າວຂອບໃຈຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງຊາກກະດູກຂອງພວກທະຫານ ອາເມຣິກັນ ກັບຄືນໃຫ້

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂອບໃຈຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ

ຈົງອຶນ ທີ່ສົ່ງຊາກກະດູກຂອງພວກທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນ ທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດໄປ ໃນປາງ

ສົງຄາມເກົາຫຼີ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຕັ້ງໃຈໄວ້ວ່າຈະໄດ້ພົບພໍ້ກັບ ທ່ານກິມ

ຈົງອຶນ ອີກ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂຽນລົງໃນທວິດເຕີ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ຂອບໃຈ​ມາຍັງປະທານກິມ

ຈົງອຶນ ທີ່ຮັກສາຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ ແລະເລີ້ມປະຕິບັດງານສົ່ງຊາກກະດູກ ຂອງພວກວິລະບຸລຸດທີ່ເປັນທີ່ຮັກຫອມຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ຫາຍສາບສູນໄປນັ້ນໄປໃຫ້.

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ແປກໃຈຫຽັງເລີຍ ທີ່ເຫັນທ່ານໄດ້ເອົາບາດກ້າວທີ່ວ່ານີ້,”

ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງ ຫຼັງຈາກຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ໄດ້ເປັນປະທານໃນພິທີ ໃນລັດຮາວາຍ ທີ່ຮັບເອົາຊາກກະດູກ

55 ຊຸດ ທີ່ກັບຄືນສູ່ຜືນແຜ່ນດິນຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານເພັນສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບການຄ້ຳປະກັນ ຈາກທ່ານກິມ ໃນຂະນະທີ່

ມີກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາວ່າຈະສົ່ງຊາກກະດູກຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກ

ຂອງພວກປ້ອງກັນຊາດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນສົງຄາມໃນປີ 1950-53 ນັ້ນ ຄືນໃຫ້

ສະຫະລັດ. ມີທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນ ປະມານ 7,700 ຄົນ ໄດ້ມີຊື່ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີຫາຍສາບສູນ ຈາກສົງຄາມນີ້ ແລະມີຊາກກະດູກຂອງປະມານ 5,300 ຄົນ ທີ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ ຍັງຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນ

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ທ່ານເພັນສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບາງຄົນຍັງເອີ້ນ ສົງຄາມເກົາຫຼີນີ້ວ່າ ເປັນສົງຄາມທີ່ຖືກລືມ,

ແຕ່ ໃນມື້ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ບັນດາວິລະບຸລຸດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກລືມ

ຈັກເທື່ອ. ມື້ນີ້ ລູກຫຼານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກຳລັງກັບຄືນບ້ານ.”

ຊາກກະດູກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຖືກສົ່ງໄປຍັງ ໜ່ວຍງານພິສູດຫຼັກງານຂອງ ກະຊວງ

ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ POW/MIA ເພື່ອລະບຸໂຕເຈົ້າຂອງຊາກກະດູກ ວ່າແມ່ນຂອງຜູ້ໃດ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ບອກວີໂອເອວ່າ

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເກືອບວ່າບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນໃດໆ ທີ່ຈະພິສູດວ່າແມ່ນຜູ້ໃດເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ

ຊາກກະດູກອັນໃດ ແລະວ່າຂັ້ນຕອນການດຳເນີນງານນີ້ ອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາເປັນ

ຫຼາຍໆເດືອນ ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍເປັນປີ ຈຶ່ງຈະເສັດສິ້ນ.

ໄດ້ມີບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ 17 ປະເທດ ໄປຕໍ່ສູ້ຊ່ອຍເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໃນສົງຄາມດັ່ງກ່າວ.

U.S. President Donald Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for transferring presumed remains of soldiers killed in the Korean War and said he looks forward to meeting with Kim soon.



"Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong Un for keeping your word & starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen! I am not at all surprised that you took this kind of action," Trump tweeted late Wednesday.



His comments came hours after Vice President Mike Pence presided over a ceremony in the state of Hawaii marking the repatriation of the 55 sets of remains to U.S. soil.



Pence said Trump secured a commitment from Kim during their June summit to return the remains of U.S. service members who were killed in the 1950-53 war. About 7,700 U.S. soldiers are listed as missing from the conflict, and 5,300 of the remains are believed to still be in North Korea.



"Some have called the Korean War the forgotten war," Pence said. "But today we prove these heroes were never forgotten. Today our boys are coming home."



The remains are being sent to Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for forensic analysis in order to try to determine their identities.



A U.S. defense official told VOA that North Korea has provided almost no information to help identify the individuals, and that the process could take months or years to complete.



A total of 17 United Nations member countries fought on behalf of South Korea during the war.