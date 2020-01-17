ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ແລ​ະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ ໃນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ ໂດຍ​ອະ​ດີດ​ເພື່ອນຮ່ວມ​ງານຂອງ​ທະ​ນາຍຄວາມສ່ວນ​ໂຕປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳໄດ້​ຮູ້​ເລື້ອງ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັ​ມ​ທີ່ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ເລີ້ມການສືບ​ສວນ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ອາດ​ຈະ ເປັນຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໂອ​ກາດ ​ໃນການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ.

ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫານີ້​ແມ່ນມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍທ່ານ​ແລ​ຟ ພາ​ຣ​ນາ​ສ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ໃນ​ການ ສົ່ງເງິນບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກຂອງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ມາ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣໍ​າ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຂີ້ ​ຕົວະໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ. ລາວ​ອາດພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມເຮັດ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ລອງ​ເພື່ອ​ໂຕ​ລາວ​ເອງ.”

ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ສເຕັບ​ຟາ​ນີ ກ​ຣິ​ສ​ແຮ​ມ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ວ່າ ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ພາ​ຣ​ນາ​ສ ມາ​ຈາກ “ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໂຕ​ອອກ​ມາຈາກ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດທາງ​ອາ​ຍາຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ ແລະ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດິ້ນ​ລົນເພື່ອຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນການທີ່​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ.”

ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງປະ​ທາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ ໃນການ​ໃຊ້ອຳ​ນາດ​ໄປໃນ​ທາງ​ຜິດ ແລະ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ລັດ​ຖະສະ​ພາ​ໂດຍ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ.

ໃນການໃຫ້ສຳ​ພາດ​ກັ​ບອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ພາ​ຣ​ນາ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ຮູ້ດີໃນ​ຄວາ​ມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ ທ່ານ​ຣູ​ດີ ຈູ​ລີ​ອາ​ນີ ເພື່ອ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້ຢູເຄ​ຣນ ​ເລີ້ມການ​ສືບ​ສວນ ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຸດ​ຂອງພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດຄືອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ເພື່ອ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດທາງດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ເພືີ່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ນຶ່ງ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົ​າເຈົ້າໄດ້​ເປີດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນເບິ່ງວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ມາ​ຣີ ໂຢ​ວາ​ໂນ​ວິ​ສ ອະ​ດີດ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ກິ​ຢິບ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ຢ່າງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ ກ່ອນ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ຮ້ອງ​ໂຕ​ທ່ານ​ນາງກັບ​ຄືນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢ່າງ​ກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ ​ໃນ​ປີ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ແລະຫຼັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ປົດ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເປັນ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ.



President Donald Trump and members of his administration are disparaging claims by a former associate of his personal attorney that he was fully aware of pressure applied on Ukraine to launch an investigation of a political rival and thus potentially benefit Trump's re-election chances.



The accusations are being made by Lev Parnas, who is under indictment for funneling foreign contributions to U.S. political candidates.



"This is the current hoax," Trump said in the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon. "He's trying to probably make a deal for himself."



Earlier, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, in a statement, said Parnas' allegations come from "a man who is currently out on bail for federal crimes and is desperate to reduce his exposure to prison."



The comments come as the impeachment trial of the president formally began on Thursday after the House of Representatives delivered to the Senate charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress by the president.



In interviews with U.S. news outlets, Parnas said the president was aware of attorney Rudy Giuliani's efforts to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations of one of the top Democratic Party challengers, former Vice President Joe Biden, to benefit Trump politically in his campaign for another term in the White House.



Ukrainian authorities on Thursday said they have opened an investigation into whether Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Kyiv, was illegally spied on before Trump abruptly recalled her last year and then dismissed the envoy.



