ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະບັນດາສະມາຊິກ ໃນຄະນະລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ການກ່າວອ້າງ ໂດຍອະດີດເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຂອງທະນາຍຄວາມສ່ວນໂຕປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ຮູ້ເລື້ອງຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມກົດດັນໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນ ເລີ້ມການສືບສວນຄູ່ແຂ່ງທາງການເມືອງ ແລະອາດຈະ ເປັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ສຳລັບໂອກາດ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ.
ການກ່າວຫານີ້ແມ່ນມີຂຶ້ນໂດຍທ່ານແລຟ ພາຣນາສ ຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ໃນການ ສົ່ງເງິນບໍລິຈາກຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດມາໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງທາງການເມືອງຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາກ່າວຢູ່ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນເລື້ອງຂີ້ ຕົວະໃນປັດຈຸບັນ. ລາວອາດພະຍາຍາມເຮັດການຕໍ່ລອງເພື່ອໂຕລາວເອງ.”
ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານນາງສເຕັບຟານີ ກຣິສແຮມ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການວ່າ ການກ່າວຫາຂອງທ່ານພາຣນາສ ມາຈາກ “ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ຖືກປະກັນໂຕອອກມາຈາກການກະທຳຜິດທາງອາຍາຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ແລະກຳລັງດິ້ນລົນເພື່ອຫລຸດຜ່ອນການທີ່ຈະຖືກຕິດຄຸກ.”
ການໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນດັ່ງກ່າວມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທາທິບໍດີຢ່າງເປັນທາງການໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ສະພາສູງ ໃນການໃຊ້ອຳນາດໄປໃນທາງຜິດ ແລະຂັດຂວາງລັດຖະສະພາໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ.
ໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດກັບອົງການຂ່າວຂອງສະຫະລັດນັ້ນ ທ່ານພາຣນາສ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຮູ້ດີໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງທະນາຍຄວາມ ທ່ານຣູດີ ຈູລີອານີ ເພື່ອກົດດັນໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນ ເລີ້ມການສືບສວນ ນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາຜູ້ທ້າທາຍຄົນສຳຄັນສຸດຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຄືອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ເພື່ອຜົນປະໂຫຍດທາງດ້ານການເມືອງສຳລັບທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານ ເພືີ່ອເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກສະໄໝນຶ່ງຢູ່ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູເຄຣນໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເປີດການສືບສວນເບິ່ງວ່າ ທ່ານນາງມາຣີ ໂຢວາໂນວິສ ອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດປະຈຳກິຢິບ ໄດ້ທຳການສືບລັບຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ກ່ອນທ່ານທຣຳ ຮ້ອງໂຕທ່ານນາງກັບຄືນສະຫະລັດ ຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ ໃນປີແລ້ວນີ້ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນໄດ້ປົດທ່ານນາງອອກຈາກການເປັນເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ.
President Donald Trump and members of his administration are disparaging claims by a former associate of his personal attorney that he was fully aware of pressure applied on Ukraine to launch an investigation of a political rival and thus potentially benefit Trump's re-election chances.
The accusations are being made by Lev Parnas, who is under indictment for funneling foreign contributions to U.S. political candidates.
"This is the current hoax," Trump said in the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon. "He's trying to probably make a deal for himself."
Earlier, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, in a statement, said Parnas' allegations come from "a man who is currently out on bail for federal crimes and is desperate to reduce his exposure to prison."
The comments come as the impeachment trial of the president formally began on Thursday after the House of Representatives delivered to the Senate charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress by the president.
In interviews with U.S. news outlets, Parnas said the president was aware of attorney Rudy Giuliani's efforts to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations of one of the top Democratic Party challengers, former Vice President Joe Biden, to benefit Trump politically in his campaign for another term in the White House.
Ukrainian authorities on Thursday said they have opened an investigation into whether Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Kyiv, was illegally spied on before Trump abruptly recalled her last year and then dismissed the envoy.
Trump aides, according to impeachment investigators, viewe