 ປ. ທຣໍາ ສະເໜີໃຫ້ ເຂດປອດທະຫານ ເປັນບ່ອນພົບປະ ກັບທ່ານກິມ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໄດ້ສະເໜີແນະ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ແຜນ
ການພົບປະກັບຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ຄວນຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນທີ່ເຂດປອດທະຫານ ລະຫວ່າງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂຽນຢູ່ໃນທວິດເຕີວ່າ “ຫຼາຍປະເທດ ກຳລັງຖືກພິຈາລະນາ ເປັນບ່ອນ
ພົບປະ ແຕ່ວ່າຫໍອິດສະຫຼະພາບ ຢູ່ຊາຍແດນຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຈະເປັນທີ່ເໝາະສົມກວ່າ ສຳຄັນ ແລະເປັນບ່ອນຊົງຈຳຕະຫຼອດໄປກວ່າປະເທດທີສາມ? ພຽງແຕ່
ຖາມເທົ່ານັ້ນ!”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຫວັງໄປໃນແງ່ດີ ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ກ່ຽວ
ກັບແຜນການພົບປະກັບທ່ານກິມ ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີການຢືນຢັນເຖິງກຳນົດເວລາທີ່ແນ່ນອນ
ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ຫຼືຕົ້ນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ຫຼັງຈາການສົນທະນາກັບທ່ານມູນ ແລະນາຍົກ
ລັດຖະມົນຕີຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານຊິນໂຊ ອາເບະ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງທວີດເຕີວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ “ໂອ້ລົມເປັນຢ່າງດີ” ກັບ
ທ່ານມູນ ແລະໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ທ່ານອາເບະຊາບ ກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການທີ່ທ່ານຫວັງວ່າ ຈະມີກອງ
ປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດກັບທ່ານກິມນັ້ນ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳສະຫະລັດທີ່ສຳຄັນໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຫວັງໄປໃນແງ່ດີຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ການເປັນ
ປໍລະປັກມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ ຢູ່ແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີກຳລັງໃກ້ແບບທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍ ມີມາກ່ອນ
ທີ່ຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງ.
ໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທ່ານກິມໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຄົນທຳອິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າໄປໃນ
ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຂ້າມຊາຍແດນເພື່ອຈັບມືຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ທ່ານ
ມູນ ແຈ-ອິນ.
ຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງເຫັນພ້ອມທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດງານໄປສູ່ການກຳຈັດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍທັງໝົດຈາກແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ ແລະໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ການເຈລະຈາ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ສົງຄາມເກົາຫຼີ ສິ້ນ
ສຸດລົງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ.
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໃນອະດີດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ກໍໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການ
ນິວເຄລຍຂອງຕົນ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໄປເຖິງທີ່ສຸດ. ເວລາມີການຖາມວ່າ ຄວາມໝັ້ນ
ໝາຍຂອງພຽງຢາງເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນບໍ່ເທື່ອນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາກ່່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະ
ບໍ່ເຮັດຫລິ້ນ.”
ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງອຶນ ວາງແຜນ
ທີ່ຈະເຊີນບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ແລະນັກຂ່າວຈາກໂຊລ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ໄປສັງເກດການ
ເວລາພຽງຢາງປິດບ່ອນທົດລອງນິວເຄລຍຂອງຕົນລົງໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພານີ້.
U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Monday that a planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un be held in the Demilitarized zone between the North and South Korea.
"Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!" the president wrote on Twitter.
[[embed tweet: https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/990928644100034561 ]]
Trump expressed optimism this weekend about the planned meeting with Kim, tentatively scheduled for May or early June, following conversations Saturday with Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Trump tweeted he had a "very good talk" with Moon and updated Abe on plans for his anticipated summit with Kim.
Key U.S. leaders have expressed growing optimism that decades of hostility on the Korean Peninsula are closer than ever to coming to an end.
Friday, Kim became the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea, when he crossed the border to shake the hand of South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
The two leaders agreed to work toward removing all nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula and vowed to pursue talks that would bring a formal end to the Korean War.
North Korea has in the past made similar commitments about its nuclear program, but failed to follow through. Asked whether Pyongyang's commitment is real this time, Trump said, "We're not going to get played."
On Sunday, South Korean officials said Kim Jong Un plans to invite experts and journalists from Seoul and the United States to observe when Pyongyang shuts down its nuclear test site in May.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ