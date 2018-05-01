 ປ. ທຣໍາ ສະເໜີໃຫ້ ເຂດປອດທະຫານ ເປັນບ່ອນພົບປະ ກັບທ່ານກິມ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ​ ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີແນະ ໃ​ນວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ ແຜນ

ການ​ພົບ​ປະກັບຜູ້ນຳ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ​ ອຶ​ນ ຄວນຈະ​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ທີ່​ເຂດ​ປອດ​ທະຫານ ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ​ແລະ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ຂຽນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ “ຫຼາຍ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ກຳລັງ​ຖືກ​ພິຈາລະນາ ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ

ພົບ​ປະ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຫໍອິດສະຫຼະພາບ ຢູ່​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ແລະ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ຈະເປັນ​ທີ່​ເໝາະສົມ​ກວ່າ ສຳຄັນ ​ແລະ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ຊົງ​ຈຳ​ຕະຫຼອດ​ໄປ​ກວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ​ສາມ? ພຽງ​ແຕ່​

ຖາມ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ!”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມຫວັງໄປໃນແງ່ດີ ໃນ​ທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ກ່ຽວ

​ກັບ​ແຜນການພົບປະ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ກິມ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນມີການ​ຢືນຢັນເຖິງກຳນົດ​ເວລາທີ່ແນ່ນອນ

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດສະພາ ຫຼື​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ມິຖຸນາ ຫຼັງ​ຈາ​ການ​ສົນທະນາ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ມູນ ​ແລະ​ນາຍົກ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ​ທ່ານ​ຊິນ​ໂຊ ອາ​ເບະ.

ປະທານາ​ທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງທວີດເຕີວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ “ໂອ້ລົມເປັນຢ່າງ​ດີ” ກັບ

​ທ່ານ​ມູນ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ທ່ານ​ອາ​ເບະຊາບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ແຜນການ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ ຈະ​ມີ​ກອງ

​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ກິມນັ້ນ.

ບັນດາ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ສະຫະລັດ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນ​ໄດ້ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມຫວັງໄປໃນແງ່​ດີຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ການ​ເປັນ

ປໍລະປັກມາ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ຫຼາຍທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ ​ຢູ່​ແຫຼມ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ກຳລັງ​ໃກ້ແບບ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ ມີມາ​ກ່ອນ

ທີ່​ຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດລົງ.

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທ່ານ​ກິມ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ຄົນ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່​ໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າໄປ​ໃນ

​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ​ເວລາ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ເພື່ອ​ຈັບ​ມື​ຂອງ​ປະທານ​າທິບໍດີ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ທ່ານ

ມູນ ​ແຈ-ອິນ.

ຜູ້ນຳ​ທັງສອງ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມທີ່​ຈະ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ກຳຈັດອາວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍທັງ​ໝົດ​ຈາກແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ ​ແລະໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ​ຈະ​ສືບຕໍ່ການເຈລະຈາ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້​ສົງຄາມ​ເກົາຫຼີ ສິ້ນ

ສຸດລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ.

​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໃນອະດີດທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ກໍໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່​ຄ້າຍຄື​ກັນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໂຄງການ

​ນິວ​ເຄລຍຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ແຕ່​ບໍ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໄປເຖິງທີ່ສຸດ. ​ເວລາມີການ​ຖາມ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ

​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ບໍ່​ເທື່ອ​ນີ້ ປະ​ທານາ​ທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາກ່່າວວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ

​ບໍ່​ເຮັດ​ຫລິ້ນ.”

ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ​ອຶນ ວາງ​ແຜນ​

ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຊີນ​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວຊານ ​ແລະ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຈາກ​ໂຊ​ລ ​ແລະ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ໄປ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ

​ເວລາ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ປິດ​ບ່ອນ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍຂອງຕົນລົງ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດສະພາ​ນີ້.



U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Monday that a planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un be held in the Demilitarized zone between the North and South Korea.



"Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!" the president wrote on Twitter.



[[embed tweet: https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/990928644100034561 ]]



Trump expressed optimism this weekend about the planned meeting with Kim, tentatively scheduled for May or early June, following conversations Saturday with Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



Trump tweeted he had a "very good talk" with Moon and updated Abe on plans for his anticipated summit with Kim.



Key U.S. leaders have expressed growing optimism that decades of hostility on the Korean Peninsula are closer than ever to coming to an end.



Friday, Kim became the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea, when he crossed the border to shake the hand of South Korean President Moon Jae-in.



The two leaders agreed to work toward removing all nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula and vowed to pursue talks that would bring a formal end to the Korean War.



North Korea has in the past made similar commitments about its nuclear program, but failed to follow through. Asked whether Pyongyang's commitment is real this time, Trump said, "We're not going to get played."



On Sunday, South Korean officials said Kim Jong Un plans to invite experts and journalists from Seoul and the United States to observe when Pyongyang shuts down its nuclear test site in May.