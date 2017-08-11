ປ. ທຣຳ ເອົາທ່າທີແຂງຂຶ້ນ ໃນການຕັດສິນໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ທະວີ​ຄວາມ​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

​ການ​ຕັດສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານຕໍ່​ເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ພຽງ

​ຢາງລິ​ເລີ່​ມ​ເສິກສົງຄາມ “ຫຼາຍຢ່າງ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ກັບ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ ແບບ​ທີ່ພວກ​ເຂົາບໍ່​ເຄີຍ

​ຄິດ​ໄວ້​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້.”

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຕືອນຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍໃຫ້​

ແກ່​ອຳນາດ​ການ​ປົກຄອງ ​ຄອມ​ມູນິສ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ “ດ້ວຍໄຟ​ແລະ​ກຳລັງ​ ແບບທີ່​ໂລກ

​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ເຫັນ ມາ​ກ່ອນ” ຍ້ອນ​ໂຄງການ​ພັດທະນາ ​ອາວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍ ຂອງ​ ປະ​ເທດດັ່ງ

ກ່າວນັ້ນ ບາງທີ​ອາດ “ບໍ່​ແຮງພໍ.”

​ເມື່ອ​ມີ​ການ​ຖາມ​ວ່າ ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ຈະ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໄປ​ກວ່າ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ​ທຣຳກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ

ຂ່າວ ​ທີ່​ບ່ອນ​ຕີ​ກັອຟ ໃນເມືອງ Bedminster ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ນິວ​ເຈີ​ຊີ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​

ເຫັນ​ເອງ ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ຄວນ​ຈະ​ປັບປຸງ​ຕົວ​ເອງ ​ໃຫ້​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ ຫຼືຖ້າ​ບໍ່​ດັ່ງນັ້ນ​ພວກ​ເຂົາກໍ

​ຈະ​ມີ​ບັນຫາ ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ບາງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ປະສົບ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂລກ.”

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ​ຫຼັງຈາກ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ຕົນ​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ແຜນການ​ຂັ້ນສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ 4 ລູກ ​ໄປ

​ໃສ່​ທະ​ເລຢູ່​ນອກ​ແຄມ​ຝັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເກາະ​ກວາ​ມ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ໃນ

ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຫຼ້າສຸດ ຢູ່​ໃນສົງຄາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າລະຫວ່າງ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ແລະ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ.

ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຢູ່​ພິທີ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ກາລີ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ

ປະ​ເທດ​ສະຫະລັດທ່ານ Jim Mattis ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ​ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ແນ​ໃສ່​ດ້ານ​ການ

​ທູດ ​ແຕ່​ມັນ​ເປັນຄວາມ​ຮັບຜິດຊອບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານທີ່​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ກຽມໄວ້ກ່ຽວ​ກັບທາງ​ເລືອກ​

ດ້ານ​ທະຫານ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້ໃນ​ກໍລະນີ​ທີ່​ເກີດສົງຄາມ​ກັບ​ເກົາ

ຫຼີ​ເໜືອຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ເລືອກທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຈະ​ເປັນຄວາມ​ຫາ​ຍະ​ນະ​” ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ Mattis ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳວ່າ ​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ ກຳລັງ

ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ແລະ​ທ່ານກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ຕ້ອງການ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້ມັນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ

​ໃນ​ເວລາ​ນີ້.”

​ໃນ​ການ​ປະກາດ​ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດ​ຫຼາຍຜິດ​ປົກກະຕິ ກອງທັບ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອກ່າວ​ໃນ ​

ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ນຶ່ງເວລາອາທິດ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ຍື່ນ​ແຜນການ ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ກິມຈົງ

ອຸນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ Hwasong-12 ຜ່ານ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ​ໄປຍັງ​ເກາະ

​ກວາ​ມ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງຫ່າງ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ທາງ​ທິດ​ໃຕ້ 3,300 ຫຼັກກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ນັ້ນ.

ນາຍ​ພົນ Kim Rak Gyom ຜູ້​ບັນຊາ​ການ​ກຳລັງ​ຈະ​ຫຼວດຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ເກົາຫຼີ​

ເໜືອ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງການ​ຂ່າວ​ສູນ​ກາງ ຂອງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ວ່າ ທາງກອງທັບຈະ​

“ລໍຖ້າຟັງ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ນີ້ຢູ່.”

ອົງການ​ຂ່າວ​ ຂອງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ແຜນການ​ນີ້ ຈະ​ມີ

ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ​ລັດສະໝີ​ປານ​ກາງ 4 ລູກ ​ໄປ​ໃສ່​ນ່ານນ້ຳ ລະຫວ່າງ 30 ຫາ

40 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດຫ່າງ​ຈາກ​ເກາະ​ກວາ​ມ “​ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ສັນຍານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄຳ​ເຕືອນທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ

​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ສະຫະລັດ.”

U.S. President Donald Trump stiffened his resolve against North Korea Thursday, saying that if Pyongyang initiates warfare "things will happen to them like they never thought possible."



Trump said that his earlier warning to inflict "fire and fury" on the reclusive communist regime for its nuclear weapons development program perhaps "wasn't tough enough."



Asked what would be tougher, Trump told reporters at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, "You'll see. ... North Korea better get their act together, or they're going to be in trouble like few nations ever have been in trouble in this world."



Trump spoke hours after North Korea said it is finalizing a plan to launch a salvo of four ballistic missiles to the waters off the shores of the U.S. territory of Guam, Pyongyang's latest provocation in the war of words between it and Washington.



Later Thursday at an event in California, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the United States is focused on diplomacy, but it is his responsibility to have military options ready "should they be needed" in the event of a war with North Korea -- an option he said "would be catastrophic."



Mattis stressed, however, that diplomatic efforts were gaining traction. "I want to stay right there, right now," he added.



In an unusually detailed announcement, North Korea's military said Thursday that within a week it would hand the regime's leader, Kim Jong Un, a plan to fire Hwasong-12 missiles over Japan toward Guam, 3,300 kilometers to the south.



General Kim Rak Gyom, the commander of the North's strategic rocket forces, told the state-run KCNA news agency the military would "wait for his order."



North Korea's state media has said that under the plan four intermediate-range missiles would be fired into waters 30-40 km (18-25 miles) from Guam "to signal a crucial warning to the United States."



Guam residents said Friday they were anxious but overall "unworried" by missile threats from North Korea.



Friday, South Korea's presidential office said that South Korea's chief of national security, Chung Eui-Yong, and his U.S. counterpart H.R. McMaster reaffirmed their close cooperation on North Korean issues.



Chung and McMaster had a telephone conversation to discuss North Korea, presidential spokesman Park Su-hyun said.



Mixed signals



Until Trump's latest remarks, Washington had sent mixed signals to the world this week in its effort to thwart North Korea's nuclear weapons development in the aftermath of a new round of sanctions unanimously approved last weekend by the United Nations Security Council.



Trump had vowed to attack North Korea, if it continues to threaten the United States, with a "fire and fury like the world has never seen," and Mattis said Pyongyang risks annihilation with military action. But Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said "Americans should sleep well at night and have no concerns about this particular rhetoric of the last few days."



World stock markets, averse to the uncertainty of the standoff, slid for the second day in a row on Thursday, with stock indexes in Asia, Europe and the United States all falling a fraction of a percentage point or, at some exchanges, more than one percent.



General Kim said that "sound dialogue" is not possible with Trump, calling him a man "bereft of reason" and that "only absolute force can work on him." He described Trump's "fire and fury" threat as "a load of nonsense."



Mattis said Thursday that Trump was "just showing the concern he has, that is shared, obviously, globally."



If North Korea carries out the missile launch aimed toward Guam, the U.S. could attempt to shoot down the missiles. It has six Aegis ballistic missile defense ships in the region capable of targeting North Korean missiles. But if Pyongyang were to launch the four missiles simultaneously, it could make it harder to shoot down all of them.



Firing the missiles over Japan would ratchet up North Korea's military adventurism. Its test missiles in recent months, launched at a very high angle, have landed in waters off Japan, although within its economic zone.



'Stern and strong response'



If the North carries out its missile launch plan aimed near Guam, South Korea said it would draw a "stern and strong" response from Washington and Seoul.



Japan Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told parliament that a North Korean missile attack on Guam would constitute a Japanese national emergency, saying it would imperil Japan's existence as a nation.



The threats and counterthreats between Pyongyang and Washington have occurred this week in the days after the U.N. Security Council imposed new, more stringent sanctions on North Korea. The new penalties are intended to reduce Pyongyang's income from exported goods and labor by at least $1 billion -- one-third of its current annual earnings -- in an effort to end its nuclear weapons development.



The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency concluded in the past month that North Korea has now miniaturized a nuclear warhead capable of being attached to an intercontinental missile. If Pyongyang does have such capability, it would make North Korea the world's ninth full-fledged nuclear power.



Mattis, in a statement Wednesday, said North Korea "should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people." He said North Korea "must choose to stop isolating itself and stand down its pursuit of nuclear weapons."



He warned that the United States and its allies "now possess the most precise, rehearsed and robust defensive and offensive capabilities on earth," and that any North Korean military operation "will continue to be grossly overmatched by ours."



Mattis' vow came hours after Trump declared in a Twitter comment that the U.S. nuclear arsenal "is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before."