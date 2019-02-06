ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດຄັ້ງທີ 2 ຂອງທ່ານໃນແລງວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ, ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ວາງນະໂຍບາຍອອກມາ ຊຶ່ງຮວມ
ທັງການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທັງສອງພັກຝ່າຍ ຮ່ວມມືກັນ ແລະສາມັກຄີກັນ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານ
ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວຕຳໜິສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ “ການສືບສວນສອບສວນຂອງພັກດຽວທີ່ໄຮ້
ສາລະນັ້ນ” ແລະຢືນການແບບເດັດດ່ຽວ ໃນການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີກຳແພງຢູ່ຕາມ
ຊາຍແດນທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ. ນັກຂ່າວປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ແພັສຊີ ວີດາ
ຄູສວາຣາ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ
ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຕາມທຳນຽມ, ທ່ານທຣຳ ແມ່ນກ່າວເຖິງຜົນສຳເລັດທີ່ເປັນລາຍການອັນຍາວຢຽດ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດ ຢູ່ແຫ່ງຫົນໃດທີ່ຈະສາມາດ
ແຂ່ງຂັນກັບອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້.”
ແຕ່ວ່າ ພໍບໍ່ດົນ ເລື້ອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງກໍປະກົດອອກມາຢູ່ແຖວໜ້າໝູ່ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບັນຫາ
ທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ສູ້ຢັນກັນກັບພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ສືບຕໍ່ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງ
ຂອງທ່ານເພື່ອເອົາງົບປະມານ 5 ພັນ 7 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາໄປສ້າງກຳແພງ.
ທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ໃນອະດີດ, ຜູ້ຄົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງນີ້ ແມ່ນລົງ
ຄະແນນສຽງສະໜັບສະໜຸນການສ້າງກຳແພງ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ກຳແພງທີ່ເໝາະສົມນັ້ນ
ບໍ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນເລີຍ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນໄດ້ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນ.”
ກຳແພງແມ່ນເປັນເຊື້ອເພີງກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດມີການປິດລັດຖະບານບາງສ່ວນລົງ ເປັນເວລາ
35 ມື້. ຖ້າຫາກວ່າບໍ່ມີການຕົກລົງກັນໄດ້ ພາຍໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ 15 ນີ້, ການປິດລັດ
ຖະບານອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າເກີດຂຶ້ນອີກ.
ທ່ານ Todd L. Belt ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອດຈ໌ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້
ອັນໃດເລີຍແກ່ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໄດ້ຍິນ. ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສະເໜີໃດໆ
ເລີຍ, ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ສະເໜີການປະໜິປະນອມໃດໆ. ຂ້າເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເພິ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້
ຜູ້ໃດຫຍັບເຂົ້າໃກ້ການຫາທາງແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາເລີຍ.”
ສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາທີ່ເປັນແມ່ຍິງສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ພາກັນໃສ່ຊຸດສີຂາວ
ເພື່ອເປັນຂີດໝາຍເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງແມ່ຍິ່ງຮຽກຮ້ອງເອົາສິດທິໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ
ທີ່ນຳໄປສູ່ການເຮັດໃຫ້ແມ່ຍິງມີສິດໃນການປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງນັ້ນ.
ຜູ້ຄົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຕົບມືໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ນອກຈາກ
ຕອນທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ມີການຍຸຕິຂໍ້ຂັດແຍ້ງຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນ, ແລະຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ
ນຶ່ງສັດຕະວັດ ຫຼັງຈາກການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິ່ງທີ່ພາໃຫ້ແມ່ຍິງມີສິດ
ໃນປ່ອນບັດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ມີແມ່ຍິງເປັນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງໃນລັດຖະສະພາ.
ສ່ວນນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດນັ້ນ, ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ສະແດງການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ
ຕໍ່ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລະບອບການປົກຄອງໃນເວເນຊູເອລາ ແລະ ທ່ານກ່າວຢ່າງ
ທະນົງໃຈເຖິງຜົນສຳເລັດຂອງທ່ານ ຊຶ່ງຮວມມີສົງຄາມການຄ້າກັບຈີນ, ການຖອນຕົວ
ຂອງສະຫະລັດອອກຈາກສົນທິສັນຍານິວເຄລຍກັບຣັດເຊຍ, ການຜ່ອນຄາຍຄວາມ
ເຄັ່ງຕຶງກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະການສືບຕໍ່ທຳການກົດດັນຕໍ່ອີຣ່ານ.
ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ວາງອົງປະກອບຂອງນະໂຍບາຍຂອງສອງພັກເຫັນພ້ອມນຳກັນ
ອອກມາເຊັ່ນເພີ້ມການກໍ່ສ້າງໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານ, ຈ່າຍໃຫ້ເງິນເດືອນແກ່ຜູ້ທີ່ລາພັກ
ຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນທາງຄອບຄົວ, ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄ່າປິ່ນປົວດູແລສຸຂະພາບ, ກຳຈັດ HIV
ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຊື້ອໄວຣັສທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເກີດໂຣກ AIDS, ແລະໂຣກມະເຮງຂອງພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ.
ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ພັກດັນບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບພວກທີ່ເປັນພື້ນຖານທາງການເມືອງ
ຂອງເພິ່ນ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງກົດໝາຍຂອງການເກືອດຫ້າມທຳແທ້ງເດັກທາລົກທີ່ມີອາຍຸ
ໃຫ້ຈະຄອດ, ແລະໄດ້ປະນາມການສືບສວນເລື້ອງການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດລະຫວ່າງ
ໜ່ວຍໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກັບຣັດເຊຍໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2016
ທີ່ອາດມີນັ້ນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກວ່າມັນຈະມີສັນຕິພາບ ແລະກົດໝາຍ, ກໍບໍ່
ໃຫ້ມີສົງຄາມ ແລະການສືບສວນສອບສວນຢູ່.”
In his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, U.S. PresidentDonald Trump laid out an agenda that included calls of bipartisan cooperation and unity. But he also slammed what he called "ridiculous partisan investigations" and stood firm on his demand for a wall along the country's southern border. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.
President Trump broke with tradition andbegan his State of the Unionspeech without waiting to be introduced by the Democratic speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, with whom he clashed with in recent weeks.
President Donald Trump
"We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution."
As is the norm, Trump gave a long list of achievements.
President Donald Trump
"There's nothing anywhere in the world that can compete with America."
But immigration soon came to the forefront, an issue Trump is fighting with Democrats, who continue to deny his demand for $5.7 billion border-wall funding.
President Donald Trump
"In the past, most of the people in this room voted for a wall -- but the proper wall never got built. I will get it built."
The wall feud partially closed the government for 35 days. If no deal is reached by February 15, another government shutdown looms.
Todd L. Belt, George Washington University
"He didn't give the Democrats anything that they wanted to hear. He didn't make any offers, he didn't propose any compromises. I don't think he moved anyone any closer towards a solution."
Female lawmakers of the Democratic party wore white to mark the suffragette movement that lead to women's right to vote.
Most of them did not clap during the speech, except when Trump extended an olive branch ((offered to end disagreement)), and noted that a century after suffragette, a record number of women are serving in Congress.
"USA, USA, USA"
On Foreign policy, Trump expressed support for regime change in Venezuela, and touted what he considered his successes, including the trade war with China, the U.S. withdrawal from a nuclear treaty with Russia, the reduction of tensions with North Korea, and the continuing pressure on Iran.
Trump outlined elements of a bipartisan agenda such as boosting infrastructure, givingpaid family leave, lowering the cost of healthcare, eradicating HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, and childhood cancer. But he also pushed for issues important to his political base, including legislation prohibiting late-term abortions, and slammed the investigation into possible collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.
President Donald Trump
"If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation."
Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost a bid in November to be Georgia's governor, delivered the Democratic response, highlighting access to voting rights.
Stacey Abrams, Democratic response
"We must reject the cynicism that says allowing every eligible vote to be cast and counted is a power grab."
From marriage equality,healthcare, toconfronting racism,Abrams laid out her party's agenda.
Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, political analyst
"I think it sent a message that this is the Democratic Party of today, a woman, a woman of color, a woman who comes not from the politician class."
Another notable moment, possibly the first in a State of the Union address, lawmakers breaking out in song…
Natsound: Happy Birthday
