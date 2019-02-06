ໃນການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ 2 ຂອງ​ທ່ານໃນ​ແລງວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ວາງ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ອອກ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ

​ທັງການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທັງ​ສອງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ ​ຮ່ວມ​ມືກັນ ​ແລະ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີ​ກັນ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ທ່ານ

​ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວຕຳ​ໜິສິ່ງ​ທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ຂອງ​ພັກດຽວທີ່ໄຮ້

​ສາ​ລະ​ນັ້ນ” ແລະ​ຢືນ​ການແບບ​ເດັດ​ດ່ຽວ​ ໃນ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ກຳ​ແພງ​ຢູ່ຕາມ​

ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ປະ​ຈຳທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ແພັ​ສ​ຊີ ວີ​ດາ​

ຄູ​ສວາ​ຣາ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ​ຈະ​ນຳມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​

ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຕາມທຳ​ນຽມ, ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ແມ່ນ​ກ່າວເຖິງ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ລາຍ​ການ​ອັນ​ຍາວ​ຢຽດ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ມີ​ສິ່ງ​ໃດ ຢູ່​ແຫ່ງ​ຫົນ​ໃດທີ່ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​

ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ກັບ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ໄດ້.”

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ​ພໍບໍ່​ດົນ ເລື້ອງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງກໍ​ປະ​ກົດອອກ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ແຖວ​ໜ້າໝູ່ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບັນ​ຫາ

ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳໄດ້​ສູ້ຢັນ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂ​ມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທີ່ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ

ຂອງ​ທ່ານເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ງົບ​ປະ​ມານ 5 ພັນ 7 ຮ້ອຍ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາໄປ​ສ້າງ​ກຳ​ແພງ.



ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ອະ​ດີດ, ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ລົງ

​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ກຳ​ແພງ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ ກຳ​ແພງ​ທີ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ​ນັ້ນ

ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນເລີຍ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ກຳ​ແພງ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ເພີງກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ມີ​ການ​ປິດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານບາງ​ສ່ວນ​ລົງ ເປັນເວ​ລາ

35 ມື້. ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ​ບໍ່​ມີການ​ຕົກ​ລົງກັນ​ໄດ້ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ພາ 15 ນີ້, ການ​ປິດ​ລັດ

​ຖະ​ບານອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອີກ.

ທ່ານ​ Todd L. Belt ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຈອ​ດຈ໌ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້

ອັນ​ໃດ​ເລີຍແກ່ພັກ​ເດ​ໂ​ມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທີ່ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກໄດ້​ຍິນ. ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໃດໆ

ເລີຍ, ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ການ​ປະ​ໜິ​ປະ​ນອມ​ໃດໆ​. ຂ້າ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ເພິ່ນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້

​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ຫຍັບ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃກ້ການ​ຫາ​ທາງແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາເລີຍ.”

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ລັດ​ຖະສະ​ພາ​ທີ່​ເປັນແມ່​ຍິງສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ເດ​ໂ​ມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ​ພາ​ກັນໃສ່​ຊຸດ​ສີ​ຂາວ

ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝ​າຍ​ເຖິງການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງແມ່​ຍິ່ງ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ເອົາສິດທິ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ

ທີ່​ນຳໄປ​ສູ່ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ມີສິດ​ໃນ​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງນັ້ນ.



ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຕົບ​ມືໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສຢູ່​ນັ້ນ, ນອກຈາກ

ຕອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ຂໍ້​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ຊຶ່ງ​ກັນ​ແລະ​ກັນ​, ແລະ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ

​ນຶ່ງສັດ​ຕະ​ວັດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງພວກແມ່​ຍິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ແມ່​ຍິງມີ​ສິດ

​ໃນ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້ມີແມ່​ຍິງ​ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ເຂົ້າ​ກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ.

ເຊີນ​ຊົມວີ​ດິ​ໂອ: ​ການ​ແຕກ​ແຍກກັນ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ສ​ຫລ

ສ່ວນນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ

​ຕໍ່ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ບອບ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ໃນ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ແລະ ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຢ່າງ​

ທະ​ນົງ​ໃຈເຖິງ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ​ມີ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ກັບ​ຈີນ, ການ​ຖອນ​ຕົວ

ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ, ການຜ່ອນ​ຄາຍ​ຄວາມ

​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ກັບ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ແລະ​ການສືບ​ຕໍ່​ທຳ​ການກົດ​ດັນຕໍ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ວາງອົງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ສອງ​ພັກເຫັນ​ພ້ອມນຳ​ກັນ

ອອກມາເຊັ່ນ​ເພີ້ມການກໍ່​ສ້າງໂຄງ​ລ່າງພື້ນ​ຖານ, ຈ່າຍໃຫ້​ເງິນເດືອນ​ແກ່ຜູ້​ທີ່​ລາ​ພັກ

​ຍ້ອນ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທາງ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ, ຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄ່າ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ດູ​ແລ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ, ກຳ​ຈັດ HIV

ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ທີ່​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດໂຣກ AIDS, ແລະ​ໂຣກ​ມະ​ເຮງຂອງພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ.

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ພັກ​ດັນ​ບັນ​ຫາທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນສຳ​ລັບພວກ​ທີ່​ເປັນພື້ນ​ຖານ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ

​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວ​ມ​ທັງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງການ​ເກືອດ​ຫ້າມ​ທຳ​ແທ້ງ​ເດັກ​ທາ​ລົກ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​

ໃ​ຫ້​ຈະ​ຄອດ​, ແລະ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ນາມ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນເລື້ອງ​ການ​ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​

ໜ່ວຍ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປີ 2016

ທີ່​ອາດ​ມີນັ້ນ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາທິ​ບໍ​ດີທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ແລະ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ, ກໍບໍ່

ໃຫ້ມີ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ ແລະ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນຢູ່.”

In his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, U.S. PresidentDonald Trump laid out an agenda that included calls of bipartisan cooperation and unity. But he also slammed what he called "ridiculous partisan investigations" and stood firm on his demand for a wall along the country's southern border. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.

"Madam Speaker, the president of the United States."



President Trump broke with tradition andbegan his State of the Unionspeech without waiting to be introduced by the Democratic speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, with whom he clashed with in recent weeks.



President Donald Trump

"We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution."



As is the norm, Trump gave a long list of achievements.



President Donald Trump

"There's nothing anywhere in the world that can compete with America."



But immigration soon came to the forefront, an issue Trump is fighting with Democrats, who continue to deny his demand for $5.7 billion border-wall funding.



President Donald Trump

"In the past, most of the people in this room voted for a wall -- but the proper wall never got built. I will get it built."



The wall feud partially closed the government for 35 days. If no deal is reached by February 15, another government shutdown looms.



Todd L. Belt, George Washington University

"He didn't give the Democrats anything that they wanted to hear. He didn't make any offers, he didn't propose any compromises. I don't think he moved anyone any closer towards a solution."



Female lawmakers of the Democratic party wore white to mark the suffragette movement that lead to women's right to vote.



Most of them did not clap during the speech, except when Trump extended an olive branch ((offered to end disagreement)), and noted that a century after suffragette, a record number of women are serving in Congress.



"USA, USA, USA"



On Foreign policy, Trump expressed support for regime change in Venezuela, and touted what he considered his successes, including the trade war with China, the U.S. withdrawal from a nuclear treaty with Russia, the reduction of tensions with North Korea, and the continuing pressure on Iran.



Trump outlined elements of a bipartisan agenda such as boosting infrastructure, givingpaid family leave, lowering the cost of healthcare, eradicating HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, and childhood cancer. But he also pushed for issues important to his political base, including legislation prohibiting late-term abortions, and slammed the investigation into possible collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.



President Donald Trump

"If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation."



Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost a bid in November to be Georgia's governor, delivered the Democratic response, highlighting access to voting rights.



Stacey Abrams, Democratic response

"We must reject the cynicism that says allowing every eligible vote to be cast and counted is a power grab."



From marriage equality,healthcare, toconfronting racism,Abrams laid out her party's agenda.



Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, political analyst

"I think it sent a message that this is the Democratic Party of today, a woman, a woman of color, a woman who comes not from the politician class."



Another notable moment, possibly the first in a State of the Union address, lawmakers breaking out in song…



Natsound: Happy Birthday