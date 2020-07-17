ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ເຊັນກົດໝາຍສະບັບນຶ່ງ ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຮົງກົງ ແລ້ວກ່າວໂຈມຕີ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຈີນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມານີ້ ໄດ້ລົງນາມໃນກົດໝາຍສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈີນຜູ້ທີ່ບ່ອນທຳລາຍການປົກຄອງຕົນເອງຂອງຮົງກົງ ແລະອອກດຳລັດຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານສະບັບນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອສິ້ນສຸດຖານະການໃຫ້ຖານະພິເສດ ຕໍ່ເຂດປົກຄອງຕົນເອງດັ່ງ ກ່າວຂອງຈີນ. ໃນຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ ທ່ານທຣຳຢາກຈະສະແດງຕົນເອງໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ແຂງກ້າຕໍ່ຈີນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າຄູ່ແຂ່ງດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງທ່ານຄືອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ. ນັກຂ່າວປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ແພດຊີ ວີດາຄຸສວາຣາ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ ຂອງຄະນະລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເພື່ອກົດດັນຈີນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມື້ນີ້ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຊັນກົດໝາຍ ສະບັບນຶ່ງ ແລະດຳລັດຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຈີນຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ມາດຕະການ ກົດຂີ່ຂົ່ມເຫັງປະຊາຊົນຮົງກົງ.”

ກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍເຂດປົກຄອງຕົນເອງຂອງຮົງກົງ ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ບຸກຄົນ ຫຼືອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ດຳເນີນທຸລະກິດກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບນຳການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດສະບັບໃໝ່ ຂອງປັກກິ່ງຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ. ກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງຈະໃຫ້ອຳນາດ ແກ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເພື່ອຍຶດຊັບສິນຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະກີດກັນການເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຫະລັດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານແຊກ ຄຸບເປີ ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຢູ່ສະຖາບັນແອນເທີໄພຣອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ ຊູມ (Zoom) ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄຶດວ່າ ຄະນະລັດຖະບານ ກ່າວໄປວ່າ ອັນນີ້ອາດເປັນສັນຍານທີ່ບອກວ່າ ພວກເຮົາກາຍຈຸດ ຂອງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະໂນ້ມນ້າວໃຫ້ປັກກິ່ງ ຖອຍໄປຈາກຮົງກົງ ແລະບັດນີ້ ຫາກໍຖືກລົງໂທດ ຢ່າງເສຍຫາຍ ສຳລັບພຶດຕິກຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດລົງໄປນັ້ນ.”

ດຳລັດຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ສິ້ນສຸດຖານະການປະຕິບັດແບບພິເສດຕໍ່ຮົງກົງ ຊຶ່ງດຽວນີ້ ຈະຖືກປະຕິບັດຕໍ່ ແບບດຽວກັນກັບຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່.

ໃນສັບປະດານີ້ ຄະນະລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ ຍັງໄດ້ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດໃນການກົດດັນອັງກິດ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດໂທລະຄົມຍັກໃຫຍ່ ຫົວເຫວີຍ ຂອງຈີນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນ ເຄືອຂ່າຍລະບົບ 5G.

ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຕົນເອງໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ແຂງກ້າຕໍ່ຈີນຫຼາຍກວ່າຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ຄືອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນທີ່ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຊຶ່ງຄາດວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກທີ່ຈະລົງແຂ່ງຂັນກັບທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະອາຊີບຂອງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເປັນຂອງຂວັນໃຫ້ແກ່ພັກຄອມມິວນິສຂອງຈີນ ແລະເປັນໄພຫາຍະນະຂອງຄວາມຜິດພາດທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດລົງໄປ.”

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຕຳໜິທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນການກໍ່ສົງຄາມການຄ້າກັບຈີນ ແລະຍັງນຳສະເໜີຕົນເອງເປັນຜູ້ເກັ່ງກ້າຕໍ່ປັກກິ່ງ.

ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈີນ ກຳລັງໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເງິນຫຼາຍພັນລ້ານໂດລາເພື່ອພະຍາ ຍາມຈະເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງເທັກໂນໂລຈີສະໄໝໃໝ່ໃນອະນາຄົດ ໃນຄະນະທີີ່ ພວກເຮົານັ່ງຢູ່ເສີຍໆ ໂດຍເອົານິ້ວໂປ້ປິດຫູຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ຈີນຈະເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແຊກຄ໌ ຄູບເປີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວໄປ.

ທ່ານຄູບເປີ້ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ທັງສອງຝ່າຍແມ່ນອ່ອນແອຢູ່ໃນຂະນະນີ້. ແລະຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າຄຶດວ່າ ແບບເປີດໃຈ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີອາດເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ອ່ອນແອຫຼາຍກວ່າ. ເຈົ້າຮູ້ດີວ່າ ການໄດ້ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດ້ານການຄ້າກັບຈີນ ຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ລົງນາມ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນຜ່ານມານີ້ ແລະຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້ານີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ປົກປ້ອງຕໍ່ບາງສິ່ງທີ່ຕ້ອງການຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີປາກົດວ່າບໍ່ພໍໃຈແທ້ໆເລີຍ ໃນເວລານີ້ ແລະລວມທັງບົດບັນຍັດກ່ຽວກັບການຊື້ສິນຄ້າກະສິກຳ ຊຶ່ງຈະເປັນການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ໂດຍສະເພາະພວກລັດຕ່າງທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແລະໃນລັດທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກກາງຕອນເທິງ.”

ທ່ານທຣຳ ເມື່ອມໍ່ໆມານີ້ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສາຍສຳພັນກັບຈີນໄດ້ “ເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງໜັກ” ຍ້ອນການຮັບມືກັບໂຣກລະບາດຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ແລະວ່າ ທ່ານ “ບໍ່ໄດ້ສົນໃຈ” ໃນການເຈລະຈາກັບຈີນ ກ່ຽວກັບຂັ້ນຕອນທີສອງຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນຈີນກໍວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ບໍລິສັດ Lockheed Martin ຊຶ່ງເປັນບໍລິສັດ ດ້ານການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ອາດໄດ້ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດ ຕໍ່ງົບປະມານ ເພື່ອຍົກລະດັບລູກສອນໄຟ ທີ່ອາດມີມູນຄ່າເຖິງ 620 ລ້ານໂດລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະ ຈີນວາງມາດຕະການລົງ ໂທດ ຕໍ່ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານມາໂກ ຣູບີໂອ ແລະ ທ່ານແທດ ຄຣູສ ທັງສອງທ່ານນີ້ ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີ ວ່າເປັນຜູ້ຕ້ອງຕິຈີນ.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation that slaps sanctions on Chinese officials who undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy, and an executive order that ends preferential treatment to the Chinese special autonomous region. In his remarks, Trump sought to portray himself as tougher on China than his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

President Donald Trump announced his administration’s latest move to pressure China.

(President Donald Trump)

“Today I signed legislation, and an executive order to hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong.”

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act imposes sanctions on people or entities that conduct business with Chinese officials responsible for implementing Beijing’s new national security law in Hong Kong. The legislation also gives the president the power to seize the officials’ assets and block their entry to the U.S.

(Zack Cooper, American Enterprise Institute)) ((Mandatory credit: Zoom)

“I think the administration is saying that this is probably a signal that we're past the point of trying to convince Beijing to back off from Hong Kong, and now just imposing costs on it for the behavior that is taking.”

Trump’s executive order ends preferential treatment for Hong Kong, which will now be treated the same as mainland China.

This week the Trump administration also succeeded in pressuring Britain to remove Chinese telecom giant Huawei from its 5G network.

The president positioned himself as tougher on China than his opponent, Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive candidate running against Trump in the November election.

(President Donald Trump)

“Joe Biden's entire career has been a gift to the Chinese Communist Party and to the calamity of errors that they made.”

Biden has criticized Trump for instigating a trade war with China, and also presents himself as tough on Beijing.

(Joe Biden, presumptive Democratic presidential candidate)

"The Chinese are spending multiple billions of dollars trying to own the technology of the future while we sit with our thumb in our ear."

China will be an important issue in the U.S. election, says Zack Cooper.

(Zack Cooper, American Enterprise Institute)

“Both sides are a bit vulnerable here. And I think, frankly, the president might be more vulnerable. You know the president's got a trade deal with China, which he signed this January, and the trade deal doesn't protect against some of the very things that the president seems to be most upset by right now, and included provisions about agricultural purchases, which are particularly helpful obviously in electorally important states and in the Upper Midwest.”

Trump recently said that relationship with China has been "severely damaged" by Beijing's handling of the pandemic, and that he is “not interested” in talking to China about the second phase of the trade deal.

Meanwhile China is imposing sanctions on American defense firm Lockheed Martin, after Washington approved a potential $620 million upgrade package for missiles to Taiwan, and sanctions against Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, both known to be critical of China.