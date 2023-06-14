ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄ​ປປາກົດໂຕຕໍ່ໜ້າຜູ້ພິພາກສາຂອງສານລັດຖະບານກາງໃນນະ​ຄອນມາຍອາມີ ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ເພື່ອສາລະພາບ​ວ່າບໍ່ຜິດ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ເກັບມ້ຽນເອກະສານລັບດ້ານຄວາມ ໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຫຼາຍສິບສະບັບໄວ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ອອກໄປຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະ ໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງລັດຖະບານທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາເອກະ ສານທັງຫຼາຍກັບຄືນມາ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດຄົນທຳອິດ ທີ່ປະເຊີນກັບຄຳຟ້ອງຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຄະນະຕຸລາການໃຫຍ່ ໃນນະ​ຄອນມາຍອາມີ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາຕໍ່ທ່ານ 37 ກະທົງ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ທ່ານຈັດການນຳເອກະສານລັບດັ່ງກ່າວຢ່າງບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.

ຄຳຟ້ອງນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍ ໃນວັນທີ 9 ມິຖຸນາ ຊຶ່ງແຈ້ງຂໍ້ຫາຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣຳດ້ວຍ 31 ກະ​ທົງ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບ “ຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈໃນການເກັບມ້ຽນ” ຂໍ້ມູນດ້ານການປ້ອງກັນຊາດ, ໃນແຕ່ລະກະທົງນັ້ນ ເທົ່າກັບວ່າ ເອກະສານທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນແຕ່ລະອັນ ທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ໄດ້ເອົາອອກໄປຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄປໄວ້ຢູ່ບ້ານພັກ ມາຣ-ອາ-ລາໂກ (Mar-a-Lago) ແລະໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະສົ່ງເອກະສານຄືນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ໄດ້ຮັບໝາຍເກາະໂຕຂອງສານແລ້ວ ກໍຕາມ.

ຄຳຟ້ອງນັ້ນ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ເອົາເອກະສານລັບໃຫ້ຄົນອື່ນເບິ່ງ ສອງຄັ້ງ ແລະວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ສົບຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດກັບຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຂອງທ່ານ ຊື່ວ່າ ວອລຕ໌ ນາວຕາ (Walt Nauta) ເພື່ອເກັບຮັກສາເອກະສານທັງຫຼາຍໄວ້ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຕົກຢູ່ໃນກຳມືຂອງບັນດານັກສືບສວນ.

“ພວກເຮົາໝັ້ນໃຈແທ້ໆ ທີ່ສາລະພາບວ່າບໍ່ຜິດ” ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານທອດ ແບລນຈ໌ (Todd Blanche) ນຶ່ງໃນທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ທ່ານ​ໂຈນາທັນ ກູດແມນ (Jonathan Goodman).

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຖືກປ່ອຍໂຕ ໂດຍການຮັບຮູ້ດ້ວຍຕົນເອງຕໍ່ເງື່ຶອນໄຂທີ່ວ່າ ຕົນຕ້ອງມາຂຶ້ນສານເມື່ອຖືກຮຽກໂຕ ແລະໄດ້ຖືກສັ່ງບໍ່ໃຫ້ຕິດຕໍ່ສື່ສານກັບ ທ່ານນາວຕາ ແລະພະຍານທັງຫຼາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນຈິງຂອງຄະດີ. ທ່ານນາວຕາ ອະດີດຜູ້ຮັບໃຊ້ ແລະຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ສາລະພາບບໍ່ຜິດ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຫາ 6 ກະ​ທົງ ຂອງການຂັດຂວາງການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ແລະໃຫ້ຄວາມເທັດຕໍ່ບັນດານັກສືບສວນ.

ແຕ່ລະກະທົງຂອງ “ຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈເກັບມ້ຽນ” ຂໍ້ມູນດ້ານການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຈະມີໂທດຈຳຄຸກສູງສຸດເຖິງ 10 ປີ. ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາໃນການຂັດຂວາງຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ ແມ່ນມີໂທດຈຳຄຸກເຖິງ 20 ປີ.

Former President Donald Trump appeared before a federal magistrate in Miami on Tuesday to plead not guilty to charges that he illegally retained dozens of classified national security documents after he left the White House and obstructed government efforts to retrieve them.

Trump became the first former U.S. president to face a federal indictment when a grand jury in Miami last week indicted him on 37 counts in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The indictment, which was unsealed on June 9, charges Trump with 31 counts of “willful retention” of national defense information, each count representing a different document that Trump allegedly took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago and refused to return even after being subpoenaed.

The indictment also alleges that Trump showed classified documents on two occasions to others and that he conspired with an aide, Walt Nauta, to keep the documents out of the hands of investigators.

“We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty,” Todd Blanche, one of Trump’s lawyers, told magistrate judge Jonathan Goodman.

Trump was released on his own recognizance and ordered not to communicate with Nauta and witnesses about the facts of the case. Nauta, a former White House valet and Trump assistant, pleaded not guilty to six counts of obstructing the investigation and lying to investigators.

Each count of “willful retention” of defense information carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The obstruction charges are punishable by up to 20 years.