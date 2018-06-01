ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໄດ້ພົບກັບຄອບຄົວຂອງຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ
ແລະຜູ້ທີ່ລອດຊີວິດມາໄດ້ ຈາກເຫດການຍິງກັນ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມ
ປາຍຊານຕາເຟ (Santa Fe) ໃນລັດເທັກຊັສ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.
ພວກນັກຂ່າວຖືກຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນຄ້າຍໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງ
ສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ນອກນະຄອນຮິວສຕັນ (Houston) ແຕ່ວ່າລາຍລະອຽດຂອງກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ປາກົດອອກມາ.
ທ້າວແຈເຣດ ແບລັກ (Jared Black) ອາຍຸ 17 ປີ, ລູກຊາຍຂອງນາງແພມເມີລາ ສະຕາ
ນິສ (Pamela Stanich) ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນເຫດການຍິງກັນຢູ່ໂຮງ ຮຽນມັດທະຍົມປາຍ
ແຫ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວ. ລາວໄດ້ຂຽນລົງໃນເຟສບຸກວ່າ ທ່ານ ທຣໍາ "ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຈິງໃຈ, ຄວາມເມດຕາ ແລະຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງເປັນໄຍກ່ຽວກັບການເຮັດໃຫ້ໂຮງຮຽນຂອງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດປອດໄພຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ."
ນາງກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ "ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາໂອ້ລົມ ກັບພວກທີ່ລອດຊີວິດມາໄດ້ຈາກເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະກໍຖາມວ່າມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ ແລະເຮັດຈັ່ງໃດຈຶ່ງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງໄດ້. ການປ່ຽນແປງຕ່າງໆແມ່ນກໍາລັງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນດີຂຶ້ນ. ຂອບໃຈ ທ່ານທຣໍາ."
ສ່ວນນາງຣອນດາ ຮາດ (Rhonda Hart) ກໍໄດ້ສູນເສຍລູກສາວອາຍຸ 14 ປີ ທີ່ຊື່ວ່າ
ນາງຄີມເບີລີ ວອນຫ໌ (Kimberly Vaughan) ໃນເຫດການສັງຫານໝູ່ຢູ່ໃນໂຮງຮຽນ
ມັດທະຍົມປາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຊັ່ນກັນ. ລາວກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີວ່າ ລາວໄດ້ສະເໜີທ່ານ
ທຣໍາວ່າ ໃຫ້ພວກນັກລົບເກົ່າມາເຮັດວຽກເປັນຄົນຍາມຢູ່ໃນໂຮງຮຽນຕ່າງໆ. ນາງຮາດ
ເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານທຣໍາຕອບວ່າ "ແລະປະກອບອາວຸດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນບໍ່?" ຊຶ່ງນາງກໍຕອບ
ຄືນວ່າ "ບໍ່" ແຕ່ວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາກໍຍັງ "ສືບຕໍ່ເວົ້າວ່າ" ຕ້ອງປະກອບອາວຸດໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາ
ນາຍຄູອີກຢູ່. ລາວວ່າ "ມັນເໝືອນກັບເວົ້າກັບເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ກໍາລັງຮຽນຍ່າງນີ້ແຫລະ."
ນາງຮາດຍັງບອກອົງການຂ່າວເອພີອີກວ່າ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃຊ້ຄໍາວ່າ "wacky"
ຊຶ່ງແປວ່າແປກປະຫລາດເພື່ອພັນລະນາເຖິງຄົນຍິງປືນ ແລະເສື້ອກັນຝົນໜາທີ່ທ້າວນັ້ນ
ນຸ່ງ. ລາວບອກທ່ານທຣໍາວ່າ "ບາງເທື່ອ ຖ້າຫາກທຸກຄົນສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງ ການບໍລິການ
ປິ່ນປົວທາງໂຣກຈິດ ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະບໍ່ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບແບບນີ້.”
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສຶກສາ ທ່ານນາງ ເບັສຊີ ດີວອສ (Betsy DeVos) ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນ
ວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຂດໂຮງຮຽນເມືອງຊານຕາເຟ (Santa Fe High) ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນ 1
ລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນວຽກງານຟື້ນຟູສະພາບການຄືນ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ໄດ້ມີເຫດການ
ຍິງກັນດັ່ງກ່າວເກີດຂຶ້ນ.
ເຫດຍິງກັນຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມປາຍຊັນຕາເຟ (Santa Fe High) ໃນວັນທີ 18 ພຶດ
ສະພາ ໄດ້ສັງຫານຊີວິດຂອງນັກຮຽນ 8 ຄົນ ແລະນາຍຄູ ສອນແທນ 2 ຄົນ. ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງ
ໄສ ທີ່ທາງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດບອກວ່າ ແມ່ນ ທ້າວດີມິຕຣີອົສ ປາກົວຕີຊິສ (Dimitrios
Pagourtizis) ຊຶ່ງເປັນນັກຮຽນອາຍຸ 17 ປີ ໄດ້ຖືກຂໍ້ຫາທີ່ຕ້ອງໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດ.
ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ໄດ້ພົບກັບຄອບຄົວຂອງຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ ທ່ານທຣໍາກໍໄດ້ເດີນທາງຍັງນະ
ຄອນຮິວສຕັນ ແລະດາລລາສ (Dallas) ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມງານຫາລາຍໄດ້ສຳລັບຫາສຽງ
ໃຫ້ເພື່ອນນັກການເມືອງຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນດ້ວຍກັນ ພ້ອມທັງຫາສຽງສໍາລັບການລົງ
ແຂ່ງຂັນເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານໃນຮອບໜ້າ ອີກດ້ວຍ.
U.S. President Donald Trump met Thursday with the families and survivors of the recent deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.
Reporters were not allowed into the meeting at a Coast Guard base outside Houston, but some details of the meeting have emerged.
Pamela Stanich's 17-year-old son Jared Black died in the shooting at the high school. She posted on Facebook that Trump "showed sincerity, compassion and concern on making our schools safer across the nation."
She added, "He spent time talking to the survivors and asking on what happened and what would have made a difference. Changes are coming for the good. Thank you Mr. Trump."
Rhonda Hart lost her 14-year-old daughter, Kimberly Vaughan, in the high school massacre. She told the Associated Press that she suggested to Trump that veterans work as guards at schools. Hart said Trump's response was, "And arm them?" She replied "No," but said Trump "kept mentioning" arming classroom teachers. "It was like talking to a toddler," Hart said.
Hart also told AP that the president used the world "wacky" to describe the shooter and the trench coat the shooter wore. "Maybe if everyone had access to mental health care, we wouldn't be in the situation," she said she told Trump.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced Thursday the Santa Fe school district has been awarded a $1 million grant to be used for recovery efforts following the shooting.
The shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18 killed eight students and two substitute teachers. The suspected shooter, identified by law enforcement as student Dimitrios Pagourtizis, who is 17, has been charged with capital murder.
After the meeting with the families, Trump went to Houston and Dallas to attend fundraisers for the campaigns of fellow Republican politicians, as well as his next presidential run.
President Trump received some criticism Thursday before leaving Washington and meeting with the families of the Santa Fe High School shooting because he said he was going to Texas "to have a little fun."
He told reporters, ". . . the economy is good. Stock market is up Lot of jobs. Best unemployment we've had in many, many decades, actually . . . And we're going to Dallas. We're going to Houston. And we're going to have a little fun today."
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ