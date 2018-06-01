ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ກັບ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ເສຍຊີວິດ

​ແລະ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ລອດ​ຊີວິດມາໄດ້ ຈາກ​ເຫດການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມ​

ປາຍຊານ​ຕາ​ເຟ (Santa Fe) ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ເທັກ​ຊັສ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້.



ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວຖືກ​ຫ້າມ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ທີ່​ຈັດຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄ້າຍ​ໜ່ວຍ​ຍາມຝັ່ງ

ສະຫະລັດ ​ຢູ່​ນອກ​ນະຄອນຮິວ​ສຕັນ (Houston) ​ແຕ່​ວ່າລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດຂອງ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ປາກົດອອກ​ມາ.



ທ້າວ​ແຈ​ເຣດ ​ແບ​ລັກ (Jared Black) ອາຍຸ 17 ປີ, ລູກ​ຊາຍຂອງ​ນາງ​ແພ​ມເມີລາ ສະ​ຕາ

​ນິສ (Pamela Stanich) ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຫດການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ​ຢູ່ໂຮງ ຮຽນມັດທະຍົມ​ປາຍ​

ແຫ່ງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ. ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນລົງ​ໃນ​ເຟສບຸ​ກວ່າ ທ່າ​ນ ທຣໍາ "​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ໃຈ, ຄວາມ​ເມດ​ຕາ ​ແລ​ະຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ເປັນ​ໄຍກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໂຮງຮຽນຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ."



ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມວ່າ "ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວລາ​ໂອ້​ລົມ ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ລອດ​ຊີວິດມາໄດ້​ຈາກ​ເຫດການ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ແລະ​ກໍ​ຖາມ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ຈັ່ງ​ໃດ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໄດ້. ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ແມ່ນກໍາລັງ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ດີຂຶ້ນ. ຂອບ​ໃຈ ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ."



ສ່ວນນາງຣອນດາ ຮາດ (Rhonda Hart) ກໍ​ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ລູກ​ສາວ​ອາຍຸ 14 ປີ ທີ່​ຊື່ວ່າ​

ນາງ​ຄີມ​ເບີ​ລີ ວອນຫ໌ (Kimberly Vaughan) ​ໃນ​ເຫດການສັງຫານໝູ່ຢູ່​ໃນໂຮງຮຽນ

ມັດທະຍົມປາຍດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ. ລາວ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ​ເອພີວ່າ ລາວ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີທ່ານ

​ທຣໍາວ່າ ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ເກົ່າ​ມາ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ຍາມຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຮງຮຽນຕ່າງໆ. ນາງ​ຮາດ​

ເວົ້າວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາຕອບ​ວ່າ "​ແລະ​ປະກອບ​ອາວຸດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່?" ​ຊຶ່ງ​ນາງ​ກໍ​ຕອບ

ຄືນ​ວ່າ "ບໍ່" ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາກໍ​ຍັງ "ສືບຕໍ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ" ຕ້ອງ​ປະກອບ​ອາວຸດ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ບັນດາ​

ນາຍຄູອີກ​ຢູ່. ລາວ​ວ່າ "ມັນເໝືອນ​ກັບ​ເວົ້າກັບ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ກໍາລັງ​ຮຽນຍ່າງນີ້ແຫລະ."



ນາງ​ຮາດຍັງ​ບອກອົງການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອພີອີກ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ​ໃຊ້​ຄໍາ​ວ່າ "wacky"

ຊຶ່ງ​ແປ​ວ່າແປກ​ປະຫລາດ​ເພື່ອ​ພັນ​ລະນາ​ເຖິງຄົນ​ຍິງ​ປືນ ​ແລະ​ເສື້ອກັນ​ຝົນໜາທີ່​ທ້າວ​ນັ້ນ​

ນຸ່ງ. ລາວບອກ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາວ່າ "ບາ​ງເທື່ອ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ສາມາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ ການບໍລິການ​

ປິ່ນປົວທາງ​ໂຣກຈິດ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍຈະ​ບໍ່ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະພາບ​ແບບ​ນີ້.”



ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ກະຊວງ​ສຶກສາ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ​ເບັສຊີ ດີ​ວອສ (Betsy DeVos) ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ​ໃນ​

ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ ​ເຂດ​ໂຮງຮຽນ​ເມືອງຊານ​ຕາ​ເຟ (Santa Fe High) ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ທຶນ 1

ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ ເພື່ອ​ໃຊ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ວຽກງານ​ຟື້ນຟູ​ສະພາບ​ການ​ຄືນ ພາຍຫລັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີເຫດການ

ຍິງ​ກັນ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.



ເຫດຍິງ​ກັນ​ຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມ​ປາຍຊັນ​ຕາ​ເຟ (Santa Fe High) ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 18 ພຶດ

ສະພາ ​ໄດ້​ສັງຫານ​ຊີວິດ​ຂອງ​ນັກຮຽນ 8 ຄົນ ​ແລະ​ນາຍຄູ ສອນ​ແທນ 2 ຄົນ. ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​

ໄສ​ ທີ່ທາງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່​ຕໍາຫຼວດບອກ​ວ່າ ແມ່ນ ທ້າວ​ດີ​ມິ​ຕຣີອົສ ປາ​ກົວ​ຕີ​ຊິ​ສ (Dimitrios

Pagourtizis) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນນັກຮຽນອາຍຸ 17 ​ປີ ໄດ້​ຖືກຂໍ້ຫາທີ່ຕ້ອງ​ໂທດ​ປະຫານ​ຊີວິດ.



ພາຍຫລັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ກັບ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ເສຍຊີວິດ​ແລ້ວ ທ່າ​ນທຣໍາກໍ​ໄດ້​ເດີນທາງ​ຍັງ​ນະ

ຄອນຮິວສຕັນ ​ແລະ​ດາລລາສ (Dallas) ​ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ຫາ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ສຳລັບ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​

ໃຫ້​ເພື່ອນ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຈາກ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິ​ກັນ​ດ້ວຍ​ກັນ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ຫາ​ສຽງສໍາລັບ​ການ​ລົງ​

ແຂ່ງຂັນເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງປະທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ຮອບໜ້າ ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ.

U.S. President Donald Trump met Thursday with the families and survivors of the recent deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.



Reporters were not allowed into the meeting at a Coast Guard base outside Houston, but some details of the meeting have emerged.



Pamela Stanich's 17-year-old son Jared Black died in the shooting at the high school. She posted on Facebook that Trump "showed sincerity, compassion and concern on making our schools safer across the nation."



She added, "He spent time talking to the survivors and asking on what happened and what would have made a difference. Changes are coming for the good. Thank you Mr. Trump."



Rhonda Hart lost her 14-year-old daughter, Kimberly Vaughan, in the high school massacre. She told the Associated Press that she suggested to Trump that veterans work as guards at schools. Hart said Trump's response was, "And arm them?" She replied "No," but said Trump "kept mentioning" arming classroom teachers. "It was like talking to a toddler," Hart said.



Hart also told AP that the president used the world "wacky" to describe the shooter and the trench coat the shooter wore. "Maybe if everyone had access to mental health care, we wouldn't be in the situation," she said she told Trump.



Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced Thursday the Santa Fe school district has been awarded a $1 million grant to be used for recovery efforts following the shooting.



The shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18 killed eight students and two substitute teachers. The suspected shooter, identified by law enforcement as student Dimitrios Pagourtizis, who is 17, has been charged with capital murder.



After the meeting with the families, Trump went to Houston and Dallas to attend fundraisers for the campaigns of fellow Republican politicians, as well as his next presidential run.



President Trump received some criticism Thursday before leaving Washington and meeting with the families of the Santa Fe High School shooting because he said he was going to Texas "to have a little fun."



He told reporters, ". . . the economy is good. Stock market is up Lot of jobs. Best unemployment we've had in many, many decades, actually . . . And we're going to Dallas. We're going to Houston. And we're going to have a little fun today."