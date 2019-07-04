ນຶ່ງວັນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຮູບ​ພາບຫຼາຍ​ໃບ ​ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ຕົກ​ໃຈ​ຢູ່​ສູນ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​

ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານໃນລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍອອກມານັ້ນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະ

ຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຫຼາຍຄົນ ແມ່ນປອດໄພກວ່າ

ແລະ “ມີຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າບ່ອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ມາຈາກຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຂ​ຽນ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ

ໝາຍບໍ່ພໍໃຈກັບສະພາບໃນສູນກັກຂັງ ທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ຫຼື ປັບປຸງໃໝ່ນັ້ນ,

ບອກໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຕ້ອງມາ. ທຸກບັນຫາກໍຈະຖືກແກ້ໄຂ.”

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ບັນ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃສ່​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຄົນ​

ເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ບໍ່ດີຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກະ​ກຽມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະຫຼອງວັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ລາດ​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ຈັກ

ຊູເມີ, ສະມາຊິກລະດັບສູງຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນສະພາສູງ ໄດ້ແນະນຳວ່າ ທ່ານ

ທຣຳ ຕ້ອງອ່ານບົດກອນທີ່ຂຽນຢູ່ຮູບປັ້ນເທພີເສລີພາບຂອງນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ, ເຊິ່ງ

ມີສ່ວນນຶ່ງທີ່ອ່ານວ່າ: ເອົາຄວາມອິດເມື່ອຍ, ຄວາມທຸກຍາກ, ຄວາມໂຫຍຫາເພື່ອທີ່

ຈະຫາຍໃຈຢ່າງອິດສະລະຂອງເຈົ້າມາໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍ.”

ທ່ານ ຊູ​ເມີ ໄດ້​ຂ​ຽນ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ວ່າ “ຄົນ​ພວກນີ້​ແມ່ນ​

ມະນຸດ. ທີ່ເຂົ້າມາ ອາເມຣິກາ ເພື່ອຫາຊີວິດທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ. ມັນຮອດເວລາທີ່ລາວຄວນຈື່ໄດ້

ວ່າ ອາເມຣິກາ ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບຫຍັງ.”

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ການ​ຍົກ​ຍ້ອງ​ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ ສຳ​ລັບ​ອົງ​ການ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ເຂດ

ຊາຍແດນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ “ເຮັດວຽກໄດ້ດີຫຼາຍ,” ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງຂ່າວນອງນັນ ເຊິ່ງເຈົ້າ

ໜ້າທີ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແລະ ອະດີດ ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ແບ່ງແຍກເຊື້ອ

ຊາດສີຜິວ ແລະ ແບ່ງແຍກເພດໃນ ເຟສບຸກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ແລະ ບັນ

ດາສະມາຊິກສະພາທີ່ເປັນຊາວອາເມຣິກາລາຕິນ.

ລາຍ​ງານ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ຈາກ​ຜູ້ກວດ​ກາ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ພາຍ

ໃນ ທີ່ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ອະທິບາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະພາບການທີ່

ໜ້າຕົກໃຈ ແລະ ຄວາມແອອັດຢູ່ສູນກັກຂັງຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານໃນລັດ ເທັກຊັສ. ຜູ້ບໍ

ລິຫານລະດັບສູງຄົນນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ນຶ່ງໃນສະຖານທີ່ກັກຂັງນັ້ນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລາວເປັນຫ່ວງ

ເລື່ອງຄວາມປອດໄພສຳລັບພະນັກງານຂອງລາວ, ໂດຍເອີ້ນມັນວ່າ ເປັນ “ລະເບີດ

ເວລາທີ່ຈະກາຍເປັນອັນຕະລາຍໃນທີ່ສຸດ.”

A day after photographs were released showing appalling conditions at two Texas migrant detention centers, U.S. President Donald Trump said many of the migrants are far safer and "living far better now than where they came from."



"If illegal immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions (sic) centers, just tell them not to come," Trump tweeted Wednesday. "All problems solved!"



Trump blamed the problem on what he called the "Democrats bad immigration laws."



As the United States prepared to celebrate its independence day holiday, Sen. Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, suggested Trump needs to read the poem written on New York City's Statue of Liberty, which in part reads: "Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free."



"These are human beings.Coming to American in search of a better life," Schumer wrote in response to Trump's tweets."It's time he remembered what America was all about."



Trump also offered his latest praise for the border patrol agency, saying it is doing a "great job," but not mentioning the scandal in which current and former agents are accused of racist and sexist Facebook posts about migrants and Hispanic lawmakers.



A report Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security inspector general describes appalling conditions and overcrowding at migrant detention centers in Texas. A top manager at one of the facilities said he fears for the security of his staff, calling the situation a "ticking time bomb."