ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂຽນລົງໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ ເມື່ອວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້ ບອກໃຫ້ພວກຜູ້ທີ່ຕິດຕາມທ່ານວ່າ ອີງຕາມສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ ​ຂ່າວຮົ່ວໄຫລຈາກຫ້ອງການໄອຍະການຂອງເຂດແມນແຮັດແຕັນ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ຈະຖືກຈັບກຸມ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ອື່ນນີ້.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນຂໍ້ຄວາມຂຽນດ້ວຍອັກສອນໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ໃນ ສື່ສັງຄົມຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ Truth Social ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ພວກທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ໃຫ້ “ປະທ້ວງ, ເອົາປະເທດຊາດຂອງພວກເຮົາຄືນມາ!”

ລິ້ງ: [[https://truthsocial.com/users/realDonaldTrump/statuses/110043916334915208]]

ບໍ່ມີການຢັ້ງຢືນໃດໆເລີຍ ຈາກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຫາທາງອາຍາ ຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣຳ. ສື່ມວນຊົນລາຍງາ ນໃນສອງສາມມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ບົ່ງຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ອົງການບັງ ຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍຕ່າງໆ ໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລືກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບກາານຈັດແຈງໃນດ້ານການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ສຳລັບການມອບໂຕຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານຖືກກ່າວຟ້ອງ.

ກ່ອນໜ້າຂອງການຈັບກຸມທ່ານ ທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ນັ້ນ ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນບາງຄົນ ໄດ້ອອກມາປົກປ້ອງທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ລວມມີ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ອະ ດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, in a social media posting Saturday, told his followers that, based on what he called leaks from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, he expects to be arrested Tuesday.

Trump, in the message on his Truth Social platform, called on his supporters to “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

There is no confirmation from authorities of any criminal charges against Trump. Media reports in the past several days have indicated law enforcement agencies in New York City have been discussing security arrangements for the surrender of Trump, should he be indicted.

In advance of his possible arrest, some Republicans have come to Trump’s defense, including Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president.