ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຍິນດີທີ່ຈະປ່ອຍໃຫ້ເສັ້ນຕາຍສຳລັບ ການ
ຂຶ້ນພາສີສິນຄ້າຂາເຂົ້າຂອງຈີນຜ່ານໄປ ຖ້າຫາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໄດ້ບັນລຸກັນ.
ການເກັບພາສີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ມູນຄ່າ 200 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ສຳລັບສິນຄ້າຂອງຈີນ ມີ
ກຳນົດທີ່ຈະກະໂດດຈາກ 10 ຫາ 25 ເປີເຊັນພາຍໃນວັນທີ 1 ມີນາຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ນອກ
ຈາກວ່າ ທັງສອງຝ່າຍສາມາດບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ “ບັດນີ້ຖ້າຫາກ
ພວກເຮົາຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າທີ່ຈະບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາສາມາດ
ເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໄດ້ແທ້ໆ ແລະມັນຈະເຮັດໄດ້ຢ່າງສຳເລັດຜົນນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມອງເຫັນ
ໄດ້ວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະປ່ອຍໃຫ້ມັນຜ່ານໄປ ຊົ່ວໄລຍະນຶ່ງ. ແຕ່ເວົ້າໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ
ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີທ່າອຽງທີ່ຈະເຮັດຈັ່ງຊັ້ນ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ເສດຖະກິດຈີນ ກຳລັງອ່ອນແອ ເພາະການເກັບພາສີ
ປັດຈຸບັນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກະຊວງການເງິນຂອງສະຫະລັດກຳລັງນຳເອົາ “ເງິນເຂົ້າມາ
ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.”
“ຈີນຕ້ອງການຢາກໃຫ້ມີການຕົກລົງກັນເປັນທີ່ສຸດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການຢາກໃຫ້ເປັນ
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ວ່າເປັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ມີພາບພົດອັນດີງາມສຳລັບປີເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານສະຕີເວັນ ມະມຸຈິນ ແລະຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າທາງ
ດ້ານການຄ້າ ທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ໄລໄທເຊີ ກຳລັງຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງປັກກິ່ງ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ
ການເຈລະຈາກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈີນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການເຈລະຈາທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີກ່າວວ່າ
ເປັນໄປດ້ວຍດີ.
ລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ເກັບພາສີຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າຈີນຢ່າງໜັກ ເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່
ອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ບໍ່ທ່ຽງທຳຂອງຈີນ.
ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາຈີນວ່າ ລັກຂະໂມຍເອົາເທັກໂນໂລຈີສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັງຄັບ
ໃຫ້ບັນດາບໍລິສັດສະຫະລັດມອບຄວາມລັບທາງດ້ານການຄ້າໃຫ້ຕົນ ຖ້າຫາກເຂົາ
ເຈົ້າຢາກເຮັດທຸລະກິດ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຈີນ.
ຈີນໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ດ້ວຍການເກັບພາສີສິນຕໍ່ຄ້າສະຫະລັດ ແລະກ່າວວ່າສະຫະລັດ ລະ
ເມີດກົດລະບຽບການຄ້າ ໂດຍພະຍາຍາມລະງັບການເຕີບໂຕຂອງເສດຖະກິດຈີນ.
President Donald Trump says he is willing to let the deadline for hiking tariffs on Chinese imports slide if a deal is close.
U.S. tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods are set to jump from 10 to 25 percent on March 1 unless both sides work out a trade deal.
"Now, if we're closer to a deal where we think we can make a real deal and it's going to get done, I could see myself letting that slide for a little while. But generally speaking, I'm not inclined to do that," Trump told reporters Tuesday.
Trump said China's economy is ailing because of the current tariffs, while the U.S. treasury is bringing in "a tremendous amount of money."
"China wants to make a deal very badly. I want it to be a real deal, not just a deal that ... cosmetically looks good for a year."
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are in Beijing to join the ongoing talks with Chinese officials — talks the president said are going well.
The Trump administration imposed stiff tariffs on Chinese goods in response to what it said was China's unfair practices.
The U.S. has accused China of stealing U.S. technology and forcing U.S. companies to turn over trade secrets if they want to operate in China.
China retaliated with tariffs on U.S. goods and said the United States violated trade rules by trying to stifle Chinese economic growth.
