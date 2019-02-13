ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຍິນ​ດີ​ທີ່​ຈ​ະປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ເສັ້ນ​ຕາຍ​ສຳ​ລັບ ການ​

ຂຶ້ນ​ພາ​ສີ​ສິນ​ຄ້າຂາ​ເຂົ້າ​ຂອງ​ຈີນຜ່ານໄປ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ກັນ.

ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ 200 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ​ສຳ​ລັບສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ມີ

​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກະ​ໂດດ​ຈາກ 10 ຫາ 25 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ພາຍໃນ​ວັ​ນ​ທີ 1 ມີ​ນາຈ​ະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້ ນອກ​

ຈາກວ່າ ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ສາ​ມາດ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ການ​ຄ້າ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ບັດ​ນີ້ຖ້​າ​ຫາກ​

ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັບ​ໃກ້​ເຂົ້າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາມ​າດ​

ເຮັດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງໄດ້​ແທ້ໆ​ ແລະ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ເຮັດໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ຜົນ​ນັ້ນ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມອງ​ເຫັນ

​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້ມັນ​ຜ່ານ​ໄປ ​ຊົ່ວ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ນຶ່ງ. ແຕ່​ເວົ້າ​ໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ

ຂ້າ​ພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່ມີ​ທ່າ​ອຽງທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ຈັ່ງ​ຊັ້ນ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຈີນ​ ກຳ​ລັງ​ອ່ອນ​ແອ ເພາະ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ

ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ເງິນຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດກຳ​ລັງ​ນຳ​ເອົາ “ເງິນ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​

ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ.”

“ຈີນ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ

​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່ມີພາບ​ພົດອັນ​ດີ​ງາມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປີ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງການ​ເງິນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ສະ​ຕີ​ເວັນ ​ມະມຸ​ຈິນ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ທາງ

​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ ທ່ານ​ໂຣ​ເບີດ ໄລໄທເຊີ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ່ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ປັ​ກ​ກິ່ງ ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ

​ການເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຈີນ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ເປັນ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ດີ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ​ໄດ້​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີຕໍ່ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຈີນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ຕໍ່

​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ທ່ຽງ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຈີນ​ວ່າ​ ລັກຂະ​ໂມຍ​ເອົາ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລ​ະ​ບັງ​ຄັ​ບ

ໃຫ້ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດມອ​ບ​ຄວາມ​ລັບ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າໃຫ້​ຕົນ ຖ້​າ​ຫາກ​ເຂົາ​

ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ເຮັດ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ.

ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ສິນຕໍ່ຄ້າສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ລະ

​ເມີດ​ກົດ​ລ​ະ​ບຽບ​ການ​ຄ້າ ໂດຍ​ພະ​ຍາຍ​າມ​ລະ​ງັບ​ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕຂອງເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຈີນ.



President Donald Trump says he is willing to let the deadline for hiking tariffs on Chinese imports slide if a deal is close.



U.S. tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods are set to jump from 10 to 25 percent on March 1 unless both sides work out a trade deal.



"Now, if we're closer to a deal where we think we can make a real deal and it's going to get done, I could see myself letting that slide for a little while. But generally speaking, I'm not inclined to do that," Trump told reporters Tuesday.



Trump said China's economy is ailing because of the current tariffs, while the U.S. treasury is bringing in "a tremendous amount of money."



"China wants to make a deal very badly. I want it to be a real deal, not just a deal that ... cosmetically looks good for a year."



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are in Beijing to join the ongoing talks with Chinese officials — talks the president said are going well.



The Trump administration imposed stiff tariffs on Chinese goods in response to what it said was China's unfair practices.



The U.S. has accused China of stealing U.S. technology and forcing U.S. companies to turn over trade secrets if they want to operate in China.



China retaliated with tariffs on U.S. goods and said the United States violated trade rules by trying to stifle Chinese economic growth.