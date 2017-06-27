ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຈັດການຊຸມນຸມ ກັບຜູ້ ສະໜັບ ສະໜູນ ໃນລັດ ໄອໂອວາ

ໃນການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຂົ້າສູ່ເດືອນທີຫ້າຂອງທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຢູ່ນີ້,

ລະດັບຄວາມນິຍົມຕໍ່ທ່ານ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນແມ່ນວົນວຽນຢູ່ແຖວໃກ້ໆກັບ 40 ເປີເຊັນ,

ເປັນຂີດໝາຍທີ່ຕໍ່າ ໃນການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງສຳລັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ແຕ່ສ່ວນ

ໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຫຼັກ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຍຶດໝັ້ນຢູ່ກັບທ່ານ, ແລະ ຫຼາຍໆຄົນກໍໄດ້ອອກ

ມາຊຸມນຸມກັນ ໃນຮູບແບບການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ໃນສັບປະດານີ້ ທີ່ລັດ Iowa. ນັກ

ຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງວີໂອເອ Jim Malone ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມຕື່ມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອະນາຄົດທາງ

ດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງທ່ານຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດເລື່ອງນີ້ ມາ

ສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳແລ້ວ ການຊຸມນຸມການເມືອງກັບຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຫຼັກຂອງ

ທ່ານໃນລັດ Iowa ແມ່ນເປັນຄືກັນກັບເວລາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຮູ້ສຶກດີຕະຫຼອດ ທີ່ໄດ້ໜີ

ອອກມາຈາກບວກ ນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະ ມາໃຊ້ເວລາກັບຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໜັກ

ແທ້ໆ. ພວກເຮົາເອີ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ ຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຜູ້ຮັກຊາດ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນຄົນທີ່

ວິເສດຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເວົ້າໂອ້ອວດວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ເຮັດສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ

“ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ວິເສດ” ໃນການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ 5 ເດືອນຂອງທ່ານ ແລະ ໄດ້ສະ

ແດງຄວາມເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ຄຽງຂ້າງກັບທ່ານ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງປະ

ທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງໃນຫ້າເດືອນທຳອິດ.

ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮ່ວມກັນມາ ແບບທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີໃຜ ໄດ້

ເຮັດມາກ່ອນ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງປະເທດນີ້. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ແກ້ໄຂຄວາມບໍ່ເປັນລະ

ບຽບຜ່ານສາມັນສຳນຶກ ແລະ ຜ່ານຈິດໃຈອັນດີງາມຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຮົາຈະແກ້

ໄຂບັນຫາຂອງປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາຈະແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາປະເທດຂອງພວກ

ເຮົາ.”

ການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານນາງ Karen Handel ໄດ້ເພີ່ມ

ກຳລັງໃຈໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະ ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນໂດຍທົ່ວໄປ ດ້ວຍໄຊຊະ

ນະໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງພິເສດຂອງທ່ານນາງຢູ່ລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ.

ທ່ານນາງ Karen Handel ສະມາຊິກສະພາທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍ

ສະແດງຄວາມຂອບໃຈຢ່າງເປັນພິເສດ ແກ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີແຫ່ງ ສະຫະລັດ

ອາເມຣິກາ.”

ສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ມີຄວາມຜິດຫວັງສຳລັບການຜ່າຍແພ້ໃນລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ, ໂດຍ

ໄດ້ຫວັງວ່າແຮງກະຕຸ້ນຕໍ່ຕ້ານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ເພີ່ມສູງຂຶ້ນຈະປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດ.

ແຕ່ອະດີດຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທັງ ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງປະ

ຈຳລັດ ເວີມັອນ ທ່ານ ເບີນີ ແຊນເດີສ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຍັງຄົງຈະເປັນຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງທີ່

ສຳຄັນສຳລັບພັກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າລໍຖ້າການເລືອກຕັ້ງລັດຖະສະພາໃນປີໜ້າ.

ທ່ານ ເບີນີ ແຊນເດີສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມື້ນີ້ພວກເຮົາມີປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ທີ່ເບິ່ງຄື

ວ່າຈະເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງປະເທດຂອງພວກ

ເຮົາ.”

ທ່ານນາງ Andra Gillespie ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ປາໄຊໃນການ

ເລືອກຕັ້ງພິເສດສີ່ຄັ້ງຈາກຫ້າຄັ້ງ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເປັນ

ຕົ້ນມາ, ແລະ ມັນອາດເຖິງເວລາແລ້ວ ສຳລັບການກວດສອບຄືນໃໝ່ຢ່າງລະມັດລະວັງ.

ທ່ານນາງ Andra Gillespie ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດມີຄວາມບໍ່

ແນ່ໃຈທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ ໃນເລື່ອງຂອງການທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມຄິດຫາວິທີປອງດອງ

ພື້ນຖານຄວາມຄິດທາງການເມືອງເປັນກາງ ແລະ ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ, ແລະ ດັ່ງນັ້ນຂ້າພະ

ເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງຄາດວ່າ ມັນຈະມີການສົນທະນາທີ່ມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກພາຍໃນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.”

ທ່ານ John Fortier ກ່າວວ່າ ສຳລັບທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີນັ້ນ, ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຂອງທ່ານ

ຈະເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ນອກເໜືອໄປຈາກການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ

ເພັ່ງເລັງຄືນ ໃສ່ພາລະໜ້າທີ່ຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ John Fortier ຈາກສູນນະໂຍບາຍສອງພັກການເມືອງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດ

ວ່າມັນຍາກທີ່ຈະຢຸດເຊົາເລື່ອງນັ້ນ ເມື່ອມັນມີຂ່າວຕໍ່ຕ້ານເຈົ້າອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆ. ແລະ

ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ການຊອກຫາສິ່ງອື່ນມາເວົ້າ, ການປ່ຽນພະນັກງານ, ການກຽມພ້ອມສຳລັບບາງ

ເລື່ອງທີ່ມີຄວາມກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງຈາກທັດສະນະຂອງລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດ

ສ້າງຕົວຢ່າງຂຶ້ນມານັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນອາດຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໄດ້. ແຕ່ນີ້ແມ່ນ

ເລື່ອງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງໃນເວລານີ້ ແລະ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງຮັບມືກັບມັນໄປຈົນຮອດເວລາ

ໃດເວລາໜຶ່ງ.”

ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍໃຫຍ່ອັນຕໍ່ໄປຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈະເປັນການສົ່ງກົດໝາຍປັບປຸງປະກັນສຸຂະພາບໄປໃຫ້ສະພາສູງ, ເຊິ່ງໃນເວລານີ້ປະກົດວ່າຍັງມີຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ.



Five months into his presidency, Donald Trump's public approval rating hovers near 40 percent, a low mark for a president this early in his term.But Trump's core supporters for the most part are sticking with him, and many turned out for a campaign-style rally this week in Iowa.VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the political fortunes of the president and his Democratic opponents from Washington.



It was like old times for Donald Trump, a political rally in Iowa among his core supporters.



((PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP))

"It is always terrific to be able to leave that Washington swamp' and spend time with the truly hard working people. We call them American patriots.Amazing people."



Trump boasted that his administration had made what he called "amazing progress" in his first five months in office and paid tribute to those who have stayed with him through the rocky first months of his presidency.



((PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP))

"We have made a journey together like no other, ever, in the history of this country. // We are straightening out through common sense and through a good heart, we are straightening out our country.We are straightening out our country."



Trump's rally came the day after Karen Handel gave the president and Republicans in general a boost with her special election victory in Georgia.



((KAREN HANDEL, CONGRESSWOMAN-ELECT))

"And a special thanks to the president of the United States of America."



Democrats were disappointed in the Georgia defeat, hoping that a rising tide of anti-Trump momentum would carry the day.



But former presidential contender and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders says Trump will remain a major focus for the party as they look ahead to next year's congressional elections.



((SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS, INDEPENDENT))

"Today in the White House we have perhaps the worst and most dangerous president in the history of our country."



Democrats have lost four of five special elections since Trump's inauguration, and it may be time for some soul-searching, says analyst Andra Gillespie.



((ANDRA GILLESPIE, EMORY UNIVERSITY))

"But I think that there is this larger quandary that the Democratic Party has in terms of it is trying to figure out how to reconcile its centrist and progressive bases, and so I expect that there are going to be some really tough conversations within the Democratic Party."



As for the president, his challenge will be to move beyond the Russia investigation and refocus on his agenda, says John Fortier.



((JOHN FORTIER, BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER))

"Well I do think it is hard when there is the drip, drip, drip' of news against you to stop that.And so finding some other things to talk about, changes of staff, being forthcoming about certain things that are clear from the perspective of the administration that they can make their case (on), I think those are things that might help.But this is a serious matter at this point and they will have to deal with this for a while."



The president's next major challenge will be getting a health care overhaul bill through the Senate, which at the moment appears uncertain.