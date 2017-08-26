ປ. ທຣໍາ ເຊັນດໍາລັດ ຫ້າມຄົນປ່ຽນເພດ ເຂົ້າເປັນທະຫານ ສຫລ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ​ໄດ້​ເຊັນດໍາລັດ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງຫ້າມ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ປ່ຽນ

​ເພດ ບໍ່ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງທັບ​ສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍປະຕິບັດຕາມຄໍາ​ປະກາດຂອງ

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ເວົ້າ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້.

ທຳນຽບຂາວ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ​ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ບັນທຶກ

ຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈເພື່ອ​ໃຊ້ໃນການປະຕິບັດຕາມ​ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ໃໝ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ສາມ​ອາທິດ​ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ​ວ່າ ກອງທັບ​ສະຫະລັດ​ຈະ​ບໍ່ອພນຸຍາດ

ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ປ່ຽນເພດ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ສາມາດປະຕິບັດງານ​ໃດໆ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຕ່າວປີ້ນ​ນະ​

ໂຍບາຍ​ຂອງລັດຖະບານອະດີດ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ Barack Obama ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ​ເມື່ອ​

ນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ກ່ອນ.

ຢູ່ໃນການອອກຄຳ​ເຫັນຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງທີ່​ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມ​ລົງ​ທາງ Twitter ນັ້ນ ທ່ານທຣໍາເວົ້າ

ວ່າ​ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່​ໄດ້​ປຶກສາ​ຫາລື​ກັບ​ພວກ​ນາຍ​ພົນ ​ແລະ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ທາງ​ທະຫານ ທ່ານ

​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງໃຫ້ກອງທັບ​ຢຸດ​ການຮັບ​ເອົາພວກ​ປ່ຽນເພດເຂົ້າມາເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້.

ທ່ານທຣໍາຂຽນ​ວ່າ “ກອງທັບພວກ​ເຮົາຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ສຸມ​ໃສ່ການ​ເອົາ​ໄຊຊະນະ​ທີ່​ແນ່ວແນ່ ​ແລະຖ້ວນລົ້ນ ແລະບໍ່ສາມາດ​ແບກ​ຫາມ​ຄ່າ​ປິ່ນປົວ​ທີ່​ແພງພິລຶກ​ແລະການ​ລົບ​ກວນ ທີ່

ພວກ​ປ່ຽນ​ເພດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ທັບເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.”

​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ຄົ້ນຄວ້າໂດຍ​ບໍລິສັດ Rand, ທ່ານທຣໍາ ບໍ່​ໄດ້ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ

ຕໍ່ ພວກຄົນ​ປ່ຽນ​ເພດທີ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນ​ກອງທັບ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ຊຶ່ງມີປະມານ 4,000 ຄົນແລ້ວນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງ Sarah Huckabee Sanders ໂຄສົກປະຈໍາທໍານຽບຂາວເວົ້າໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ

ວ່າ ທ່ານທຣໍາໄດ້ຜິດສັນຍາທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ໄວ້ໃນຕອນຫາສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຫາກທ່ານໃຫ້ການ

ສະໜັບ ສະໜູນແກ່ປະຊາຄົມປ່ຽນເພດ. ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈ

ຂອງທ່ານ “ເປັນການດີທີ່ສຸດສໍາລັບກອງທັບ.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a directive banning transgender people from serving in the U.S. military, following through on an announcement he made earlier this month.



The White House announced Friday that Trump has signed the memo implementing the new policy.



Three weeks ago,Trump announced the U.S. military would no longer let transgender people serve in any capacity, reversing a policy former President Barack Obama's administration announced a year ago.



In a string of Twitter comments, Trump said after consulting with generals and military experts, he was ordering the armed forces to stop accepting transgender recruits.



"Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail," Trump wrote.



Trump did not say what would happen to transgender people already in the U.S. military -- about 4,000 personnel, according to research by the Rand Corporation.



White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said later that Trump will "have to work together" with the Defense Department to "lawfully determine" the fate of transgender service personnel already in the military.



Sanders rebuffed reporters' inquiries suggesting that Trump had broken an election-campaign vow to support the transgender community. The president felt his decision was "the best one for the military," Sanders said.



In addition to service members known to be transgender, defense officials said there are about 250 military personnel who are believed to be transitioning to a gender other than the one they were identified with at birth.