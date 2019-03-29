ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງການຄົ້ນພົບຂອງ
ລາຍງານທີ່ສືບສວນໂດຍໄອຍະການພິເສດ ທ່ານໂຣເບີຣ໌ດມັລເລີ ກ່ຽວກັບການສົມຮູ້
ຮ່ວມຄິດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ. ທ່ານມັລເລີ ໄດ້ສະສາງການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດກັບຣັດເຊຍ
ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີແລະໜ່ວຍໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງເພິ່ນ ໃນປີ 2016 ແຕ່ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ທຳການລົງຄວາມເຫັນໃດໆ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງຂະບວນການຍຸຕິທຳ
ຫຼືບໍ່. ການຕັດສີນໃຈທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ທ່ານວິລລຽມ
ບາຣ໌ ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານພຽງພໍ ທີ່ຈະເອົາບົດຕໍ່ໄປອີກ. ເລື້ອງການເມືອງທີ່ພົວພັນ
ກັບລາຍງານຂອງທ່ານມັລເລີ ອາດສາມາດນຳໄປສູ່ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງໃນປີ 2020
ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ຍິນ ຈາກນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ຈິມ ມາໂລນ
ທີ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ລາຍງານມາ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທີ່ລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ເບີກບານມ່ວນຊື່ນພົບປະ
ກັບບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນໄດ້ພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນຢ່າງ
ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ, ບໍ່ມີການຂັດຂວາງໃດໆ, ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງທັງນັ້ນ.
ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນໄດ້ກະທຳດີທຸກຢ່າງ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຄີຍເລີຍ, ບາງທີ, ທີ່ວ່າມີເວລາ
ທີ່ມີຄວາມອຸດົມສົມບູນ ເຊັ່ນນີ້. ມັນດີຫຼາຍແທ້ໆ.”
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທີ່ເປັນພັນທະມິດຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ່ານສາມາດ
ທີ່ຈະຈັດແຈງແຜນການທາງການເມືອງຄືນໃໝ່ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ
ທ່ານລິນຊີ ແກຣມ ນຳ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານລິນຊີ ແກຣມ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານແມ່ນ
ເຂັ້ມແຂງຂຶ້ນ ໃນມື້ນີ້ ຫຼາຍກວ່າຕອນໃດໆ ໃນຊ່ວງທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ໝອກຄວັນບົດບັງທັງຫຼາຍນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍອອກໄປແລ້ວ.
ຄຳຖາມສຳລັບທ່ານ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ທ່ານຈະໃຊ້ມັນໄປແບບໃດ? ແລະທ່ານຈະເຮັດ
ຫຍັງແດ່?”
ເຊີນຊົມ: ລາຍງານຂອງທ່ານມັລເລີ ທີ່ອາດຈະກະທົບຕໍ່ການຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ
ພວກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທັງຫຼາຍພາກັນຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເປີດເຜີຍລາຍງານໂດຍຮວມຂອງ
ທ່ານມັລເລີ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງ ທ່ານຊັກ ຊູມເມີຣ໌ ນຳ.
ທ່ານຊັກ ຊູມເມີຣ໌ ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນນ້ອຍຈາກສະພາສູງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ
“ແລະຄວາມຕ້ອງການຫຼັກແຫຼ່ງຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫານີ້ ແມ່ນພຽງຄວາມ
ໂປ່ງໃສເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ເຜີຍແພ່ລາຍງານ ແລ້ວຈຶ່ງສະຫຼຸບ.”
ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ລາຍງານຂອງທ່ານມັລເລີ ທີ່ບໍ່ພົບເຫັນການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດໃດໆກັບ
ຣັດເຊຍແມ່ນການຊຸກຍູ້ທາງການເມືອງ ສຳລັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດັ່ງທ່ານບິລ ສວີນີ
ໄດ້ກ່າວໄປ.
ທ່ານ ບິລ ສວີນີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສຳລັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ລາຍງານຕົ້ນໆ ຂອງລາຍງານ
ທ່ານມູລເລີ ແມ່ນເປັນໄປໃນທາງບວກແທ້ໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ຄຳຖາມຕ່າງໆຍັງຄົງມີຢູ່
ແມ່ນຫຍັງຍັງມີຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານຂອງທ່ານມັລເລີ ແລະວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຊຸດນີ້ ຈະນຳ
ມັນອອກມາເຜີຍແຜ່ຂໍ້ມູນຕ່າງໆ ຕໍ່ລັດຖະສະພາແລະຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທັງຫຼາຍ
ແບບໃດ.”
ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານສວີນີ ຄາດວ່າ ມັນຈະມີຜົນກະທົບທີ່ຈຳກັດ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທາ
ນາທິບໍດີຮອບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທ່ານບິລ ສວີນີ ຈາກມາຫາວິທະຍາໄລອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ
ພວກທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຍັງຈະຢູ່ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳຕໍ່ໄປ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ
ຄິດວ່າພວກທີ່ຕໍ່ຕ້ານທັງຫຼາຍ ກໍຈະຍັງຕໍ່ຕ້ານຢູ່. ຈົນມາຮອດປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ລາຍ
ງານຂອງທ່ານມັລເລີແມ່ນບໍ່ມີຫຍັງທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນແປງຫົວໃຈ ຫຼື ຄວາມຄິດ ຫຼືບໍ່
ກໍຈິດວິນຍານຂອງພວກທີ່ລົງຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ບໍ່ທັນຕັດສິນໃຈໃດໆ ຢູ່ໃນການ
ເລືອກຕັ້ງຄັ້ງນີ້.”
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານນາງ Kirsten Gillibrand ຈາກລັດນິວຢອກ ແມ່ນສະມາຊິກ
ສະພາສູງ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຄົນຫຼ້າສຸດທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມເປັນຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທາ
ນາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ.
ນັກວິເຄາະ ທ່ານ Matt Dallek ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນມີສາເຫດ ທີ່ວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງ ມີສະມາຊິກພັກ
ເດໂມແຄຣັດ ພາກັນລຽນແຖວເພື່ອເຂົ້າຊີງຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໃນປີ 2020.
ທ່ານ Matt Dallek ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອຈ ວໍຊີງຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານຈະເຄີຍເຫັນ
ມີຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຫຼາຍປານນີ້ຈັກເທື່ອ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າພວກເຂົາບໍ່ຄິດ
ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຈະມີໂອກາດອັນແທ້ຈິງ ທີ່ຈະສາມາດມາແທນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງມາກ່ອນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ທ່ານບິລ ຄລິນຕັນເປັນຕົ້ນມາ
ໃນປີ 1992 ຈົນຮອດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈອຈ H.W. Bush.”
ທ່ານທຣຳ ອາດຈະໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກລາຍງານຂອງທ່ານມັລເລີ
ແລະໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ຂອງສະມາຊິກສະພາພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດເຫີນຫ່າງ
ອອກໄປ
ໃນສ່ວນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແລ້ວ, ພວກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແມ່ນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້
ຈະເພັ່ງເລັງ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃສ່ການທີ່ຈະເອົາຊະນະທ່ານທຣຳ
ໃນການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງຂອງປີໜ້າ, ຊຶ່ງນັກວິເຄາະ ທ່ານ ແລຣີ ຊາບາໂຕ ໄດ້ກ່າວໄປ.
ທ່ານ ແລຣີ ຊາບາໂຕ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄວເວີຈີເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເດໂມແຄຣັດ
ຕ້ອງຫາຊ່ອງທາງທີ່ຈະແຍກຍ້າຍ Electoral College ຫຼື ການລົງຄະແນນເລືອກ
ສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບມານັ້ນ. ມັນມີວິທີທີ່ຈະສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້, ມີເຫດ
ຜົນພຽງພໍທີ່ຈະສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້. ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນກໍບໍ່ເປັນການພຽງພໍທີ່ຈະຫຍັບເຂົ້າໃກ້
ເລີຍເພື່ອຄວາມແນ່ໃຈ.”
ທ່ານທຣຳ ແມ່ນຫວັງທີ່ຈະຍຶດບາດກ້າວເດີມ ທີ່ພວກປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ
ສອງສະໄໝ ເຊັ່ນທ່ານບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ແລະ George W. Bush ແລະຫຼີກເວັ້ນຊະຕາ
ກຳຂອງພໍ່ຂອງທ່ານ Bush ກໍຄື ທ່ານ George H.W. Bush ນັ້ນ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມຕື່ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
President Donald Trump has been celebrating the findings of the report prepared by special counsel Robert Mueller on the Russia investigation. Mueller cleared the president and his 2016 campaign of conspiring with Russia, but he did not make a judgment on whether Trump sought to obstruct justice. That decision was made by Attorney General William Barr, who said there was not enough evidence to warrant further action. The political fallout from the Mueller report could reach well into the 2020 presidential campaign, as we hear from VOA National Correspondent Jim Malone in Washington.]]
At the U.S. Capitol, a triumphant President Donald Trump meets with Senate Republicans.
President Donald Trump
"It was proven very strongly no collusion, no obstruction, no nothing. We are doing so well. We have never, probably, had a time of prosperity like this. It has been great."
Trump's Republican allies believe he he can reset his political agenda, including Senator Lindsey Graham.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican
"You are probably stronger today than you have been any time in your presidency. This cloud has been removed. The question for you is, how are you going to use it? What are you going to do?"
Democrats are demanding the release of the full Mueller report, including Senator Chuck Schumer.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, Democratic Leader
"And our main thrust on this issue is simply transparency. Release the report, then come to conclusions."
For now, the Mueller report finding of no collusion with Russia is a political boost for the president, says Bill Sweeney.
Bill Sweeney, American University
"For President Trump, the preliminary reports on the Mueller report are all very, very positive. But the questions remain about what is in the Mueller report and how will the administration release that information to the Congress and the American people."
But Sweeney predicts it will have a limited impact on the upcoming presidential election.
Bill Sweeney, American University
"I think President Trump's base stays with President Trump. I think those opposed to President Trump remain opposed to President Trump. So far, the Mueller report has done nothing to change the hearts or minds or soul of any undecided voter going into this election."
New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is the latest Democrat to officially join a crowded field of presidential contenders.
Analyst Matt Dallek says there is a reason why so many Democrats are lining up to take a shot at the White House in 2020.
Matt Dallek, George Washington University
"You would not see this many candidates running if they did not think that they had a real shot at unseating an incumbent for the first time since Bill Clinton did it in 1992 to (President) George H.W. Bush."
Trump may have strengthened his base following the Mueller report and made impeachment a more remote option for congressional Democrats.
For their part, Democrats are more likely now to focus their efforts on beating Trump at the polls next year, says analyst Larry Sabato.
Larry Sabato, University of Virginia
"Democrats have to find a way to break up that Electoral College majority that Trump got. There are ways to do it, reasonable ways to do it. But it is not even close to being assured."
Trump is hoping to follow in the footsteps of other recent two-term presidents like Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and avoid the fate of Bush's father, George H.W. Bush.
