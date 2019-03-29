ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະ​ຫຼອງ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ພົບ​ຂອງ

​ລາຍ​ງານ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ສວນໂດຍ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ທ່ານໂຣ​ເບີ​ຣ໌ດມັ​ລ​ເລີ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ສົມ​ຮູ້​

ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ທ່ານມັ​ລ​ເລີ ໄດ້​ສະສາງການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດກັບ​ຣັດເຊຍ

ຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ແລະ​ໜ່ວຍ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ ​ໃນ​ປີ 2016 ແຕ່ ກໍບໍ່​ໄດ້​ທຳການລົງຄວາມເຫັນໃດໆ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບວ່າ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງຂະບວນການຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ

ຫຼື​ບໍ່. ການ​ຕັດ​ສີນໃຈ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ທ່ານວິ​ລ​ລຽມ

ບາ​ຣ໌ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ພຽງ​ພໍ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເອົາບົດຕໍ່ໄປອີກ. ເລື້ອງການ​ເມືອງທີ່ພົວພັນ​

ກັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ອາດສາມາດນຳໄປສູ່​ການໂຄສະນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ໃນ​ປີ 2020

​ດັ່ງທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະໄດ້​ຍິນ ຈາກນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ປະ​ຈຳ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ຈິມ ມາ​ໂລນ

ທີ່ວໍຊິງ​ຕັນ ລາຍ​ງານ​ມາ​ ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ​ຈະສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ເບີກ​ບານ​ມ່ວນ​ຊື່ນພົບປະ

​ກັບບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ໄດ້​ພິ​ສູດໃຫ້​ເຫັນຢ່າງ​

ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ, ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດຂວາງໃດໆ, ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ທັງ​ນັ້ນ.

ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນໄດ້​ກະ​ທຳ​ດີ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ເລີຍ, ບາງທີ, ທີ່ວ່າມີ​ເວ​ລາ

ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ອຸດົມສົມບູນ ເຊັ່ນ​ນີ້. ມັນ​ດີ​ຫຼາຍ​ແທ້ໆ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຕໍ່ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາດ

​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຈັດ​ແຈງ​ແຜນ​ການ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ​ທັງ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ

ທ່ານ​ລິນ​ຊີ ແກ​ຣມ ນຳ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ທ່ານ​ລິນ​ຊີ ແກ​ຣມ ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ແມ່ນ

​ເ​ຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ຕອນໃດ​ໆ ໃນ​ຊ່ວງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເຂົ້າ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ເປັນ​

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ. ​ໝອກ​ຄວັນ​ບົດ​ບັງ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍນີ້ ​ແມ່ນໄດ້​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ.

ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ສຳລັບ​ທ່ານ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ມັນ​ໄປ​ແບບໃດ? ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​

ຫຍັງແດ່?”

ເຊີນ​ຊົມ: ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ທີ່ອາດຈະ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ

​ພວກ​ເດ​ໂ​ມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຮ​ຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ລາຍ​ງານໂດຍ​ຮວ​ມຂອງ

​ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ​ທັງ ທ່ານ​ຊັກ ຊູມ​ເມີ​ຣ໌ ​ນຳ.

ທ່ານ​ຊັກ ຊູມ​ເມີ​ຣ໌ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນນ້ອຍ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງພັກເດ​ໂ​ມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງການຫຼັກແຫຼ່ງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ພຽງ​ຄວາມ

​ໂປ່ງ​ໃສເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ເຜີຍ​ແພ່ລາຍ​ງານ ​ແລ້ວ​ຈຶ່ງ​ສະ​ຫຼຸບ.”

ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້, ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ການ​ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດໃດໆກັບ

​ຣັດ​ເຊຍແມ່ນ​ການ​ຊຸກຍູ້ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດັ່ງ​ທ່ານບິ​ລ ສວີ​ນີ

ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄປ.

ທ່ານ ບິ​ລ ສວີ​ນີ ​ກ່າວວ່າ “ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ, ລາຍ​ງານ​ຕົ້ນໆ ຂອງລາຍ​ງານ​

ທ່ານ​ມູ​ລ​ເລີ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນໄປ​ໃນ​ທາງບວກແທ້ໆ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ມີ​ຢູ່

ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ຍັງມີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ແລະວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຊຸດ​ນີ້ ຈະ​ນຳ​

ມັນອອກ​ມາ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຕ່າງໆ ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ແລະ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິກັນ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ

ແບບໃດ.”

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ສວີ​ນີ ຄາດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ທີ່​ຈຳ​ກັດ ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​

ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຮອບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທ່ານ​ບິ​ລ ສວີ​ນີ ຈາກ​ມາ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ

ພວກ​ທີ່ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ ຍັງຈະຢູ່​ກັບປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳຕໍ່ໄປ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​

ຄິດ​ວ່າພວກ​ທີ່​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ ກໍຈະຍັງຕໍ່​ຕ້ານຢູ່. ຈົນ​ມາ​ຮອດ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້, ລາຍ​

ງານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຫົວ​ໃຈ ຫຼື​ ຄວາມ​ຄິດ ຫຼື​ບໍ່

ກໍ​ຈິດ​ວິນ​ຍານຂອງ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ທັນ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ໃດໆ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​

ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້.”

​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ Kirsten Gillibrand ຈາກ​ລັດນິວຢອກ ແມ່ນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ

ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຄົນ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​

ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ.

ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ ທ່ານ Matt Dallek ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ມີ​ສາ​ເຫດ ທີ່​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ ມີສະ​ມາ​ຊິກພັກ

​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ພາ​ກັນ​ລຽນ​ແຖວ​ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຊີງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ໃນ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ໃນ​ປີ 2020.

ທ່ານ Matt Dallek ຈາກມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລຈອ​ຈ ວໍ​ຊີງ​ຕັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານຈະເຄີຍ​ເຫັນ

ມີ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຫຼາຍ​ປານ​ນີ້ຈັກເທື່ອ ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າພວກ​ເຂົາ​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​

ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາຈະມີ​ໂອ​ກາດອັນ​ແທ້​ຈິງ ທີ່​ຈະສາ​ມາດມາ​ແທນປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນຕຳ​ແໜ່ງມາ​ກ່ອນ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ ທ່ານ​ບິ​ລ ຄ​ລິນ​ຕັນເປັນຕົ້ນມາ

ໃນ​ປີ 1992 ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ຈອ​ຈ H.W. Bush.”

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ອາດ​ຈະ​ໄດ້ສ້າງ​ຄວາມເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີ

ແລະ​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ​ຂອງສະ​ມາ​ຊິກສະ​ພາພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດເຫີນຫ່າງ

​ອອກໄປ​

ໃນ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າແລ້ວ, ພວກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ແມ່ນ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້

ຈະເພັ່ງເລັງ​ ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃສ່ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ

ໃນ​ການ​ຢັ່ງຫາງ​ສຽງຂອງ​ປີ​ໜ້າ, ຊຶ່ງ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ ທ່ານ ແລ​ຣີ ຊາ​ບາ​ໂຕ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄປ.

ທ່ານ ແລ​ຣີ ຊາ​ບາ​ໂຕ ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄວ​ເວີ​ຈີ​ເນຍ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເດ​ໂມແຄ​ຣັດ

ຕ້ອງ​ຫາ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຍກ​ຍ້າຍ Electoral College ຫຼື ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນເລືອກ

​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫຼາຍທີ່​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ມາ​ນັ້ນ. ມັນ​ມີ​ວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ຈະສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້, ມີ​ເຫດ​

ຜົນ​ພຽງ​ພໍ​ທີ່​ຈະສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມັນກໍ​ບໍ່ເປັນການ​ພຽງ​ພໍທີ່ຈະຫຍັບ​ເຂົ້າໃກ້

ເລີຍ​ເພື່ອຄວາມແນ່ໃຈ.”

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ແມ່ນ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍຶດ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ເດີມ ທີ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທີ່​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ

​ສອງສະ​ໄໝ ເຊັ່ນ​ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣັກ ໂອ​ບາ​ມາ ແລະ George W. Bush ແລະ​ຫຼີກ​ເວັ້ນ​ຊະ​ຕາ

​ກຳ​ຂອງພໍ່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ Bush ກໍ​ຄື ທ່ານ George H.W. Bush ນັ້ນ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວ​ນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

President Donald Trump has been celebrating the findings of the report prepared by special counsel Robert Mueller on the Russia investigation. Mueller cleared the president and his 2016 campaign of conspiring with Russia, but he did not make a judgment on whether Trump sought to obstruct justice. That decision was made by Attorney General William Barr, who said there was not enough evidence to warrant further action. The political fallout from the Mueller report could reach well into the 2020 presidential campaign, as we hear from VOA National Correspondent Jim Malone in Washington.]]



At the U.S. Capitol, a triumphant President Donald Trump meets with Senate Republicans.



President Donald Trump

"It was proven very strongly no collusion, no obstruction, no nothing. We are doing so well. We have never, probably, had a time of prosperity like this. It has been great."



Trump's Republican allies believe he he can reset his political agenda, including Senator Lindsey Graham.



Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican

"You are probably stronger today than you have been any time in your presidency. This cloud has been removed. The question for you is, how are you going to use it? What are you going to do?"



Democrats are demanding the release of the full Mueller report, including Senator Chuck Schumer.



Sen. Chuck Schumer, Democratic Leader

"And our main thrust on this issue is simply transparency. Release the report, then come to conclusions."



For now, the Mueller report finding of no collusion with Russia is a political boost for the president, says Bill Sweeney.



Bill Sweeney, American University

"For President Trump, the preliminary reports on the Mueller report are all very, very positive. But the questions remain about what is in the Mueller report and how will the administration release that information to the Congress and the American people."



But Sweeney predicts it will have a limited impact on the upcoming presidential election.



Bill Sweeney, American University

"I think President Trump's base stays with President Trump. I think those opposed to President Trump remain opposed to President Trump. So far, the Mueller report has done nothing to change the hearts or minds or soul of any undecided voter going into this election."



New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is the latest Democrat to officially join a crowded field of presidential contenders.



Analyst Matt Dallek says there is a reason why so many Democrats are lining up to take a shot at the White House in 2020.



Matt Dallek, George Washington University

"You would not see this many candidates running if they did not think that they had a real shot at unseating an incumbent for the first time since Bill Clinton did it in 1992 to (President) George H.W. Bush."



Trump may have strengthened his base following the Mueller report and made impeachment a more remote option for congressional Democrats.



For their part, Democrats are more likely now to focus their efforts on beating Trump at the polls next year, says analyst Larry Sabato.



Larry Sabato, University of Virginia

"Democrats have to find a way to break up that Electoral College majority that Trump got. There are ways to do it, reasonable ways to do it. But it is not even close to being assured."



Trump is hoping to follow in the footsteps of other recent two-term presidents like Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and avoid the fate of Bush's father, George H.W. Bush.