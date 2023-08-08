ບັນດາທະນາຄວາມຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຈຳກັດກົດລະບຽບຕ່າງໆ ໃນຄຳສັ່ງຄຸ້ມຄອງ ຕາມຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງໄອຍະການ

ທີມດ້ານກົດໝາຍຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ທີ່ກຳກັບນຳຄະ ດີການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງໄອຍະການ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ອອກຄຳສັ່ງຄຸ້ມຄອງ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ການປ້ອງກັນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເປີດເຜີຍຫຼັກຖານຂອງຄະດີຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະນັ້ນ ແມ່ນກວ້າງເກີນໄປ ແລະ ຈະຈຳກັດສິດໃນລັດຖະທຳມະນູນມາດຕາທີນຶ່ງຂອງທ່ານ.

ບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມສຳລັບຜູ້ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນນຳ​ໜ້າ​ກ່ອນການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເອົາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີປີ 2024 ຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ຄວນອອກຄຳສັ່ງທີ່​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ກວ່ານີ້ ທີ່ຈະຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ເປີດເຜີຍພຽງແຕ່ເນື້ອຫາຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຖືວ່າ “ລໍ່ແຫຼມ” ຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ເອກະສານຕ່າງໆຂອງຄະນະຕຸລາ ການໃຫຍ່ ແທນທີ່ຫຼັກຖານທັງໝົດທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກມອບໃຫ້ໂດຍລັດຖະບານໃນຄະດີ ການກ່າວຫາທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດເພື່ອຕ່າວປີ້ນຄວາມຜ່າຍແພ້ໃນ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງທ່ານເມື່ອປີ 2020.

ບັນດາໄອຍະການໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄຳສັ່ງຄຸ້ມຄອງ -ບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ທຳມະດາ ໃນຄະດີອາຍາ - ໂດຍສະເພາະຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງຄະດີຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມຫຼົງ​ໄຫຼສຳ​ລັບການໃຊ້ສື່ສັງຄົມຂອງທ່ານ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມ ເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ອາດຈະແບ່ງປັນຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ລະອຽດອ່ອນຂອງຄະດີຢ່າງ ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ຊຶ່ງອາດມີ “ຜົນເສຍຫາຍທີ່ໜ້າຢ້ານຕໍ່ບັນດາພະຍານ.”

ໃນຄຳຮ້ອງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ໄດ້ຍື່ນເມື່ອວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້ ແມ່ນເພື່ອຂໍໃຫ້ອອກ ຄຳສັ່ງ ຊຶ່ງບັນດາໄອຍະການໄດ້ປະກອບພາບຖ່າຍຈາກຈໍ ຂອງຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ໄດ້ ນຳລົງໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ Truth Social ຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນມື້ດຽວກັນນັ້ນ, ທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂຽນເປັນໂຕໜັງສືໃຫຍ່ວ່າ “ຖ້າເຈົ້າເອົາເລື້ອງກັບຂ້ອຍ ຂ້ອຍກໍຈະເອົາ ເລື້ອງກັບເຈົ້າຄືນ”.

Donald Trump's legal team told a judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against him Monday that the prosecutors’ proposed protective order aimed at preventing the public disclosure of evidence is too broad and would restrict his First Amendment rights.

Lawyers for the early 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner said the judge should impose a more limited order that would bar the public release only of materials deemed "sensitive" — such as grand jury documents — rather than all evidence handed over by the government in the case accusing Trump of conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Prosecutors have said a protective order — not unusual in criminal cases — is particularly important in Trump's case because of his penchant for using social media. They have expressed concern that Trump could improperly share sensitive case information online that could have a "harmful chilling effect on witnesses."

In their filing Friday seeking the order, prosecutors included a screenshot of a post from Trump's Truth Social platform that same day in which he wrote, in all capital letters, "If you go after me, I'm coming after you!"